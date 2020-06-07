Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 7, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;8;81%;81%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;87;Hazy sunshine;104;85;NW;8;37%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Very hot;102;75;Hot with hazy sun;101;72;WNW;7;20%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;79;60;Partly sunny;75;62;W;11;50%;76%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;59;50;A passing shower;62;47;NNE;10;75%;64%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;65;50;Some sunshine;61;48;SE;5;66%;67%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;80;68;Hazy sunshine;87;67;SSE;8;40%;5%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;More sun than clouds;75;49;Rather cloudy;80;53;N;6;32%;2%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;73;63;Warmer with a shower;84;69;ENE;8;67%;74%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;81;62;Sunshine, pleasant;83;63;S;7;51%;6%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;57;50;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;8;65%;32%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;110;77;Hazy sun, very warm;111;77;NW;13;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;72;High clouds;93;74;S;5;68%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Partly sunny;86;70;W;9;56%;61%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;92;80;Afternoon showers;93;79;SSW;8;71%;91%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;70;59;A t-storm in spots;68;58;WSW;12;70%;55%;8

Beijing, China;Very hot;97;75;Very hot;100;79;SSW;9;20%;2%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;82;62;A t-storm in spots;76;62;WSW;5;72%;77%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;68;53;Rather cloudy;71;52;NE;6;43%;32%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;68;50;A t-storm in spots;67;50;SE;6;67%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;59;Sunny and nice;84;58;E;7;57%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;84;57;Showers and t-storms;69;57;NW;12;71%;70%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;66;50;A passing shower;65;50;N;6;62%;66%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;80;56;Partly sunny;81;62;W;4;54%;15%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;83;59;Showers and t-storms;74;59;WNW;7;74%;70%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds and fog;66;55;Fog, then some sun;65;49;NNE;5;78%;43%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;A shower in the a.m.;83;66;NE;7;37%;62%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;SW;6;51%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;104;71;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;N;8;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;70;50;Clouds and sun, nice;67;49;ENE;7;75%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A t-storm in spots;80;68;S;4;68%;56%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;100;85;Clouds and sun, warm;101;87;S;8;49%;40%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;74;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;70;SE;10;47%;13%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;WSW;9;75%;74%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;64;50;Clouds and sun;64;49;NW;6;65%;28%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;82;74;Hazy sun;82;75;WNW;10;76%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;96;77;Partly sunny;96;80;SE;7;52%;14%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;73;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;11;67%;30%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;93;81;Hazy sun;101;84;S;7;41%;7%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine, very warm;90;55;Becoming very windy;79;44;NNE;20;32%;84%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower;98;82;A morning t-storm;96;81;SSW;6;68%;78%;13

Dili, East Timor;Turning out cloudy;92;69;Increasing clouds;88;74;SSE;4;63%;40%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;61;40;Clouds and sun;59;45;ESE;7;67%;25%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;93;67;A t-storm in spots;81;61;NNE;7;41%;52%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;75;65;Sunny and nice;74;62;WSW;15;56%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;99;83;Hot with high clouds;99;82;SSE;9;48%;54%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;70;45;Mostly sunny;71;45;ESE;5;47%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly cloudy;88;77;Mostly cloudy;90;75;ESE;6;66%;36%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;66;53;Mostly cloudy;65;56;N;5;81%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSW;6;68%;57%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;82;SSE;10;82%;85%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;ENE;13;53%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;96;76;Periods of sun;93;77;WNW;8;52%;21%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;73;Hazy sun;97;76;N;8;49%;8%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;78;64;Plenty of sunshine;81;63;ESE;7;65%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;A shower;91;75;E;8;69%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;102;83;Hazy and very warm;99;83;W;9;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;Hazy sun;67;42;NW;3;33%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;61;Hazy and very warm;93;61;N;7;13%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;97;86;Partly sunny, warm;96;84;SW;10;57%;14%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;81;65;Showers and t-storms;82;65;S;5;73%;77%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;111;87;Warm with hazy sun;109;87;SE;10;19%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;85;59;Partly sunny;85;63;ESE;7;53%;10%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;89;78;Variable cloudiness;90;77;NE;14;52%;39%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;88;74;Low clouds may break;87;74;WNW;5;67%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;98;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;SSW;7;76%;75%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;76;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;E;5;70%;56%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;60;33;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;33;E;7;38%;4%;3

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;SSW;7;82%;79%;6

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;67;61;Sunny intervals;66;62;SSE;6;78%;10%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;NNW;11;50%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;65;48;Partly sunny;63;46;NE;11;54%;30%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;Sunny and warmer;87;65;NNE;7;27%;3%;12

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;84;72;Mostly sunny, nice;82;73;SW;6;73%;12%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, a t-storm;76;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;NNE;5;42%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;83;Cloudy;90;84;W;8;66%;71%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;85;75;Partly sunny;89;75;E;4;76%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;A t-storm around;94;81;E;6;53%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;55;40;Partly sunny;56;40;NE;5;75%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;58;Some sun, a t-storm;80;57;S;5;49%;74%;14

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;87;81;Variable clouds;88;80;ESE;8;71%;31%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;77;61;Partly sunny, warm;84;62;SE;9;61%;36%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;86;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;78;SSW;14;76%;83%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds and fog;60;55;Fog, then some sun;61;51;NW;6;83%;51%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;71;50;Nice with some sun;73;56;WNW;7;39%;20%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clearing and warmer;78;61;Partly sunny, warm;81;64;SE;6;65%;33%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;88;81;S;11;78%;65%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;58;A stray t-shower;73;59;ENE;7;73%;70%;10

New York, United States;Not as warm;77;60;Mostly sunny;78;62;NNW;6;39%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;Sunny and very warm;93;60;WNW;8;32%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;73;48;Cloudy;69;48;WNW;7;59%;69%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;86;60;Mostly sunny;88;63;W;7;37%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;54;48;A shower in spots;61;47;N;6;69%;55%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;71;49;Increasing clouds;72;56;NW;8;44%;43%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;More clouds than sun;85;79;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;ESE;13;78%;55%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;76;A shower or t-storm;88;75;NW;4;80%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;87;74;A downpour;84;74;ENE;5;87%;84%;5

Paris, France;A passing shower;67;50;Spotty showers;69;49;N;7;73%;84%;9

Perth, Australia;Clearing;72;52;Mostly sunny;74;51;ENE;6;52%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;96;77;SW;6;64%;67%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;SE;17;78%;66%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SE;5;53%;73%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;62;51;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SE;5;66%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;88;63;Sunny;89;62;N;6;58%;5%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Sunny intervals;72;50;Clouds and sun;71;50;S;8;51%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds breaking;74;61;A morning shower;71;54;N;10;79%;62%;12

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;83;73;Sunshine and nice;83;74;SW;7;71%;37%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;46;A little p.m. rain;52;44;W;12;87%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;71;56;Rainy times;73;56;SSE;5;80%;92%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;80;70;Hazy and humid;77;68;E;4;78%;9%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;108;79;Warm with hazy sun;110;81;WNW;6;8%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;80;64;Showers and t-storms;76;60;S;9;76%;70%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Pleasant and warmer;74;61;A.M. showers, cloudy;80;63;NE;7;76%;100%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;65;53;Sunshine;70;53;W;11;46%;4%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;E;5;75%;84%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;88;77;A passing shower;87;76;SE;9;73%;82%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;76;65;A t-storm in spots;76;65;WSW;4;97%;73%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;83;55;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;9;21%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;60;35;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;39;SW;2;54%;4%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;87;72;A passing shower;88;73;ENE;4;70%;75%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;68;50;Sunlit and pleasant;73;51;NNW;8;53%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower;62;50;A shower;61;51;SSW;8;63%;84%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;86;64;Sunny;89;63;W;5;54%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Considerable clouds;82;72;Partly sunny, warm;84;73;ESE;13;69%;28%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;93;78;A t-storm around;90;81;SE;6;74%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;77;54;Partly sunny;78;56;S;5;60%;44%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;88;76;A passing shower;88;75;E;6;61%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;65;48;Sun and clouds;70;49;SE;6;47%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;58;54;Spotty showers;62;56;S;15;70%;86%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Heavy thunderstorms;84;77;Rain and a t-storm;84;77;SE;6;83%;75%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;70;56;Spotty showers;64;56;NE;8;76%;84%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny;87;66;E;10;29%;12%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;NE;10;41%;3%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;93;70;Hazy sun;90;71;SSE;7;21%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;68;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;NNW;8;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Some sun, a t-storm;81;62;Clouds breaking;83;62;E;5;54%;40%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Nice with some sun;77;67;Turning sunny;81;69;S;10;61%;11%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;68;51;Abundant sunshine;70;56;S;6;60%;7%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;90;79;Colder in the a.m.;84;69;NNW;13;57%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;93;67;Partly sunny;84;65;WNW;9;47%;8%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with some sun;70;40;Morning showers;57;36;SSE;10;53%;86%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;65;51;A shower;63;50;SE;5;55%;85%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;82;55;Showers and t-storms;67;56;NW;9;72%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;93;77;SW;4;61%;69%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;80;62;Rainy times;83;62;SSE;9;66%;73%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;80;61;Showers and t-storms;77;59;W;7;78%;83%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;51;45;Plenty of sun;57;47;NW;10;65%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. showers;85;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;S;8;87%;72%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;88;58;Warm with sunshine;87;59;NE;4;28%;0%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather