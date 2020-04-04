Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 4, 2020
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;78;Partly sunny;89;79;WSW;8;79%;42%;13
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;Mostly sunny;89;71;WNW;8;44%;1%;10
Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;69;52;Winds subsiding;71;53;ENE;18;47%;20%;4
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;60;52;Hazy sunshine;63;52;E;8;69%;9%;7
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;59;41;Clouds and sun, mild;66;49;SSE;13;57%;0%;4
Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;41;34;Snow flurries;40;24;SSW;18;60%;89%;3
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds, not as warm;73;55;Downpours;60;53;NW;10;82%;96%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;Some sun, pleasant;62;44;Showers around;56;38;WSW;10;61%;63%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;86;64;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;70;E;9;41%;77%;5
Athens, Greece;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;52;Rain, some heavy;59;49;N;12;77%;91%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;72;57;Partly sunny;70;55;ENE;9;52%;2%;5
Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;82;53;More clouds than sun;85;63;ENE;7;28%;0%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;S;6;67%;66%;6
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;96;67;Clouds and sun;97;71;SE;6;41%;9%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;Lots of sun, warm;97;81;Hazy sun, very warm;96;82;SSW;9;59%;34%;11
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;61;47;Sun and some clouds;61;48;ENE;6;69%;7%;6
Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;Mostly sunny;68;43;WSW;9;22%;2%;6
Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;64;42;Partly sunny;65;44;ESE;9;46%;2%;5
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;54;36;Mostly sunny, nice;62;45;SE;9;53%;0%;4
Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;70;51;A t-storm in spots;70;51;SE;6;65%;55%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;E;4;66%;57%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;60;37;Partly sunny;64;39;E;9;38%;0%;5
Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;59;41;Partly sunny, mild;68;51;S;8;55%;0%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;60;41;Partly sunny, windy;61;39;ENE;18;37%;1%;5
Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;62;40;Mostly sunny;64;40;E;8;41%;0%;5
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;A stray p.m. shower;79;62;WNW;7;61%;74%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;82;70;A t-storm around;82;70;NE;7;46%;71%;7
Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;67;36;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;SSW;7;32%;0%;8
Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;Hazy sun;85;59;N;12;27%;2%;9
Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;71;60;Mainly cloudy;67;57;WSW;9;73%;72%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;77;69;Periods of sunshine;86;69;E;3;62%;44%;11
Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;91;79;Variable clouds;94;81;SSE;8;64%;3%;9
Chicago, United States;Showers around;46;37;Partly sunny;47;36;ENE;9;52%;8%;6
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;SSE;6;71%;65%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;48;39;Periods of sun;50;42;SSE;10;67%;0%;4
Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;75;66;Sunny and breezy;76;67;N;18;81%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;51;48;Cloudy with a shower;66;58;SSE;5;85%;66%;2
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;75;Showers around;90;76;SSW;7;76%;88%;11
Delhi, India;Partly sunny;90;67;Hazy sunshine;93;68;NE;6;35%;1%;9
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;59;36;Partly sunny, warmer;68;40;SW;6;38%;10%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;95;70;Hazy sun and hotter;102;74;SW;8;44%;25%;11
Dili, East Timor;Showers around;95;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;SSE;4;66%;66%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;53;45;Showers around;59;43;S;22;77%;89%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;High clouds and warm;74;51;Brief p.m. showers;68;49;NNE;7;44%;84%;2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;63;59;Showers around;64;59;E;13;83%;85%;2
Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;69;62;A morning shower;67;61;NE;7;83%;65%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;Sunny intervals;77;59;ESE;4;55%;72%;9
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;68;Mostly sunny;87;68;E;6;60%;39%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;27;Partly sunny;42;36;SW;11;54%;41%;3
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Sunny and very warm;97;81;SE;10;47%;6%;12
Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;76;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;73;63;ENE;12;68%;82%;4
Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;69;A few showers;81;69;S;6;67%;83%;11
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;90;71;Periods of sun;98;74;SE;6;25%;1%;12
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;84;61;Mostly cloudy;80;59;NNE;7;53%;7%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Overcast, showers;55;47;Rain in the morning;50;45;NE;20;92%;92%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;90;77;A t-storm or two;91;76;SSE;7;76%;82%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;93;75;Plenty of sun;91;79;N;7;50%;1%;11
Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cool;61;50;Hazy and warmer;71;51;WNW;5;64%;7%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;70;46;Hazy sun;64;45;NNE;5;40%;27%;9
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;96;74;Hazy sun;96;73;W;8;43%;0%;10
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;52;Hazy sunshine;80;53;W;8;36%;3%;10
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;103;73;Hazy sun, very warm;105;76;N;7;9%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;56;31;Mostly sunny;54;28;N;9;39%;0%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;88;75;A shower;88;75;N;8;65%;82%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;A t-storm around;93;75;SW;5;64%;55%;8
Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;97;76;Hazy sun, very warm;98;76;SSW;6;42%;1%;11
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;A t-storm in spots;93;77;NE;4;71%;70%;8
La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;60;41;A passing shower;60;40;NW;7;61%;80%;8
Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;88;79;Partly sunny;92;80;SSW;6;71%;44%;11
Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;75;69;Mostly cloudy;75;69;SSE;8;74%;44%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a shower;63;57;Rain at times;62;54;W;10;90%;87%;2
London, United Kingdom;Clearing;60;44;Partly sunny;65;53;S;12;54%;70%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;58;A little p.m. rain;64;55;SSE;6;61%;91%;2
Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;91;79;A t-storm around;89;78;SSW;7;73%;55%;11
Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;69;48;A shower in the p.m.;64;54;SW;5;58%;83%;3
Male, Maldives;Some sun;88;83;Some brightening;91;83;ENE;7;61%;55%;7
Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A morning t-storm;88;77;NE;5;81%;89%;6
Manila, Philippines;Warm with sunshine;93;75;Warm with sunshine;97;75;ENE;9;45%;5%;12
Melbourne, Australia;Windy with showers;59;46;Afternoon showers;61;49;W;15;74%;83%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;Thundershower;77;54;A t-storm in spots;80;54;S;6;37%;43%;13
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;70;Inc. clouds;83;72;NE;7;61%;44%;7
Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;45;28;Mostly sunny;51;30;W;9;49%;15%;4
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, cooler;89;82;Nice with sunshine;90;82;E;10;67%;8%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;73;58;Periods of sun;77;63;NNW;7;57%;56%;4
Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;50;38;Rain/snow showers;48;32;NW;0;75%;56%;1
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;49;29;Partly sunny;43;27;NNW;14;53%;26%;4
Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;78;Hazy sun;92;78;WSW;7;62%;0%;11
Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;79;58;Partly sunny;80;60;NNE;10;59%;55%;13
New York, United States;Damp this morning;57;45;Variable cloudiness;59;45;W;7;60%;27%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;72;57;Partly sunny;74;53;WNW;12;49%;6%;8
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;44;27;Mostly sunny, mild;47;31;ESE;9;67%;0%;4
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;67;44;Partly sunny, cooler;56;39;NNW;11;38%;0%;8
Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;45;37;Mostly cloudy;50;40;S;10;71%;27%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;49;38;Rain and snow shower;50;27;NW;9;76%;55%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;85;78;Brief a.m. showers;86;77;ENE;5;79%;94%;8
Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;93;77;A shower or t-storm;94;78;NNW;10;61%;66%;8
Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;89;78;An afternoon shower;89;77;ENE;9;74%;64%;13
Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;63;43;Partly sunny, mild;71;50;S;8;53%;0%;5
Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;77;66;Cloudy;81;67;E;10;34%;18%;2
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, warm;100;79;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;S;6;43%;8%;12
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More clouds than sun;88;70;Clouds and sun;88;71;ESE;10;70%;8%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SW;6;50%;55%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;54;32;Mostly sunny;61;41;ESE;7;46%;0%;5
Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;53;31;Hazy sunshine;57;27;NW;11;24%;0%;7
Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;73;57;Afternoon showers;72;56;WNW;10;63%;98%;8
Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;72;54;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;S;7;74%;39%;8
Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;E;7;74%;87%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;28;19;A little icy mix;30;29;NE;18;67%;85%;1
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;48;33;Partly sunny;51;37;SW;6;54%;43%;4
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;81;69;Partial sunshine;80;70;E;6;69%;13%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;86;68;Mostly sunny;93;73;ESE;10;12%;0%;11
Rome, Italy;Sunny;68;40;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;NNE;8;46%;11%;6
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;41;30;Mostly sunny;40;27;W;12;45%;43%;3
San Francisco, United States;Occasional rain;58;52;Cool with rain;57;45;W;12;70%;74%;2
San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;86;63;Partly sunny;86;64;ENE;8;64%;57%;12
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;74;A shower;83;75;ENE;6;74%;81%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;A t-storm in spots;77;67;NNW;6;85%;66%;13
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;ESE;9;26%;2%;13
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;82;52;Clouds, then sun;79;52;SSW;4;42%;10%;5
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;69;A t-storm in spots;86;68;N;5;77%;78%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;64;54;Periods of rain;60;52;SW;7;89%;88%;2
Seattle, United States;Cloudy;52;42;Cloudy with a shower;54;39;N;7;67%;53%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;57;32;Hazy sun;59;33;WNW;6;25%;0%;7
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;70;50;Rather cloudy;61;52;NE;9;46%;0%;9
Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;ENE;6;76%;77%;7
Sofia, Bulgaria;Chilly with rain;46;38;Cloudy;49;31;ESE;12;70%;44%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;74;Partly sunny;86;74;E;4;68%;36%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;46;28;Showers around;50;40;SSW;8;75%;66%;1
Sydney, Australia;Windy;80;56;Sunny and nice;76;57;W;12;46%;2%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;67;60;A little p.m. rain;70;60;E;12;59%;88%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;43;32;Partly sunny;48;39;SW;7;45%;44%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up;78;54;Mostly cloudy;71;52;NW;7;57%;44%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Strong winds;56;40;Pleasant and warmer;62;48;NNE;7;65%;70%;3
Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;70;48;Mostly sunny;68;50;NNW;11;28%;0%;8
Tel Aviv, Israel;Warmer with sunshine;85;70;Not as hot;85;60;WNW;8;42%;4%;4
Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;69;47;Mostly cloudy;71;47;E;5;42%;11%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;Cooler with a shower;56;45;NNE;10;65%;57%;2
Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;47;39;Partly sunny;50;33;NNW;8;67%;2%;6
Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;62;54;Cool with some sun;64;49;N;11;57%;0%;8
Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and breezy;65;46;Mostly sunny;65;45;WNW;8;64%;0%;7
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and warm;63;23;Hazy sun and mild;56;31;NE;5;22%;7%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;51;37;Rather cloudy;53;38;NE;5;46%;16%;2
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;60;32;Partly sunny;63;42;SE;7;42%;0%;5
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;96;74;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;NE;5;52%;71%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;47;28;Partly sunny;52;32;WSW;7;60%;24%;4
Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;50;31;Not as cool;58;36;SE;4;38%;1%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;64;52;Mostly sunny;65;53;NE;8;68%;0%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;104;73;Hot with sunshine;103;74;W;5;49%;0%;12
Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cooler;52;37;Mostly cloudy;62;46;NNE;4;49%;30%;4
