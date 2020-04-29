Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 29, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;89;78;Clouds and sun, nice;89;78;W;10;79%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;101;85;Increasing clouds;107;84;NNE;14;22%;4%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;81;56;Clouds and sun, nice;79;55;W;9;49%;62%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;69;54;Mostly sunny;71;56;W;9;52%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;59;48;A bit of rain;59;47;S;15;66%;83%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine;49;32;Mostly sunny;49;36;SE;8;57%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sun and some clouds;74;57;An afternoon shower;74;59;WSW;8;59%;100%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;70;46;Cooler;58;43;SW;16;55%;46%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing and hot;93;69;Hazy and summerlike;96;72;E;7;43%;9%;5

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;77;60;Sunshine and nice;75;55;WNW;7;49%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny;66;51;NW;6;67%;0%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;83;60;Hazy sunshine;91;63;N;8;30%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SSW;5;88%;70%;3

Bangalore, India;A little a.m. rain;84;70;Mostly cloudy;90;70;SE;6;55%;38%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm around;95;81;SSW;7;63%;55%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;68;59;Increasingly windy;71;59;NW;16;60%;4%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;88;59;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;WSW;5;29%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;75;51;A passing shower;71;52;SW;7;64%;59%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;66;50;Occasional rain;64;50;SSE;11;64%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;69;51;A shower or t-storm;67;52;SE;6;74%;80%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;58;Mostly sunny;80;59;E;5;55%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;64;52;Mostly cloudy;73;52;SSE;8;42%;66%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;62;47;Spotty showers;58;45;SW;12;64%;85%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;78;54;A shower or two;75;51;NW;9;58%;63%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;68;52;Cloudy with a shower;74;54;SSW;8;50%;57%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;Hazy sun;70;53;NNE;4;70%;5%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;81;66;A thunderstorm;79;67;NNE;6;60%;79%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and delightful;72;50;Plenty of sunshine;69;58;WSW;10;59%;1%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;84;58;Sunny and pleasant;87;64;NE;7;28%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;76;51;Hazy sun;74;53;WNW;7;52%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;66;Clouds and sun, nice;84;66;SE;3;56%;30%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;93;82;Hazy sun;94;81;S;7;71%;30%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;55;43;Occasional rain;49;44;N;15;73%;64%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;80;A t-storm around;91;80;S;6;72%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;47;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;39;W;12;83%;90%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;80;70;Hazy sunshine;79;70;NNE;14;71%;2%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny, not as warm;77;54;Mostly sunny;83;62;SSE;5;42%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy thunderstorms;81;76;A downpour;84;76;S;8;86%;84%;2

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;97;77;Hazy sun;97;75;ESE;6;43%;18%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;74;48;Partly sunny, warmer;87;54;W;7;24%;15%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A thunderstorm;90;76;SSW;5;65%;71%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;95;73;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;S;4;58%;10%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;55;38;A little rain;51;38;WNW;9;76%;67%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast;73;54;High clouds;77;56;NNE;8;45%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;72;58;Clearing;71;59;W;12;76%;27%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;84;71;Mostly cloudy;84;73;SSE;7;68%;44%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;80;58;Mostly sunny;81;58;NE;5;44%;4%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ENE;6;60%;74%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;43;28;Mostly cloudy;42;32;ESE;8;56%;9%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;97;81;A t-storm around;97;78;SE;6;52%;44%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;81;67;Mostly sunny;82;71;ESE;7;70%;35%;12

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;83;72;Windy with some sun;84;72;ENE;20;55%;31%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;101;77;Hazy sunshine;98;77;S;6;37%;5%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;91;69;Hazy sun;92;70;NNE;9;46%;1%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, nice;70;54;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;ESE;7;59%;44%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;90;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;90;75;E;6;75%;100%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;94;76;Hazy and less humid;91;73;N;13;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, cool;63;43;Hazy sun;66;45;SSW;6;59%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;78;52;Clouds and sun;81;53;WNW;6;29%;28%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;80;Hazy sun;97;80;W;10;52%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;75;57;A t-storm in spots;75;58;S;5;79%;74%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;110;77;Hazy sun;104;73;NNW;14;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;74;51;Periods of rain;72;49;N;7;58%;86%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;76;Some sun, a shower;88;77;NE;12;56%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;92;74;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;4;70%;86%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;89;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;SE;7;77%;72%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;SSE;4;84%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;59;36;Mild with some sun;61;35;NE;7;54%;37%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SW;7;73%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;72;65;Sunshine and nice;71;65;SSE;6;76%;34%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;65;56;Mostly cloudy;67;57;WSW;7;67%;23%;7

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;56;45;A little rain;54;45;WSW;15;73%;72%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Some brightening;81;61;Low clouds breaking;80;59;SW;6;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;77;Turning sunny;89;76;S;6;73%;29%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;68;52;Decreasing clouds;66;51;W;11;53%;24%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;84;A p.m. t-storm;91;82;W;7;68%;79%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;ENE;7;82%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;90;80;Sunshine and warm;97;79;ENE;8;47%;34%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Rain;63;48;A p.m. t-storm;59;47;WNW;12;63%;85%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;82;54;Not as warm;76;52;SSW;6;44%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;85;77;A shower or t-storm;86;71;SW;10;71%;86%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cooler;50;40;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;35;ENE;9;58%;35%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;89;81;A t-storm around;89;81;S;9;71%;73%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and breezy;66;58;Mostly sunny;64;53;NW;9;61%;4%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy;63;44;Rain, breezy, cooler;58;49;SE;17;57%;91%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;56;36;Low clouds;50;36;NE;8;45%;23%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;84;Hazy and humid;91;82;WSW;9;75%;5%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;59;A t-storm in spots;77;61;SE;7;68%;74%;9

New York, United States;Cloudy and cooler;56;50;Increasingly windy;61;56;SE;20;74%;95%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;Partial sunshine;77;56;SW;8;47%;28%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasingly windy;74;49;Mostly sunny;70;43;W;9;56%;58%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;Sunny and nice;74;53;SW;8;49%;2%;10

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;49;31;Morning flurries;48;37;E;7;48%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;61;42;Afternoon rain;62;46;ESE;15;68%;95%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;85;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;W;9;79%;82%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;90;77;A shower or t-storm;88;77;NNW;7;73%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;86;75;A heavy thunderstorm;85;76;E;6;83%;82%;4

Paris, France;Showers around;59;47;A little rain;58;48;WSW;12;65%;83%;5

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;72;51;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;ENE;12;39%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;97;79;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;SW;4;52%;32%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;86;76;A t-storm around;90;77;E;10;79%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;91;72;Some sun, a shower;90;72;E;5;54%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;60;49;Cloudy with a shower;67;49;WSW;9;45%;80%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;76;43;Some sun, pleasant;75;55;SSE;11;57%;40%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;72;56;Downpours;71;57;ESE;10;69%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;71;49;Mostly sunny;72;53;NE;8;69%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;Downpours;86;77;SSE;7;80%;93%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;48;35;Becoming cloudy;49;35;E;9;52%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;48;32;Periods of sun;55;38;ESE;5;44%;19%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;Partly sunny;86;70;N;5;56%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this afternoon;99;78;Warm with hazy sun;99;75;NNE;10;14%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a t-storm;67;49;Partly sunny;69;56;SSE;7;68%;24%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, snow showers;42;30;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;ESE;6;48%;8%;3

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;63;54;Low clouds breaking;66;52;W;14;61%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;NE;6;72%;75%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;75;Some sun, a shower;85;75;ESE;10;74%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;77;66;Showers and t-storms;77;66;ENE;5;78%;79%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;77;58;An afternoon shower;74;55;S;5;51%;62%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;78;44;Plenty of sunshine;76;47;SSW;3;34%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;86;70;A shower in places;86;71;ENE;6;69%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;61;52;Spotty showers;65;54;S;7;72%;72%;3

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;66;49;A morning shower;59;44;SSE;7;65%;53%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;70;42;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;SSW;7;51%;13%;9

Shanghai, China;Sunny, nice and warm;79;64;Partly sunny, warm;86;70;NNE;9;53%;26%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;90;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;W;5;84%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;68;47;Spotty showers;70;46;WSW;8;54%;65%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;76;A shower in places;87;76;E;11;65%;74%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;47;28;Cloudy and chilly;48;41;SE;9;55%;64%;1

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;78;69;Rain, not as warm;76;52;NW;14;72%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;85;66;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;SE;5;55%;6%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing and chilly;43;29;Mostly cloudy;46;31;ESE;8;58%;12%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;60;Sunshine, pleasant;77;59;NNE;8;52%;4%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Warmer with some sun;70;49;E;7;53%;29%;8

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;72;51;A stray t-shower;64;53;WSW;7;56%;49%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;Nice with sunshine;73;60;E;8;57%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;70;57;A passing shower;73;53;SE;4;62%;60%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and warmer;71;53;Mostly sunny;74;60;SSW;10;59%;6%;10

Toronto, Canada;Rain this afternoon;53;46;Rain tapering off;56;48;WSW;11;84%;81%;3

Tripoli, Libya;More sun than clouds;84;63;Cooler with sunshine;71;57;N;7;65%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;71;55;Sunny and nice;76;57;SSW;7;54%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;77;39;Hazy sun and warm;83;47;N;11;23%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;58;47;A passing shower;56;44;E;5;59%;66%;3

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;64;53;Warmer;74;52;SSE;5;42%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;93;75;Partly sunny, warm;95;76;NNW;4;40%;42%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;54;36;Mostly cloudy;58;34;ESE;7;48%;10%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;60;46;Cloudy;64;46;SE;6;47%;34%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;60;57;Mostly cloudy, windy;64;57;NNW;27;70%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;W;5;62%;69%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;69;43;Clouds and sun, nice;70;46;NE;4;47%;32%;9

