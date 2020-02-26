Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 26, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;91;80;Partly sunny;91;80;SSW;9;79%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, not as warm;82;68;Hazy sun and breezy;75;65;NW;18;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;64;42;Some brightening;62;45;E;1;68%;16%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;65;46;Hazy sunshine;65;46;SW;7;64%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;44;35;A little rain;39;37;WNW;13;92%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;10;Cloudy;21;5;N;1;72%;56%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Downpours;43;37;Decreasing clouds;51;36;ESE;7;54%;4%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain this afternoon;35;27;Very windy;31;15;W;26;63%;73%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, not as hot;87;60;Sunny and nice;88;61;SE;8;42%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;64;55;A passing shower;63;44;WNW;13;59%;55%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;75;63;A shower in spots;78;63;SSW;6;65%;45%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;64;44;Hazy sunshine;70;47;WNW;7;64%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;96;76;Mostly sunny;95;75;E;9;58%;3%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;90;66;Hazy sunshine;84;63;E;6;46%;9%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;78;Mostly cloudy;92;79;S;6;64%;27%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;65;45;Increasingly windy;63;50;WNW;18;64%;26%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;48;28;Some sleet;39;27;SSW;9;56%;62%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;67;37;Spotty showers;48;37;SSW;12;51%;70%;2

Berlin, Germany;A few showers;40;35;Spotty showers;42;33;E;8;66%;84%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;66;51;A little p.m. rain;68;49;SE;4;75%;90%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;83;69;WNW;7;76%;68%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;48;36;Partly sunny;49;37;S;14;47%;58%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;42;35;Snow and rain;39;34;NW;15;83%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;66;43;A bit of rain;57;33;SW;10;58%;70%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A little rain;47;35;Clouds breaking;47;37;S;11;50%;62%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;77;62;Mostly sunny;84;67;N;6;50%;2%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;70;SSE;5;57%;60%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;56;41;Partly sunny;49;37;NE;10;57%;6%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;73;55;Hazy sunshine;78;56;NNE;7;28%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler but pleasant;72;63;Increasingly windy;70;62;SE;24;60%;2%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;83;62;Mostly sunny;83;63;ENE;3;50%;26%;11

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;90;75;Hazy sunshine;91;76;E;7;64%;6%;10

Chicago, United States;Periods of snow;33;21;Rather cloudy;31;19;WNW;16;54%;17%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;91;75;Some sun;90;73;ENE;7;64%;5%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;37;27;A shower;39;30;WSW;5;69%;66%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;84;72;Hazy sunshine;82;70;NNE;12;50%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and colder;49;32;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;SSW;9;38%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;91;78;Clearing;92;79;NE;8;71%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;79;58;Hazy sunshine;80;61;E;3;60%;3%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny, but cold;39;23;Partly sunny;44;25;SSW;7;42%;9%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;79;61;Partly sunny;82;61;NNE;5;62%;5%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SW;6;77%;74%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;44;33;Clouds and sun;44;35;SW;14;73%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;64;50;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;38;W;7;70%;97%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;53;Mostly sunny;67;55;NW;6;61%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with low clouds;79;67;Low clouds;79;69;SSE;6;70%;32%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;Cloudy;80;58;NE;5;63%;11%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;86;70;A shower;74;62;NNE;15;58%;67%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. snow;33;22;Snow;30;23;NE;18;63%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;97;76;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;7;45%;3%;10

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;78;65;Some sun, pleasant;72;63;E;12;78%;8%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;82;69;Increasingly windy;81;68;ENE;18;53%;80%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;59;Hazy sun;89;61;ENE;5;36%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;79;53;Hazy sunshine;79;54;WNW;5;42%;48%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;63;54;Becoming very windy;64;43;W;19;60%;83%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;NW;6;82%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;79;67;Hazy sunshine;84;68;N;8;45%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;59;Partly sunny;85;64;SSE;6;30%;30%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up;61;41;Spotty showers;60;40;NNE;5;43%;84%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;87;66;Hazy sunshine;88;67;W;11;47%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;57;44;Partly sunny;67;46;W;5;64%;3%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;86;61;Hazy sunshine;95;65;N;12;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;53;41;Spotty showers;46;32;WNW;9;64%;61%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;87;75;A shower or t-storm;87;75;N;9;63%;83%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;76;Low clouds;91;75;E;5;68%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;80;61;Hazy sunshine;80;61;WSW;4;60%;4%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;95;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;76;ENE;4;59%;24%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;53;42;Showers and t-storms;54;41;E;8;82%;86%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;79;Partly sunny;91;80;SSW;6;70%;33%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;78;73;Mostly cloudy;78;73;SSE;7;76%;37%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;48;Mostly sunny;64;45;N;7;71%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with some sun;46;36;Rain in the morning;42;34;WSW;12;81%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;82;55;Partly sunny;86;60;NNE;5;22%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;89;77;Decreasing clouds;88;77;SSW;6;62%;39%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;59;37;Sunny and mild;65;36;WNW;7;46%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;82;Rather cloudy;89;82;NE;12;68%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;87;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;SE;5;83%;68%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;87;73;High clouds;90;72;E;9;59%;26%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing and cooler;70;49;Increasing clouds;70;56;WSW;11;54%;12%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;41;Mostly sunny;75;48;NNE;5;46%;11%;9

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;84;64;Cooler;70;52;NNW;11;54%;26%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;45;35;Colder with a shower;39;27;W;9;80%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and breezy;89;81;Partly sunny;90;81;E;13;67%;11%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;N;8;49%;3%;9

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;36;31;Snow tapering off;37;15;WSW;9;76%;97%;1

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;37;34;A touch of rain;38;30;SW;7;82%;86%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;97;76;Hazy sun;95;75;NNE;6;31%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;81;61;A t-storm in spots;80;62;NE;12;66%;77%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, mist;49;44;Decreasing clouds;46;29;W;25;46%;12%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;68;46;Cloudy;65;50;SE;7;71%;25%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;24;14;A little icy mix;32;24;S;12;80%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rather cloudy;55;39;A morning shower;48;33;NNW;12;48%;41%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;33;17;Partly sunny;31;17;N;3;50%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;33;29;Snow tapering off;33;11;WSW;19;78%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;86;78;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;SSE;6;76%;57%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;73;Partly sunny;91;75;NNW;8;62%;28%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun, nice;87;71;Mostly cloudy;86;72;NE;8;62%;10%;11

Paris, France;A shower or two;46;36;Rain tapering off;53;34;WNW;19;69%;77%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers and t-storms;82;72;A morning t-storm;85;74;ENE;16;67%;85%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;98;74;Clouds and sun;96;75;SSE;5;50%;11%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm around;94;76;NNE;10;69%;74%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;71;Mostly sunny;89;70;SW;6;57%;75%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;42;34;A passing shower;43;32;S;11;57%;89%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;50;28;Hazy sunshine;49;29;W;4;51%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;70;57;Cloudy, downpours;70;58;E;10;77%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;ENE;9;67%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;90;80;A morning shower;90;80;ENE;7;65%;66%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;30;25;A bit of a.m. snow;30;26;E;16;58%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;42;31;Spotty showers;39;32;SSW;6;80%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Showers and t-storms;77;73;S;8;84%;87%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;73;51;Hazy sunshine;76;49;N;8;30%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;62;33;Partly sunny;57;48;WSW;6;37%;64%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;34;24;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;11;56%;74%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;68;48;Partly sunny;69;51;NNE;7;71%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;84;63;Partly sunny;83;62;ENE;12;60%;57%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;80;73;A stray shower;81;72;ESE;9;65%;64%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;64;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;N;10;65%;57%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;46;Hazy sunshine;78;46;ESE;5;29%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;93;60;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;SSW;6;23%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;83;68;Some sun, a shower;83;69;E;4;76%;78%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;59;45;Mostly sunny;63;42;NNE;6;67%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;52;42;Partly sunny;57;37;SE;6;71%;19%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;52;36;Hazy sun;49;34;NE;3;53%;12%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;54;46;Cloudy;54;48;ESE;9;67%;27%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds, warm;91;80;An afternoon shower;89;78;NNE;13;70%;51%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;67;42;Occasional rain;47;28;WSW;14;60%;62%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;82;73;A shower in places;83;72;ENE;7;67%;64%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Rather cloudy;35;29;Some sun;34;25;NNE;9;93%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;67;Cooler with clearing;76;64;NNW;10;61%;9%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;78;65;Cloudy with a shower;73;66;E;12;74%;45%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;32;27;On-and-off snow;31;27;E;14;75%;90%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Overcast;67;36;Rain and snow shower;41;32;NNW;10;77%;57%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sun;50;30;Lots of sun, mild;59;36;NNE;6;38%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;A thick cloud cover;51;36;Hazy sunshine;54;40;SSE;7;28%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;67;53;Nice with some sun;72;56;E;5;59%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;68;47;Cooler with rain;53;42;ESE;8;69%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;49;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;34;N;15;42%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snow, breezy, colder;34;26;Very windy, flurries;28;20;W;27;67%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;69;55;Mostly sunny;63;50;E;5;65%;27%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;68;50;Partly sunny;64;49;SSW;9;53%;6%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of a.m. snow;21;-3;Sun and some clouds;19;-12;ENE;7;72%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;42;Cloudy;49;40;ENE;5;75%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;47;37;Spotty showers;48;39;SSE;14;43%;82%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;90;65;Hot with high clouds;92;67;E;6;44%;2%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Milder;45;32;Spotty showers;38;28;W;9;78%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;46;34;Spotty showers;40;28;SW;11;72%;70%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;Mostly sunny, windy;70;63;N;22;72%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;67;Warm with some sun;96;66;WSW;5;35%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;45;25;Mostly sunny;48;31;NNE;3;41%;0%;4

