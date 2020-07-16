Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;82;74;Partly sunny;81;74;WSW;9;85%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;112;91;Warm with hazy sun;110;91;N;8;40%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;101;73;Hazy sunshine;96;70;W;14;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;79;67;Mostly sunny;79;69;ENE;14;55%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;67;56;A stray shower;72;57;N;6;70%;48%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;72;55;A morning shower;68;55;SE;12;60%;71%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny intervals;96;75;Hazy sunshine;99;79;WNW;7;26%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny;83;62;Partly sunny, breezy;90;70;ENE;16;33%;4%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;80;64;Mostly sunny;88;70;NE;8;62%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;88;70;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;NE;6;40%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, morning rain;62;54;Overcast;62;54;ENE;10;84%;77%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;118;86;Hazy sun, seasonable;115;83;NW;14;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;74;Showers around;91;75;SE;5;71%;69%;6

Bangalore, India;Morning showers;76;69;A t-storm in spots;81;70;WSW;11;78%;76%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;S;7;65%;56%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;78;68;Nice with sunshine;79;69;SW;8;66%;31%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;76;A t-storm or two;88;75;S;9;58%;80%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;84;60;Showers and t-storms;76;58;NW;6;69%;74%;3

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;70;53;A shower or t-storm;73;57;N;7;68%;67%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun, nice;67;48;Nice with some sun;67;48;SE;8;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;51;Nice with sunshine;80;52;E;10;55%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;76;57;Thunderstorms;72;56;NW;11;66%;73%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;66;55;A shower in spots;72;60;N;4;67%;47%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;85;59;Partly sunny;85;61;SE;5;45%;18%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;73;60;Thunderstorms;68;55;NNW;6;72%;73%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;58;44;Partly sunny;60;56;NE;9;81%;55%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as warm;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;SE;8;37%;34%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;NE;8;67%;3%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;95;72;Sunny and very warm;96;72;N;8;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;67;44;Hazy sunshine;72;53;N;6;44%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SSE;4;67%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSW;8;68%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;81;69;Warm with some sun;88;74;SSW;7;57%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;87;80;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SSW;7;74%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;66;55;Sunny intervals;70;53;NW;6;70%;7%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;Rather cloudy;85;79;NW;6;78%;44%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;99;80;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;7;46%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;86;67;Partial sunshine;83;67;SSW;14;46%;6%;8

Delhi, India;A stray thunderstorm;97;82;A t-storm around;96;82;ESE;8;70%;74%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;92;65;Clouds and sunshine;95;67;SW;7;27%;14%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;93;82;A stray thunderstorm;94;82;S;10;71%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;91;71;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;SSE;6;64%;21%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;70;57;Mostly cloudy;66;53;WSW;12;83%;70%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with some sun;96;73;Nice with some sun;93;72;NNE;8;22%;5%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;83;73;Sunny and nice;81;72;ENE;11;75%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;97;84;Clouds and sun, hot;98;83;SSE;9;52%;32%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;61;39;Partly sunny;64;41;SE;9;55%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;9;73%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Turning out cloudy;74;54;Periods of sun, nice;73;56;WNW;7;62%;31%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;Some sun, a t-storm;91;75;SW;6;74%;65%;11

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;92;82;A shower in the a.m.;94;82;SSW;10;68%;82%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;A shower or two;88;75;ENE;8;60%;66%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;85;72;A t-storm around;84;72;WSW;9;73%;55%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;77;A t-storm in spots;97;79;N;9;60%;47%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;76;65;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;NE;9;59%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;76;Afternoon showers;91;75;E;9;70%;96%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;104;85;Hazy and very warm;101;85;NW;9;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;65;34;Hazy sunshine;69;36;SE;5;16%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;95;67;Hazy sun;90;66;ENE;6;29%;27%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, hot;100;87;Hazy sun and hot;102;84;E;9;51%;39%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy a.m. t-storm;84;70;Couple of t-storms;83;70;SSE;4;81%;84%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;80;Hazy sunshine;101;81;SSW;16;37%;23%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thickening clouds;79;58;Periods of sun, nice;80;59;ESE;5;47%;23%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ENE;11;68%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;70;Mostly cloudy;84;68;WSW;6;62%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;92;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;S;9;67%;65%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NW;5;81%;79%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;62;28;Sunny and mild;61;27;ENE;6;36%;16%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;81;74;Clouds and sun;83;75;SW;7;78%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;63;59;Partly sunny;63;59;SSE;7;78%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, very hot;97;72;Sunshine and hot;95;68;NNW;7;37%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;70;59;Pleasant and warmer;78;58;W;7;56%;25%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;Clouds, then sun;82;63;SW;6;58%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;81;68;Some sun, pleasant;79;67;SE;7;69%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;96;70;Sunny and hot;98;67;NE;5;24%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;80;A t-storm or two;89;81;W;8;70%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;73;A few showers;88;74;N;4;73%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A thunderstorm;95;79;SSE;5;62%;76%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;59;43;Decreasing clouds;57;45;N;4;75%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;79;53;A p.m. t-storm;76;54;SSW;5;42%;76%;14

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;90;81;Showers and t-storms;89;81;E;11;73%;85%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;73;51;Mostly cloudy;75;53;ENE;5;61%;12%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Spotty showers;82;76;Clearing, a shower;82;76;SW;13;74%;83%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;57;43;Clouds and sun;61;56;NNE;10;75%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;A t-storm or two;83;69;SW;8;73%;62%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;61;57;Mainly cloudy;68;56;NW;7;65%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;84;79;Showers;86;79;S;12;86%;100%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;68;52;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;SSW;8;57%;35%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny;78;69;A t-storm in spots;80;72;S;8;83%;71%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;97;67;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;W;7;40%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;80;64;A t-storm around;84;59;NNE;7;64%;41%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;84;72;A thunderstorm;82;74;ENE;5;69%;71%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;70;51;Periods of sun;67;59;S;10;70%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;68;A t-storm in spots;87;65;WSW;10;67%;42%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;83;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;79;ESE;15;83%;57%;5

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NW;8;76%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;90;75;Some sun;91;74;E;5;70%;44%;11

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;71;57;Partly sunny;77;57;NNW;6;51%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;67;54;A little a.m. rain;60;46;ESE;11;67%;77%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSW;6;72%;67%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;83;75;Low clouds;86;74;SSE;17;77%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;6;57%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;69;52;A shower or t-storm;70;54;WNW;7;54%;66%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;86;63;Hazy sun;88;63;NW;5;61%;6%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;71;46;Showers around;73;46;S;9;40%;67%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warmer;90;72;Mostly sunny;90;70;SW;8;61%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;71;A shower;82;73;SSE;10;75%;99%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;55;47;Very windy, cooler;49;45;NNW;24;61%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;72;55;Periods of sun;72;56;N;5;64%;16%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;71;61;Mostly sunny;77;64;ENE;6;71%;15%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;109;87;Hazy sun and hot;112;84;N;7;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;86;64;Mostly sunny;86;64;W;6;49%;36%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;65;54;Sunshine and warmer;75;56;WNW;8;56%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;68;58;Partly sunny;69;57;WSW;12;64%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;81;64;A t-storm in spots;83;64;ENE;9;60%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;89;78;A stray shower;88;78;E;12;71%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;79;66;A t-storm in spots;79;64;N;5;85%;64%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Rain and drizzle;82;61;Hazy sunshine;79;61;WSW;8;34%;8%;8

Santiago, Chile;Overcast;61;45;Cloudy;60;44;SW;3;45%;43%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;A t-storm in spots;88;73;N;5;73%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very hot;101;63;Sunny and very hot;102;60;NNW;6;32%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;77;60;Clouds breaking;69;55;NNE;6;71%;18%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;85;69;An afternoon shower;88;71;WSW;4;65%;67%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;72;Rain and drizzle;81;75;ESE;13;86%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;N;5;75%;64%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or t-storm;79;56;A p.m. t-storm;81;60;SW;7;54%;66%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;77;A shower in places;89;77;E;9;67%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;77;53;Partly sunny;78;57;SSW;8;47%;8%;5

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;61;53;Winds subsiding;60;50;SSW;17;76%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A passing shower;92;83;A t-storm around;100;82;SSE;8;45%;53%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;72;58;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;W;7;64%;19%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;ESE;9;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and nice;88;68;Partial sunshine;91;68;NW;9;44%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;93;74;Hazy sunshine;94;79;S;7;24%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;87;76;Sunlit and pleasant;85;75;WSW;9;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;86;63;Partly sunny;91;66;ENE;5;46%;29%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;77;68;Brief showers;77;70;SE;8;85%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;76;69;Sunny and humid;83;70;WNW;9;75%;4%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;95;75;Sunny and pleasant;85;73;ENE;8;65%;4%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;91;70;Sunny;88;70;WNW;14;39%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;66;45;Turning cloudy, cool;63;41;NNE;10;48%;4%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;74;58;A morning shower;70;55;SSE;5;67%;46%;8

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;72;57;Thunderstorms;70;56;WNW;8;74%;74%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;NNE;4;71%;70%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;Periods of sun, nice;77;53;ENE;4;49%;9%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;56;A t-storm in spots;71;58;NNE;5;78%;55%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;49;48;Cloudy and breezy;54;50;ESE;17;77%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;78;A t-storm or two;89;78;SW;7;76%;87%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;92;67;Mostly sunny;92;66;N;6;35%;44%;11

