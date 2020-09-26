Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 26, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;83;75;A thunderstorm;84;75;WSW;9;83%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;81;Sunny and very warm;103;82;N;6;50%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;88;66;Sunny and very warm;95;68;W;7;45%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;Partly sunny;70;57;SSW;14;56%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;63;55;A bit of rain;65;57;N;14;89%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;44;A shower in the a.m.;54;44;SW;10;75%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;85;52;Hazy and not as warm;77;56;ENE;5;22%;26%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;51;33;Becoming cloudy;54;30;NE;7;58%;17%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;104;82;A t-storm around;93;62;S;14;45%;85%;9

Athens, Greece;Windy;85;63;Mostly sunny;79;65;SW;6;51%;26%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;67;61;Morning rain;64;53;WNW;15;72%;90%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;108;77;Hazy, breezy, warm;104;75;WNW;14;25%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;90;73;Partly sunny;91;71;SE;5;65%;30%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;79;68;A t-storm around;81;68;NW;7;75%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;W;8;67%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and breezy;71;55;Partly sunny;70;55;NNE;10;44%;30%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;77;57;Some sun, pleasant;77;59;S;5;62%;14%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;65;49;A shower in the a.m.;66;57;ESE;4;68%;66%;4

Berlin, Germany;Downpours, cooler;53;47;Occasional rain;53;49;WSW;7;90%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;66;47;An afternoon shower;66;48;ESE;5;67%;58%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;NE;6;32%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;56;43;Mostly cloudy;61;46;ENE;10;63%;66%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Rainy times;55;53;Occasional rain;62;51;SSE;7;87%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;77;55;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;ENE;11;47%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cooler;57;44;Decreasing clouds;63;50;ESE;8;54%;28%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;66;60;Low clouds;63;47;SW;10;67%;14%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;89;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;68;NNE;7;44%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;76;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;60;NNE;14;58%;2%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;97;75;NE;12;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny intervals;58;42;Clouds and sunshine;59;41;SSE;6;62%;30%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;E;4;68%;56%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;S;4;71%;60%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;82;67;More clouds than sun;76;56;NNW;9;65%;90%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;A shower or two;87;80;SSW;7;75%;94%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;62;59;Spotty showers;70;55;ENE;12;74%;68%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;88;80;Partly sunny;88;80;SW;12;80%;15%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny;87;70;Sunny and warm;89;62;S;12;72%;67%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;86;70;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;E;10;67%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;91;77;Warm with hazy sun;96;77;SSW;5;48%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;90;52;Increasingly windy;67;39;NE;15;43%;73%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;S;7;78%;63%;5

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;99;74;Decreasing clouds;90;74;SSE;6;56%;5%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;56;34;Clouds and sun;57;43;SSW;6;70%;25%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;80;51;Nice with sunshine;77;50;NE;6;26%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;79;66;Sunny and nice;79;65;W;13;55%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;77;N;7;77%;92%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, warm;92;63;Warm with some sun;93;66;ENE;5;17%;2%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;ENE;5;74%;74%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sun, some clouds;66;53;Sunny and pleasant;64;53;ENE;12;77%;3%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;88;77;A t-storm or two;87;76;SW;6;84%;84%;3

Hong Kong, China;Rather cloudy;87;79;Mostly cloudy;88;77;ENE;10;69%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower;89;75;Clouds and sun;88;75;ENE;8;53%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;70;Cloudy;80;70;WNW;7;78%;38%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;92;67;Hazy sun;92;67;N;8;40%;3%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun, some clouds;85;70;Mostly sunny;81;61;ESE;8;47%;5%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;90;74;A t-storm or two;91;74;N;7;73%;78%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;86;Hazy sun and warm;100;84;N;9;51%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;79;47;Hazy sun;79;45;SW;8;9%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;87;52;Not as warm;79;53;NNE;6;38%;39%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;93;80;Hazy sunshine;93;79;WSW;13;57%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, humid;81;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;63;SE;5;77%;56%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;102;81;Hazy sun;101;81;SSE;8;31%;6%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;80;61;Rain, not as warm;71;46;WNW;11;72%;69%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;NNE;6;68%;72%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;SW;7;57%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Cloudy with showers;90;82;A t-storm around;93;81;SSW;6;70%;56%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A morning shower;88;75;SSE;5;77%;69%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine, pleasant;63;32;Mostly sunny, mild;61;32;ENE;9;35%;30%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;84;75;A thunderstorm;81;74;SW;5;83%;74%;4

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;65;58;Partly sunny;65;58;S;7;79%;6%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;74;62;Partly sunny;77;59;N;11;60%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;56;49;Partly sunny, breezy;58;51;NNW;15;72%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;84;62;Hazy sun, seasonable;84;63;SSW;5;60%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;81;73;WSW;7;69%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;Sun and clouds, nice;73;46;ENE;5;47%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;80;A t-storm around;88;79;W;6;69%;82%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;84;75;A t-storm around;87;76;NE;4;79%;55%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;SW;6;66%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;60;45;Clouds and sun, cool;56;38;E;9;54%;25%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;55;A t-storm around;73;57;N;5;58%;77%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;SSE;7;76%;75%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;Occasional rain;71;45;SE;16;48%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;84;77;Clouds and sun;84;77;SSE;9;73%;30%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;64;59;Spotty showers;61;51;SW;12;72%;82%;7

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;79;61;Clouds and sun, warm;81;66;S;13;65%;22%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;70;54;Turning cloudy;67;52;SE;10;47%;5%;2

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SSW;5;79%;74%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;75;56;Clouds and sun, nice;80;58;NNE;8;59%;29%;14

New York, United States;Not as warm;73;67;Turning sunny;78;67;SSE;6;71%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;90;67;Sunny and very warm;93;72;WNW;9;50%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;49;37;Low clouds;50;34;SW;3;75%;20%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;76;66;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;N;9;57%;12%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain;49;47;Spotty showers;55;51;NNE;7;81%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;77;59;Clouds and sun, warm;79;60;S;15;71%;20%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;79;A t-storm around;85;79;E;16;75%;79%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;86;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;NW;5;83%;76%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;E;6;73%;48%;12

Paris, France;Winds subsiding;58;50;Periods of rain;60;55;NE;15;77%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers around;71;54;Partly sunny;68;54;WNW;9;61%;47%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;92;77;A morning t-storm;85;76;W;5;83%;88%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;86;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;SSE;13;76%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;4;57%;66%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and colder;49;42;A touch of rain;56;38;SSW;8;64%;60%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;78;52;Hazy sun;77;53;N;5;65%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;49;Afternoon rain;69;49;SSW;9;63%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;NE;7;70%;1%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;A little a.m. rain;86;76;E;10;66%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A.M. showers, cloudy;51;45;Rain tapering off;49;39;NW;6;88%;77%;1

Riga, Latvia;Warm with some sun;73;56;Sunny and warm;72;53;ESE;11;58%;28%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;Hazy sun and warm;89;76;N;6;60%;0%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;76;Hazy and very warm;106;80;SSE;7;10%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;69;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;50;W;9;84%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;72;52;Sunshine, pleasant;70;49;SE;6;74%;3%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;Sunny;86;63;SSW;5;49%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;79;62;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;SSW;5;77%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;88;78;A shower;88;78;ESE;10;78%;82%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;75;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;64;WSW;5;97%;66%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;85;53;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;NE;9;22%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny, cool;65;40;Hazy sun;73;43;SW;5;35%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;N;8;68%;66%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;71;58;Partly sunny;74;52;NNW;10;67%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;A little rain;63;52;Partly sunny;66;50;NNE;5;66%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;77;55;Hazy sunshine;77;55;N;4;61%;3%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;Plenty of clouds;77;68;WSW;8;70%;27%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;84;78;Cloudy;86;80;SSW;9;75%;44%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;72;44;A thunderstorm;72;48;SSW;5;53%;52%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;89;76;Showers and t-storms;87;78;E;12;80%;77%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Some brightening;63;54;Sunny and pleasant;66;50;NE;8;81%;14%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;64;50;Partly sunny;64;48;SSW;13;47%;27%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;79;72;Rain tapering off;75;72;E;7;85%;96%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, mild;72;55;Sunshine and mild;69;52;ESE;7;74%;4%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;75;49;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;ESE;7;32%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A brief p.m. shower;80;60;Nice with some sun;78;57;E;5;51%;39%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;90;68;Hazy sun;88;64;N;6;15%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;NNE;9;52%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;68;57;Thunderstorms;77;62;ESE;5;61%;87%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;68;66;Warmer;75;63;NE;6;70%;81%;1

Toronto, Canada;Nice with some sun;73;63;Breezy with some sun;75;62;SSW;15;74%;17%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;69;Hazy sun;88;72;WNW;9;53%;18%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;75;61;Partly sunny, breezy;83;61;W;15;39%;30%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;24;Mostly cloudy;52;27;NNE;7;38%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;60;47;Clearing;62;51;NNE;3;65%;7%;3

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;55;44;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SE;8;49%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;91;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;4;73%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;76;58;Turning cloudy, warm;72;45;SSE;12;49%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Afternoon rain;73;54;A little rain;57;43;S;13;91%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;60;57;Very windy, a shower;61;49;NW;30;72%;70%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A thunderstorm;90;76;WSW;5;75%;65%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;NNE;3;42%;6%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather