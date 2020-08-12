Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 12, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Partial sunshine;82;72;SW;6;75%;5%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and some clouds;104;90;Hazy sunshine;103;88;WNW;13;47%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;74;Hazy and very warm;99;73;WNW;14;31%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;88;76;Partly sunny, humid;85;72;ESE;7;68%;5%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or t-storm;91;68;Showers and t-storms;87;67;ESE;6;65%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;63;52;Partly sunny;67;53;NE;4;69%;41%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;105;79;Hazy sun;96;79;NNW;7;30%;5%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sunshine;69;56;An afternoon shower;68;52;NW;10;72%;60%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;An afternoon shower;63;54;Warmer with some sun;70;55;SSE;5;65%;11%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;N;9;36%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;61;45;Mostly sunny;59;45;SW;6;66%;7%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;109;83;Hazy sunshine;110;82;WNW;13;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;S;5;71%;60%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;80;69;Rather cloudy;80;69;W;12;69%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SW;8;77%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;88;73;Sunshine and humid;85;74;E;7;68%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Heavy morning rain;88;75;Partly sunny;91;75;SSW;6;65%;25%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;85;64;A t-storm in spots;91;66;E;3;50%;43%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;87;64;Mostly sunny, warm;90;67;E;6;38%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;68;51;Showers and t-storms;65;53;SE;7;70%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;84;60;Sunny and delightful;85;59;ENE;10;43%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;87;65;Partly sunny;87;67;SSE;9;53%;44%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;91;70;Showers and t-storms;84;66;SW;5;64%;84%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;88;67;Partly sunny, nice;86;63;SE;7;38%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;88;64;Mostly sunny;87;68;SSE;5;43%;41%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;59;41;Plenty of sun;64;44;NNW;6;60%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;68;Hazy sunshine;86;66;NE;7;34%;3%;6

Busan, South Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;78;Partly sunny;88;78;SW;9;74%;20%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Sunny and very warm;97;75;N;6;37%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;60;49;Sun and some clouds;62;46;WNW;5;56%;3%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;69;A shower or t-storm;83;67;SSE;5;66%;66%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;81;Partly sunny;94;81;SSW;6;65%;43%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;Mostly sunny;83;68;NE;7;52%;9%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;86;79;Mostly cloudy;86;78;S;8;74%;35%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Nice with sunshine;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;ESE;6;59%;0%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;80;Turning out cloudy;86;79;SW;9;77%;72%;13

Dallas, United States;Lots of sun, warm;102;81;Mostly sunny, warm;103;81;SE;7;47%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;Partly sunny;86;67;SSE;8;61%;9%;10

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;81;A thunderstorm;89;80;ESE;6;84%;74%;3

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;95;64;Partly sunny, warm;97;65;SW;6;13%;4%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;82;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;SE;10;71%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Sunny and nice;88;70;S;5;59%;17%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, nice;72;58;Spotty showers;68;60;NE;11;92%;72%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;98;69;Mostly sunny;96;70;NE;7;15%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;81;70;Sunny and pleasant;84;69;W;11;72%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;8;74%;86%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;79;46;Hazy sun;80;53;ESE;7;21%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;8;71%;75%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;65;52;Clouds and sun;65;53;SSE;8;72%;31%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;SW;5;83%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;86;80;Rain and a t-storm;90;79;ESE;8;77%;86%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;88;76;A passing shower;88;77;ENE;11;54%;60%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;85;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;71;W;11;90%;84%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;ENE;11;73%;69%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;85;71;Mostly sunny;86;70;NE;10;59%;6%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;SE;7;71%;65%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;104;86;Hazy sun and warm;100;85;NNW;10;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;75;43;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;S;8;16%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;107;63;Hazy sun;99;62;NE;7;9%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;92;82;A t-storm in spots;92;83;WSW;16;70%;47%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;70;Afternoon t-storms;80;69;SSE;4;86%;84%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;96;79;Mostly cloudy;95;79;SSW;11;50%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cooler;69;52;Partly sunny;69;52;NNW;7;49%;14%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;Spotty showers;92;80;NE;10;57%;71%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;WSW;8;54%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;S;7;75%;68%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;87;75;A morning t-storm;88;75;NNE;5;74%;83%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Windy this afternoon;59;25;Plenty of sun;60;25;NE;13;15%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;87;71;Clouds and sun, nice;83;74;SW;7;75%;31%;10

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;63;59;Decreasing clouds;63;59;SSE;9;77%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;78;64;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;NNW;11;55%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;91;69;Showers and t-storms;83;67;NNE;7;73%;87%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;66;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;6;40%;13%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;69;Sunshine, pleasant;78;69;WSW;7;73%;11%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;85;62;Sunny and pleasant;87;65;WSW;5;50%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;80;An afternoon shower;89;81;W;5;69%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Thickening clouds;93;77;Partly sunny;94;78;ENE;5;64%;29%;11

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;A t-storm or two;89;78;WNW;5;74%;86%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;55;53;Clouds and sunshine;64;53;NNE;11;66%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;A little p.m. rain;74;54;WNW;5;44%;74%;7

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;91;81;A t-storm around;90;82;E;8;67%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;67;49;Partly sunny;66;51;NNE;6;53%;37%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;82;75;Sunshine, pleasant;82;75;SSW;12;67%;18%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;Plenty of sunshine;60;42;NNW;8;71%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny;84;64;NNE;0;53%;6%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;65;53;A morning shower;60;50;N;12;70%;68%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers, some heavy;84;79;A t-storm or two;85;79;WSW;13;88%;93%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;73;57;A shower or t-storm;78;56;ENE;6;70%;79%;10

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SSE;5;67%;64%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;W;7;40%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;58;A couple of showers;75;55;SSE;9;67%;84%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;94;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;WSW;8;62%;55%;9

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;77;58;Some sun, a shower;75;58;SSE;5;64%;62%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;86;59;Mostly sunny;83;59;NNE;6;56%;2%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;77;Mostly sunny, nice;84;76;NNE;11;74%;44%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;WNW;6;84%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;Nice with sunshine;92;76;E;5;70%;39%;12

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;95;68;Showers and t-storms;81;67;SSW;8;66%;84%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;61;47;Clouds and sun;60;47;NE;5;70%;18%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm or two;89;77;ESE;7;77%;84%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSE;13;82%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;Spotty showers;95;75;ESE;7;48%;65%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;86;63;Sunny and very warm;87;66;NE;4;40%;42%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;89;75;Showers around;82;76;S;10;85%;90%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;75;49;A little p.m. rain;72;51;NNE;9;54%;69%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;79;65;Mostly sunny;79;64;WNW;7;70%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;73;A little p.m. rain;80;72;SSE;10;80%;86%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;52;50;Rain and drizzle;54;47;SW;12;90%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;67;55;A t-storm in spots;68;53;S;4;69%;51%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;Mostly sunny;87;70;NNE;5;54%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;102;80;Hazy sunshine;108;82;NNW;9;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;W;7;38%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;63;52;Mostly cloudy;65;48;ENE;5;59%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;69;57;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;WSW;9;61%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;67;Showers and t-storms;77;66;ENE;8;81%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;87;80;Breezy with some sun;89;79;E;14;70%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;N;5;80%;65%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;83;59;Thickening clouds;83;59;N;8;31%;59%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;Mostly sunny;60;39;SW;4;49%;40%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;Spotty showers;90;73;NNE;6;73%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clearing;78;58;Mostly sunny;78;56;NNW;8;53%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;70;53;Partly sunny;72;52;NE;5;55%;5%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Humid and warmer;90;78;Partly sunny;87;77;SSW;7;78%;44%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;84;Sunny and very hot;99;84;S;9;60%;12%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;82;A t-storm around;88;81;S;5;74%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;84;60;A t-storm in spots;82;59;S;6;63%;45%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;89;80;A shower in spots;87;79;ENE;13;73%;76%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Partial sunshine;77;58;S;5;63%;39%;4

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;67;52;Sunny and nice;72;51;W;7;60%;7%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A t-storm around;96;79;SSE;5;60%;49%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;65;53;Periods of sun;64;53;SE;6;67%;20%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;93;67;Brilliant sunshine;91;67;NNE;7;26%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partial sunshine;88;65;Clouds and sun;86;66;NW;6;53%;33%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;107;79;Warm with hazy sun;102;80;SE;8;15%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;86;79;Mostly sunny;88;78;SW;8;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;Hot with sunshine;98;74;ESE;5;45%;7%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;90;79;Partly sunny;92;78;SSE;7;70%;44%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;81;63;Sunny;81;66;NNE;6;66%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;90;76;Plenty of sunshine;90;73;ESE;11;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, warm;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;9;28%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;72;50;A t-storm in spots;71;49;NNW;8;65%;55%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny;69;53;ESE;5;58%;20%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;87;64;Sun and some clouds;88;67;W;8;54%;45%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;89;76;A thunderstorm;85;76;ESE;5;78%;86%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;68;48;Partly sunny;71;51;E;4;54%;36%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;78;54;Mostly sunny;81;56;E;4;45%;4%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;54;43;Sun and clouds;55;44;ESE;6;77%;73%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;83;76;A t-storm or two;83;77;SSW;7;83%;85%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;90;65;Partly sunny;87;65;NNE;4;40%;33%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather