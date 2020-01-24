Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 24, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;A morning shower;89;78;S;6;74%;56%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;72;61;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;WNW;5;51%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Winds subsiding;48;27;Plenty of sun;50;34;W;5;50%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;64;49;A passing shower;66;48;W;6;52%;65%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;43;34;Mostly cloudy;41;35;S;8;86%;22%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;11;-1;Partly sunny;6;-4;N;9;67%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;52;34;Showers of rain/snow;38;26;ESE;8;70%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;22;18;Areas of low clouds;23;6;SW;14;46%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;90;66;Mostly sunny;93;68;SSE;5;52%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;55;37;Partly sunny;57;45;SW;5;71%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;79;63;Mostly sunny;77;65;SW;10;63%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;57;42;Clouds and sun;58;42;NW;8;74%;25%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;93;72;SE;7;60%;17%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny;86;55;Hazy sunshine;86;55;ESE;6;41%;0%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;94;77;A morning shower;89;74;S;5;69%;44%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;58;43;Mostly cloudy;56;45;N;8;77%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;37;21;Partly sunny, mild;41;23;NNW;5;53%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;44;24;Mostly sunny;47;31;SE;4;72%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;40;32;Partly sunny;41;29;SSW;5;87%;32%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A morning t-storm;69;50;Showers around;68;53;SSE;5;75%;90%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;74;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;68;NW;15;79%;87%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Colder with clearing;32;25;Fog, then some sun;34;28;NE;4;80%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Patchy freezing fog;37;27;Partly sunny;43;35;S;4;84%;17%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;44;28;Mostly sunny, mild;49;25;SE;6;58%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;34;22;Fog, then some sun;35;28;ENE;3;77%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;92;75;Mostly sunny;93;73;ENE;7;56%;14%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;84;71;Cloudy;84;71;ENE;5;49%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny intervals;54;47;Cloudy;52;44;NNE;10;55%;30%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;65;43;Plenty of sun;63;44;NNE;6;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;83;63;Clouds and sun;74;60;NW;10;74%;77%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;82;60;A stray shower;81;64;ENE;3;60%;74%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;86;67;Mostly cloudy;87;68;ESE;5;62%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain at times;37;34;Snow tapering off;37;32;W;10;96%;82%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;75;Partly sunny;90;75;NE;9;63%;3%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;44;37;Cloudy;43;37;WSW;7;89%;40%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;79;70;Partly sunny, nice;80;70;N;14;61%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;Clouding up;64;51;S;10;58%;20%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rather cloudy;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;NE;10;80%;80%;3

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;68;45;Hazy sunshine;65;49;SE;4;67%;3%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;53;32;Mostly sunny;53;27;SSW;7;41%;7%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;74;51;Hazy sun;76;49;WNW;4;58%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower or t-storm;86;75;An afternoon shower;87;76;SW;5;77%;77%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy, p.m. mist;47;42;Cloudy with a shower;48;42;S;8;83%;80%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A little p.m. rain;39;31;Milder with some sun;48;35;N;5;48%;57%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;59;53;Periods of rain;58;51;W;10;84%;79%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Periods of rain;72;61;A touch of rain;64;53;N;11;87%;83%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;Nice with some sun;83;58;NE;5;55%;17%;12

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;78;64;Partly sunny;78;66;NE;7;67%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;37;28;Winds subsiding;35;28;W;16;72%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;95;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;10;57%;3%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;78;65;A t-storm around;73;62;ENE;11;78%;91%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;68;Showers around;81;69;ENE;9;62%;64%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;60;Hazy sunshine;88;62;ESE;3;49%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Thickening clouds;63;44;A morning shower;63;40;NNE;4;62%;41%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and chilly;43;35;Sunshine;50;42;SW;9;71%;3%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and t-storms;81;77;A heavy thunderstorm;86;77;WSW;7;80%;75%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;N;11;48%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;74;59;Morning showers;74;60;NW;6;80%;85%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;42;23;Partly sunny;41;16;S;5;55%;3%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;79;59;Hazy sunshine;80;63;W;11;42%;3%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;59;36;Hazy sunshine;62;38;SSW;4;72%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;N;14;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;37;32;Low clouds;39;35;WNW;11;69%;35%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;84;70;Sun and some clouds;84;69;N;6;55%;6%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A morning shower;91;76;SW;6;67%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;75;49;Hazy sunshine;75;49;NNW;5;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clearing and warm;95;76;A shower in the p.m.;94;76;WSW;4;57%;67%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds, mild;61;40;A morning shower;61;41;E;8;59%;57%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;93;67;Mostly sunny;91;66;SW;6;37%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Not as warm;77;71;Cloudy;76;70;SSE;8;76%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower;57;48;Partly sunny;58;46;NNW;5;77%;11%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with mist;46;37;Mostly cloudy;48;43;S;6;87%;37%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;75;53;Mostly sunny;75;52;SE;5;52%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;88;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;S;6;75%;69%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;49;41;Spotty showers;49;35;SSE;6;74%;77%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;81;A t-storm around;90;82;ENE;16;68%;42%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;92;78;A morning t-storm;90;78;SW;4;76%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;82;76;An afternoon shower;88;75;E;6;71%;68%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;SSE;7;51%;6%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;65;46;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;SSW;6;49%;70%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sunshine;78;64;A t-storm in spots;78;56;N;6;66%;55%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and snow shower;35;34;Cloudy with a shower;39;31;WNW;12;79%;58%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;80;High clouds;88;79;ENE;14;71%;30%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Turning sunny;83;69;ENE;9;63%;14%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy;33;26;A bit of p.m. snow;35;30;NE;5;80%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;36;33;Rather cloudy;37;28;WNW;13;75%;33%;0

Mumbai, India;Abundant sunshine;91;75;Hazy sunshine;90;74;NNW;7;49%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;73;60;A t-storm in spots;76;63;N;11;76%;60%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;48;39;Heavy afternoon rain;50;39;WSW;18;81%;84%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;33;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;SSW;5;58%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow, cloudy;31;25;A bit of p.m. snow;30;11;WSW;17;96%;89%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;56;38;Mostly cloudy;51;40;NNE;6;49%;63%;2

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;39;30;A thick cloud cover;39;36;SSW;4;73%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;34;24;A bit of p.m. snow;34;30;E;13;85%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;85;79;Showers around;86;79;WNW;8;78%;85%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;74;A shower or t-storm;87;73;NNW;14;65%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun, nice;89;72;A shower;87;74;E;7;76%;67%;7

Paris, France;Patchy freezing fog;42;30;Some sun, fog early;46;33;SSE;5;90%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;91;65;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;12;47%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;97;73;Partial sunshine;93;74;S;7;54%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;93;74;Showers around;92;74;N;11;74%;81%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;83;67;Partly sunny;84;67;S;6;60%;58%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;35;23;Partly sunny;36;23;SSW;3;70%;5%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;46;13;Hazy sun;38;13;NNW;3;73%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;71;55;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;56;E;9;73%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;65;49;An afternoon shower;62;47;SSW;18;77%;81%;2

Recife, Brazil;Some sun;87;79;Sun and clouds, nice;88;79;ESE;7;64%;60%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;36;30;A snow squall;36;32;E;15;78%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;44;37;Partly sunny;41;33;WSW;10;80%;23%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;72;A t-storm in spots;81;70;ESE;9;73%;46%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;62;47;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;NNW;11;30%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;60;49;A passing shower;60;43;ESE;8;73%;83%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Considerable clouds;38;31;Partly sunny, breezy;35;28;WNW;16;57%;33%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;59;53;Mostly cloudy;60;54;SW;6;99%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower;81;64;Showers and t-storms;78;62;ENE;9;69%;70%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;74;Spotty showers;81;71;NE;4;78%;88%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;75;61;Sunny and nice;76;60;NNW;5;73%;41%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Brief p.m. showers;67;47;Partly sunny;70;43;SSE;7;51%;39%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sun and clouds;91;61;Mostly sunny;93;60;SW;6;27%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;83;67;A passing shower;82;67;N;4;74%;82%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;57;45;Partly sunny;56;38;N;3;77%;36%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;52;46;Rain and drizzle;52;47;ENE;7;80%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, mild;46;31;Cloudy and mild;50;28;NW;3;70%;18%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;45;Morning rain, cloudy;50;45;NE;13;97%;99%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, breezy;90;77;Partly sunny, warm;91;78;NNE;10;61%;37%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;43;24;Mostly sunny, mild;48;29;SSW;4;63%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;ENE;1;69%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;45;32;Partly sunny;39;34;WSW;7;72%;29%;1

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm, cooler;79;73;Brief a.m. showers;79;75;E;12;86%;84%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;75;64;Partly sunny;82;68;NE;10;67%;59%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;42;33;Winds subsiding;37;32;WSW;17;62%;58%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;44;38;Clouds, a shower;46;26;NW;6;82%;76%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Strong winds;40;27;Mostly sunny;39;30;NW;11;52%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;46;31;Partly sunny;45;30;NE;6;33%;10%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;55;47;Mostly sunny;60;42;ESE;5;49%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;65;40;A brief shower;61;46;SE;3;62%;82%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;54;40;Mostly cloudy;47;39;NE;8;44%;63%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;39;34;A little snow;39;32;WSW;16;91%;86%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;Some sun;69;56;S;6;43%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny, nice;69;46;Partly sunny;65;50;S;3;69%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;9;-14;Plenty of sunshine;20;-13;ESE;5;71%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;50;43;Rain and drizzle;49;43;ENE;6;71%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;34;24;Fog, then some sun;37;27;SE;2;81%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds and warm;92;68;Partly sunny;88;66;NE;4;60%;12%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;39;36;A passing shower;41;33;W;12;66%;58%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;38;32;Low clouds;39;32;WSW;9;86%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;73;62;Winds subsiding;74;63;N;20;71%;4%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;94;59;Partly sunny;87;54;W;6;45%;0%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;35;10;Abundant sunshine;28;11;ENE;2;40%;3%;3

_____

