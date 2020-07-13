Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 13, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;82;76;A morning shower;81;75;SW;14;86%;60%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;117;94;Hot with hazy sun;112;90;N;7;37%;1%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;75;Sunny and very warm;101;75;WNW;10;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;82;70;Sunshine;80;70;ENE;11;58%;4%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;74;59;Rain, not as warm;65;52;WNW;11;84%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;68;52;Clouds and sun;70;55;S;6;65%;25%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;101;81;Warm with hazy sun;102;82;WNW;9;15%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;NE;9;37%;2%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Morning showers;74;51;Sunny and nice;71;51;SE;11;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, nice;88;71;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;N;10;40%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;64;51;Clouds and sun;62;51;N;6;82%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;112;82;Hazy and hot;114;83;NNE;6;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;91;75;A p.m. shower or two;91;76;S;5;68%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;82;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;W;9;77%;70%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;79;A t-storm around;92;79;SW;7;67%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;S;9;60%;60%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;84;72;Cloudy;86;72;SSW;5;64%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;75;52;Partial sunshine;80;54;ENE;3;45%;2%;9

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;75;56;Partly sunny;81;60;NW;7;41%;20%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;67;49;Clouds and sun;65;47;ESE;8;67%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;52;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;E;6;40%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;Mostly cloudy;79;56;SSE;8;44%;7%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;75;57;Cooler;63;53;NNW;6;75%;72%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;68;53;Partly sunny, warmer;77;54;S;4;45%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;Rather cloudy;78;56;S;5;40%;6%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;52;32;Plenty of sunshine;52;34;N;5;62%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;83;65;Clouds and sun;84;65;NE;7;32%;14%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;72;69;A touch of rain;75;66;NNE;7;74%;82%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;99;72;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;NNW;6;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A little rain;72;47;Showers around;57;41;NNE;7;69%;67%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;65;SE;4;65%;47%;12

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;A t-storm around;94;79;SSW;8;65%;68%;5

Chicago, United States;Sun, some clouds;82;70;Clouds and sun, warm;88;74;S;8;51%;45%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;87;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;SW;9;73%;77%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;66;52;Mostly cloudy;66;55;SSW;7;71%;70%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;Sunshine, pleasant;87;79;NW;12;76%;23%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;S;11;42%;6%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;68;Some sun, pleasant;86;70;SSE;9;70%;32%;7

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;97;85;Hot with hazy sun;101;85;ESE;7;56%;18%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;96;65;Strong p.m. t-storms;84;60;NNE;8;45%;84%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;81;Showers and t-storms;89;79;SE;10;85%;78%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;72;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;SSE;5;57%;7%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;65;50;Spotty showers;59;53;W;11;83%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;90;69;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;NE;8;22%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;80;70;Sunny and pleasant;79;71;ENE;12;75%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Lots of sun, warm;97;79;A t-storm around;93;82;SSE;6;64%;48%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;75;45;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;ESE;6;29%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;Nice with some sun;90;75;E;6;67%;30%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;63;46;Partial sunshine;65;48;WNW;11;64%;27%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Overcast, a t-storm;89;77;A t-storm or two;92;76;SW;5;75%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;92;80;Mostly sunny;94;82;SW;8;67%;9%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;88;74;A shower or two;88;75;ENE;11;60%;77%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;80;73;W;7;90%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;99;78;Hazy sun and hot;102;80;WNW;11;42%;5%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;73;67;Partly sunny;77;66;NE;13;47%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;A shower or two;91;77;ESE;8;69%;70%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;102;84;Warm with hazy sun;100;83;NNE;8;33%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;62;35;Sunny, but cooler;53;29;S;11;42%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partial sunshine;89;63;Hazy sunshine;91;67;W;4;28%;29%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;95;85;Hazy sun and hot;97;86;WSW;11;56%;28%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;70;A heavy thunderstorm;82;70;WSW;4;80%;92%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;103;81;Hazy sun;102;82;SSW;13;31%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy this morning;67;54;A shower in the p.m.;70;55;WNW;11;49%;66%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and clouds, warm;91;80;Variable cloudiness;92;79;NE;11;63%;29%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;84;69;Mostly cloudy;85;70;W;6;60%;42%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;80;SSE;7;83%;68%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;5;76%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;61;29;An afternoon shower;58;29;ENE;6;41%;57%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Brief a.m. showers;82;75;WSW;10;82%;84%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;65;60;Clouds and sunshine;65;59;SSE;9;77%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny and hot;96;67;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;N;10;43%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;73;58;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NW;9;60%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;87;64;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;SSW;6;56%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;78;70;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;SW;6;76%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;94;68;Partly sunny;93;66;E;5;25%;29%;11

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;80;Variable cloudiness;91;82;SSW;4;63%;76%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;NE;3;77%;50%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;79;A thunderstorm;92;79;NW;7;70%;71%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;57;44;Sun and some clouds;58;43;ESE;7;72%;6%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;76;54;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;NNW;5;50%;79%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSW;6;65%;54%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;67;48;A shower in places;70;52;NNW;7;60%;42%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;83;77;A shower in spots;83;77;SSW;12;76%;77%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;41;Sunny, but chilly;47;34;WSW;10;61%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or t-storm;80;64;Showers around;78;60;NE;10;68%;66%;9

Moscow, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;61;NNE;10;90%;92%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Cloudy with showers;87;78;SW;6;87%;99%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;52;Cloudy;71;54;E;6;68%;42%;5

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;69;Sunshine, less humid;86;68;NNW;7;49%;7%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;99;71;Sunny and hot;98;71;WNW;7;46%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;58;Warmer;79;58;N;7;67%;13%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;78;70;A downpour;78;72;SW;12;86%;76%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;65;52;Showers;57;54;NE;5;96%;96%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;76;59;A shower;77;58;SE;8;74%;60%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;83;79;A t-storm in spots;83;77;ESE;16;80%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NW;5;82%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;Showers around;89;74;ENE;5;76%;78%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;80;58;Cloudy, not as warm;71;58;NNW;6;53%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Showers;66;55;Partly sunny;63;54;WNW;13;60%;55%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;NW;7;66%;80%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;A t-storm around;87;75;SSE;13;79%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;5;53%;48%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;72;50;Partly sunny;77;54;SSE;6;43%;8%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;81;64;Clearing;77;61;E;7;74%;27%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;48;Clouds and sunshine;70;49;SSE;8;49%;42%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;SW;8;73%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;Mostly sunny;85;70;S;6;64%;44%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;57;51;Cloudy;57;52;NNW;6;70%;71%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;67;51;NNE;4;66%;30%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Warm with sunshine;85;68;A little p.m. rain;76;67;SSE;8;73%;86%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;111;87;Hazy sun, seasonable;112;88;ESE;5;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;86;63;Sunshine, pleasant;86;64;SW;7;47%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;68;53;Mostly sunny;66;52;WNW;10;61%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;56;Mostly sunny;69;56;WSW;12;60%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;65;ENE;7;72%;68%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;89;80;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;E;14;72%;72%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;77;66;A shower or t-storm;78;66;NE;5;92%;75%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;83;61;Increasing clouds;84;63;N;8;23%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;68;45;Mostly sunny;69;44;SSW;3;36%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;73;NNE;6;71%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;93;61;Sunshine;88;59;NNW;8;38%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;NE;6;55%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;75;65;A shower in the a.m.;71;63;N;6;75%;57%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Rain and drizzle;79;68;ENE;8;83%;95%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;83;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;81;SE;5;80%;73%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this morning;74;50;Nice with sunshine;77;54;SSE;9;50%;6%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;89;79;An afternoon shower;88;78;ENE;12;66%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;69;54;S;7;63%;66%;3

Sydney, Australia;A little rain;60;52;Very windy;60;54;S;29;79%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun, less humid;99;80;Very hot;101;83;S;7;43%;19%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;64;50;Partly sunny;67;51;NW;8;55%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;Partly sunny;100;77;E;8;23%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;83;65;Partly sunny, breezy;86;65;NW;15;55%;14%;10

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;98;78;Hazy sun;95;75;WNW;6;18%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Sunshine and nice;88;74;NNE;8;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;91;61;A p.m. t-storm;91;65;E;5;34%;55%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;74;70;Cloudy with showers;78;72;SSW;14;89%;93%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partial sunshine;79;64;Mainly cloudy;80;70;SSW;8;63%;7%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;Sunny and nice;87;74;E;6;53%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;93;71;Sunny and pleasant;88;71;ESE;9;46%;13%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;79;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;60;E;8;54%;65%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;69;53;Clouds and sunshine;71;56;E;4;60%;30%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;Mostly cloudy;77;57;SSE;6;44%;8%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NNW;4;65%;71%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;68;49;A shower in spots;70;51;NW;6;60%;45%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;66;51;Clouds and sun;72;53;SW;4;60%;31%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;54;42;Mostly sunny;53;44;ESE;9;77%;26%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;WSW;5;86%;63%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;87;62;Partly sunny, nice;85;63;NE;5;49%;33%;11

