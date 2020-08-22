Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 22, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;82;74;Some sun, pleasant;83;73;SW;11;86%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;104;91;Warm with hazy sun;109;91;NNE;10;47%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;95;72;Sunny and nice;96;72;NW;8;20%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Humid with sunshine;85;72;Mostly sunny, humid;84;73;ENE;11;66%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;70;60;Showers and t-storms;69;58;WSW;17;76%;86%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouding up;72;55;Rain and drizzle;65;52;SSE;8;73%;86%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;108;76;Hazy sun, not as hot;95;71;NNW;6;37%;24%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;An afternoon shower;69;49;Partly sunny;72;49;N;7;59%;9%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;Mostly cloudy;76;64;ENE;12;48%;7%;6

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;Plenty of sun;94;76;N;8;33%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Variable cloudiness;60;53;Rainy times;64;53;NNW;8;84%;97%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;110;78;Hazy sunshine;106;75;WNW;11;19%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;92;72;A thunderstorm;89;74;ESE;4;75%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;W;8;71%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;91;79;Cloudy, p.m. showers;93;77;W;8;71%;95%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny, humid;86;73;Partly sunny;82;73;SE;12;69%;63%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;82;66;Rain and drizzle;82;70;N;6;68%;89%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;90;63;Showers and t-storms;90;67;NNW;5;60%;84%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;80;64;Periods of sun, nice;76;59;W;12;43%;44%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;64;47;A t-storm or two;66;49;SE;6;70%;82%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;56;Partly sunny;80;55;ESE;10;66%;36%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;91;66;More clouds than sun;83;62;NW;11;54%;44%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;73;58;A shower;69;56;WSW;11;72%;70%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;90;66;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;ESE;6;40%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Plenty of sunshine;88;69;Showers and t-storms;81;65;NNW;6;70%;62%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;NE;11;63%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as hot;85;68;Nice with some sun;84;68;ENE;8;30%;32%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;85;75;A thunderstorm;87;75;S;5;73%;67%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;Sunny and very warm;98;75;N;6;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;67;46;Clouds and sun;65;53;S;7;77%;6%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;81;68;A t-storm in spots;81;66;SE;4;67%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;93;80;A t-storm around;92;80;SW;6;70%;77%;8

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, warm;87;70;Warm with some sun;87;72;SSW;8;59%;44%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;89;79;A morning shower;88;78;SSW;8;75%;77%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;75;58;Showers and t-storms;69;54;W;12;68%;84%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;88;80;Nice with some sun;88;81;W;9;77%;29%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;73;Mostly sunny;96;74;ESE;6;48%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;88;68;A few showers;83;68;SSE;10;68%;69%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;E;12;72%;55%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;99;64;Partly sunny;98;66;SSW;6;20%;10%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SSE;7;79%;70%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine and warm;97;74;Sunny and pleasant;90;74;SSE;8;51%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;64;53;Spotty showers;64;51;WNW;13;84%;84%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;99;65;Sunny and hot;101;67;NNE;5;10%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;92;69;Sunny and beautiful;82;69;NNE;5;71%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SSE;7;73%;57%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;71;45;Thickening clouds;72;48;NE;5;42%;8%;9

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;89;77;Rain and wind;91;78;ENE;17;73%;84%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain, not as warm;66;62;Showers and t-storms;69;58;SW;16;81%;84%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;93;78;A t-storm or two;91;76;SW;8;74%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;91;79;S;5;72%;55%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;90;78;Partly sunny;91;79;ENE;13;54%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Low clouds;87;72;Cloudy;84;72;W;8;73%;44%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;96;75;Sunny;94;76;ENE;8;61%;18%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;82;69;Mostly sunny, humid;84;70;NE;9;65%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;93;75;Hazy sun;93;76;ENE;8;61%;31%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;100;86;Warm with hazy sun;100;87;N;8;47%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;66;42;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;W;6;33%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;93;64;Hazy sun and warm;95;66;NE;6;34%;4%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;97;83;High clouds;93;84;W;10;71%;39%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;Thunderstorm;83;69;SW;5;82%;77%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;82;Hazy and very warm;101;81;S;14;39%;24%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;75;57;Partly sunny, warmer;83;62;SSE;6;45%;57%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;Rain and wind;87;79;ESE;29;78%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Cloudy;83;72;WNW;7;69%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;90;79;Showers and t-storms;87;80;SW;5;84%;90%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;6;75%;58%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;62;30;Sunshine and mild;62;32;ESE;9;29%;25%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;83;74;Clouds and sun;85;74;SW;8;75%;32%;8

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;63;59;Partly sunny;64;59;SSE;8;76%;13%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;Sunny and beautiful;85;67;NNW;11;54%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;73;57;A shower in places;70;56;WSW;11;66%;63%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;Humid with some sun;87;71;SW;6;61%;10%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;77;70;Low clouds breaking;78;68;W;7;77%;14%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;92;64;Sunny and very warm;93;65;NNE;4;32%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Sunny and nice;88;79;Showers around;90;80;NNW;4;64%;89%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;92;77;Sunny and beautiful;92;77;NNW;5;55%;14%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A t-storm around;90;77;WNW;8;70%;85%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Showers;53;45;Spotty showers;54;40;WSW;16;71%;84%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;A p.m. t-storm;77;55;N;6;46%;63%;13

Miami, United States;Thunderstorm;90;83;A thunderstorm;91;83;ENE;10;66%;80%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;70;58;A little a.m. rain;71;57;WSW;8;81%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;75;A morning shower;81;75;SSW;12;76%;76%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;Plenty of sun;66;50;NE;10;64%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;78;63;Morning rain, cloudy;77;66;SW;2;77%;95%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;Overcast and warm;77;59;SW;7;55%;13%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers;85;79;Showers and t-storms;85;80;SW;15;84%;84%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;73;54;Low clouds;72;56;ESE;7;65%;44%;6

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;SW;6;70%;63%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;75;Sunny and hot;97;73;W;8;30%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, a shower;66;51;A shower in the p.m.;69;51;SSW;7;68%;66%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as hot;98;77;A t-storm around;93;77;WSW;5;56%;73%;9

Oslo, Norway;Thundershowers;67;53;Showers and t-storms;69;48;NNW;7;67%;61%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;80;61;Showers around;82;64;NE;7;82%;90%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;84;80;Winds subsiding;84;79;ESE;25;77%;84%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;A thunderstorm;84;76;ENE;6;84%;83%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;91;76;Showers around;91;75;E;5;77%;84%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;77;59;Clouds and sun;73;55;WNW;8;55%;34%;5

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;72;56;Sunny intervals;65;50;SW;9;59%;6%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SW;8;65%;60%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;71;SE;16;72%;65%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Wind and rain;92;76;Wind and rain;83;75;ESE;27;78%;79%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;61;Partly sunny;77;57;W;8;43%;19%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon t-storms;80;69;A thunderstorm;85;68;SSW;4;79%;67%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;48;A shower in the p.m.;70;49;NNE;8;57%;80%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;SW;7;65%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Periods of sun;84;72;Clouds and sun;83;70;SSE;10;65%;26%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;57;46;Sun and clouds;56;45;N;5;67%;38%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;76;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;57;SW;9;73%;52%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cool with rain;65;59;Partly sunny;70;58;ENE;5;66%;63%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;112;88;Hazy sun and hot;116;88;N;10;6%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;93;66;Sunshine, very warm;93;66;SSW;6;55%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;76;61;A bit of rain;73;57;SW;7;81%;69%;2

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sunshine;71;58;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;11;61%;40%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;A t-storm or two;78;62;ENE;6;79%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Wind and rain;84;78;A thunderstorm;88;80;ENE;15;76%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;65;Heavy p.m. t-storms;71;64;WSW;4;100%;87%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;84;61;An afternoon shower;81;60;WSW;6;40%;59%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;Cooler with hazy sun;59;42;SSW;4;63%;33%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Wind and rain;89;76;Windy;84;73;NE;20;86%;81%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;80;55;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;NNW;8;57%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Some sun;73;54;Sunshine, pleasant;74;54;NNE;7;59%;4%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Couple of t-storms;84;72;A thunderstorm;87;72;W;4;68%;62%;8

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;93;81;Inc. clouds;93;82;SE;9;62%;29%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SE;7;75%;58%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;85;59;Partly sunny;86;61;SW;4;57%;11%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A passing shower;87;77;ENE;14;75%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;77;59;Showers and t-storms;73;55;WSW;10;61%;82%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;60;49;Sunny and windy;63;47;WSW;22;47%;6%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;88;80;Showers and t-storms;94;82;WSW;8;73%;64%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain, not as warm;68;62;Showers and t-storms;71;57;SSW;9;77%;84%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Sunny and hot;100;74;NE;7;19%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;70;61;A t-storm in spots;75;56;ESE;6;60%;77%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;100;74;Hazy sun;94;69;WNW;9;14%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;87;78;Sunny and nice;89;75;E;7;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;95;70;Sunlit and very hot;99;73;SE;5;42%;3%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;90;77;A t-storm or two;86;75;S;8;79%;86%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;Mostly sunny;84;69;WSW;8;70%;15%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;89;71;Sunny and pleasant;89;76;NNW;4;56%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot with sunshine;98;77;Sunny and breezy;96;74;WNW;15;36%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun;73;46;A t-storm in spots;72;47;WNW;7;50%;45%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;71;54;Mostly cloudy;72;57;SSW;5;60%;30%;3

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;89;67;Not as warm;81;63;W;8;52%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;88;75;A couple of t-storms;86;75;NNE;5;77%;80%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;75;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;55;SW;6;90%;50%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;64;Not as warm;80;57;WSW;8;65%;30%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;57;50;Spotty showers;60;52;ENE;7;74%;86%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, some heavy;82;76;Afternoon showers;84;77;SW;8;89%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;59;A t-storm in spots;72;53;NNE;5;44%;57%;8

