Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;80;Partly sunny;90;79;S;8;82%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;87;65;Hazy sunshine;86;65;NE;6;38%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;58;45;Hazy and breezy;62;45;SW;14;67%;24%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing and breezy;60;45;Hazy sunshine;61;49;E;8;65%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;46;42;Afternoon rain;51;40;W;25;83%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow;34;25;A little snow;36;29;NNE;7;70%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;60;35;Increasing clouds;56;42;NW;6;55%;70%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy, morning snow;21;12;Mostly cloudy;21;7;SSW;10;76%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;Showers and t-storms;89;70;SSE;10;69%;65%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;61;48;Spotty showers;61;46;NNE;7;69%;86%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;76;66;Sunshine and nice;79;63;SW;10;63%;3%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;75;54;Showers around;67;47;W;13;72%;78%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Sunshine, pleasant;93;76;ESE;9;62%;10%;11

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;88;58;Hazy sunshine;88;57;ESE;7;33%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;94;73;Hazy sunshine;95;72;S;7;43%;0%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;43;Mostly sunny;58;46;WNW;10;78%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;48;25;Inc. clouds;43;27;SSE;4;69%;30%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;54;38;A little a.m. rain;49;31;NW;9;58%;57%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;46;33;A passing shower;46;38;SSW;8;73%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;72;49;Cloudy with a shower;73;50;SE;6;62%;82%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;68;A t-storm in spots;84;67;N;8;70%;66%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;50;35;Partly sunny;48;33;S;9;58%;57%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;46;41;Afternoon rain;51;36;W;17;78%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, a shower;51;42;Spotty showers;47;37;NNE;8;75%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;53;36;Mostly cloudy;48;30;WSW;9;60%;19%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;Not as warm;74;54;SSE;9;42%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;68;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;ENE;6;42%;41%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, milder;53;35;Partly sunny;57;38;ENE;5;53%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, a shower;67;49;Hazy sunshine;71;51;NNE;7;48%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;85;66;Not as warm;74;62;SSE;14;68%;42%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, breezy;80;67;Partly sunny, breezy;80;65;E;15;57%;30%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;88;72;Hazy sunshine;88;72;NE;7;57%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;29;11;Sunshine, very cold;23;12;W;11;49%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;92;73;Mostly sunny;91;77;ENE;6;59%;34%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;42;36;Showers around;43;38;WSW;19;75%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;82;71;Hazy sunshine;80;70;N;14;71%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;49;40;A little a.m. rain;45;30;NNE;13;71%;58%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;ENE;9;70%;51%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;79;60;Hazy sunshine;81;59;E;12;53%;27%;5

Denver, United States;A little snow;26;12;Turning sunny;31;14;SSW;5;62%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;85;59;Hazy sun;86;61;S;3;53%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;NW;7;80%;74%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;49;39;Spotty showers;44;39;WSW;24;69%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;43;29;Sunny, not as cool;56;40;NNE;8;37%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;63;58;Partial sunshine;62;59;E;19;76%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;69;63;A shower or two;71;65;SE;5;83%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;80;60;A t-storm in spots;81;62;E;4;63%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;87;70;E;7;59%;44%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;41;28;Mostly cloudy;35;32;SSW;7;87%;25%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;95;72;Turning cloudy;96;72;ESE;4;47%;6%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;68;57;Plenty of sun;69;58;ENE;8;59%;2%;7

Honolulu, United States;Windy;81;71;A passing shower;81;71;ENE;21;55%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;63;Hazy sun;89;61;SE;6;50%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;72;51;A shower in places;71;48;NNW;9;56%;46%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;51;41;Showers around;48;43;NNE;8;91%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;86;75;Overcast, a t-storm;86;77;WNW;8;76%;100%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;79;66;Hazy sunshine;79;64;N;13;28%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;80;63;Partly sunny;82;63;S;7;50%;44%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;45;25;Hazy sun;48;28;S;5;53%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;93;59;Hazy sun;87;61;NE;9;19%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;68;48;Mainly cloudy;70;49;SSE;5;65%;19%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;85;61;Hazy sun;87;61;N;15;17%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, mild;48;34;Mostly cloudy;46;32;SSW;5;65%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;75;A shower in spots;86;74;ENE;12;61%;47%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;89;75;Decreasing clouds;93;76;SW;5;67%;64%;12

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;85;63;Hazy sunshine;87;64;SSW;6;59%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Nice with some sun;90;74;An afternoon shower;93;75;NE;5;64%;66%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;59;43;A morning shower;55;44;ESE;7;73%;88%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;79;Partly sunny;90;80;SW;5;76%;37%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;77;72;Mostly cloudy;77;72;SSE;7;78%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;64;47;N;5;73%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;46;46;Occasional rain;51;37;WSW;19;83%;65%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;69;50;Patchy fog, then sun;77;52;E;5;48%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;88;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;SSW;6;74%;56%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;59;33;Sunny and delightful;60;39;NE;2;58%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;82;Clearing;90;83;ENE;15;60%;44%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;E;5;82%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;88;71;Sunny and beautiful;87;73;E;8;51%;2%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;69;55;Cool with low clouds;65;55;SSW;11;68%;72%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;50;Partly sunny;80;53;N;6;36%;65%;8

Miami, United States;Sunshine and humid;83;74;A morning shower;83;69;WSW;9;69%;61%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;42;31;Some sun returning;41;31;SW;5;78%;27%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;Mostly sunny;88;80;E;11;73%;29%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;79;63;Partly sunny, breezy;69;61;SSW;14;43%;43%;8

Montreal, Canada;Morning snow showers;24;2;Sunshine, but cold;12;2;WSW;4;55%;13%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;38;33;Rather cloudy;38;33;WSW;7;77%;42%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;73;Hazy sunshine;91;72;NNW;8;47%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;NNE;10;52%;29%;11

New York, United States;Turning sunny;48;28;Partly sunny;37;22;N;9;31%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;61;49;Partly sunny;65;45;SSW;9;62%;7%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow to flurries;23;21;A little p.m. snow;30;18;SSW;13;94%;87%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;50;35;Mostly cloudy;55;34;N;5;56%;8%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;42;28;Breezy with rain;41;30;SW;15;80%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;20;-1;Sunny and very cold;11;1;WSW;10;59%;11%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;83;78;Downpours;82;78;NNW;12;88%;98%;3

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with some sun;91;78;Partly sunny, windy;90;76;NNW;16;66%;64%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;86;73;A shower in spots;86;72;ENE;8;69%;50%;7

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;49;45;Mostly cloudy;53;35;NW;15;65%;66%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy, warm;95;75;Turning cloudy;91;73;N;9;36%;4%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;Mostly sunny;95;71;ESE;7;46%;2%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;73;NNE;14;70%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;94;69;Mostly sunny;92;68;E;6;45%;19%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;44;31;Periods of sun;44;37;SSW;8;63%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;48;20;Partly sunny;45;28;ESE;3;74%;6%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;74;56;Downpours;69;58;ENE;10;69%;90%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;69;51;Cloudy;71;50;SSW;5;68%;10%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;89;80;A t-storm or two;86;80;E;8;81%;86%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;34;31;Mostly cloudy;38;30;ENE;13;67%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;42;35;A morning shower;43;33;S;4;81%;42%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;Periods of sun, warm;92;77;WNW;7;62%;15%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;65;Not as warm;76;51;N;14;26%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Showers, mainly late;59;39;Mostly sunny;61;35;NNE;6;58%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds breaking;41;34;Partly sunny;37;31;S;3;65%;69%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;60;45;Partial sunshine;63;48;NNE;6;66%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, windy;82;67;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;15;63%;64%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;73;A stray shower;84;72;E;14;67%;64%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;82;66;Mostly sunny;82;66;NNW;7;58%;5%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;85;50;Hazy sunshine;80;51;NE;6;35%;4%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;Sunny and very warm;94;62;SSW;7;22%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;84;68;Mostly sunny;84;66;NNE;6;71%;63%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;39;Sunny and delightful;64;42;NNE;4;62%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;55;34;Partly sunny;55;33;ENE;4;52%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Milder;46;27;Mild with some sun;51;30;S;3;73%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;52;45;Sunny and mild;59;48;ESE;9;61%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;90;79;A shower in spots;90;79;NNE;14;72%;60%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, cooler;51;36;Cooler with rain;44;32;WNW;7;82%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;72;A shower in places;80;71;ENE;22;69%;65%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;44;27;Partly sunny, breezy;42;38;S;15;82%;67%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;84;65;Partly sunny;75;66;ESE;12;53%;16%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;71;56;Mostly sunny;72;62;E;12;62%;5%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;41;32;Mostly cloudy;39;35;S;5;70%;10%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cold;42;28;Plenty of sunshine;50;37;ENE;4;45%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up, mild;56;34;Cloudy and mild;53;33;N;7;53%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;61;44;Cooler with rain;52;42;W;3;67%;90%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with showers;60;55;Partly sunny;65;51;SE;8;62%;27%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;65;47;A little a.m. rain;58;33;ENE;6;55%;78%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;53;41;An afternoon shower;55;41;ENE;7;52%;75%;1

Toronto, Canada;Colder with some sun;28;16;Partly sunny;24;16;W;10;60%;53%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;62;52;Clouds and sun;61;52;NW;11;62%;6%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;64;50;Partial sunshine;64;46;W;13;58%;7%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;23;3;A bit of snow;15;-10;NW;9;81%;74%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;50;34;Partly sunny;51;34;NE;3;40%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;51;36;Clouds and sun;49;33;SSE;8;49%;58%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;62;Warm with some sun;90;64;ESE;5;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;42;32;Some sun returning;42;32;S;5;75%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;48;34;A shower or two;43;33;SSE;6;80%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;72;62;Clouds and sun;70;63;N;8;80%;5%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;94;65;Clouds and sun;96;65;W;4;43%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;45;30;Rain and sleet;40;32;E;3;79%;69%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather