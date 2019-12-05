Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 5, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;SW;9;81%;85%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;80;67;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;NNE;6;63%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler with clearing;52;43;Rain and drizzle;50;42;NNE;17;88%;72%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;62;51;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;SSE;4;62%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;45;42;Breezy with rain;51;45;W;22;92%;93%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;16;13;A thick cloud cover;24;21;N;11;75%;39%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;50;39;A little a.m. rain;46;38;E;4;78%;66%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little icy mix;33;16;Cloudy and colder;21;19;SW;16;69%;62%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;85;57;Mostly sunny;86;59;SE;9;36%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;56;43;Partly sunny;59;45;E;4;67%;10%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty a.m. showers;73;61;Nice with sunshine;76;63;WNW;7;65%;29%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;65;47;Clouds and sunshine;64;50;ESE;8;66%;99%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;85;74;A little a.m. rain;84;75;ESE;6;78%;67%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;78;62;Hazy sunshine;79;60;E;8;65%;11%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and pleasant;87;63;Sunny and nice;82;61;NE;8;39%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with rain;57;48;Partly sunny;59;45;NW;6;75%;14%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;37;21;Sunny, but chilly;39;23;NE;4;48%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;39;25;More clouds than sun;46;36;SSE;4;74%;63%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;40;31;Showers around;41;39;SW;10;77%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;68;46;Rain and drizzle;68;47;SE;6;66%;78%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;80;70;A t-storm in spots;82;69;W;8;71%;74%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;34;24;Periods of sun;34;26;ENE;6;83%;25%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;38;35;Breezy with rain;45;43;WSW;17;90%;90%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;43;24;Mostly sunny;42;27;WSW;8;75%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;30;23;Partly sunny, chilly;32;24;E;3;89%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;75;61;Pleasant and warmer;84;55;SE;7;39%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;NE;5;56%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;46;23;High clouds, chilly;41;24;NW;6;38%;0%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Partly sunny;75;58;NW;8;49%;5%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;89;63;Nice with sunshine;79;64;SSE;11;62%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;A shower;82;66;E;3;70%;63%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;74;Hazy sun;86;76;N;11;66%;71%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;44;34;Mostly sunny;38;28;ENE;14;66%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;Downpours;84;75;SE;7;84%;83%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;45;41;Spotty showers;48;43;SW;15;91%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;78;68;High clouds, breezy;75;68;NNE;15;74%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;73;50;Partly sunny, cooler;59;41;N;12;69%;3%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy p.m. showers;83;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SSW;9;79%;75%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;72;50;Hazy sun;73;51;WNW;3;60%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Rain and snow shower;39;25;Partly sunny;46;29;SSW;5;62%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;87;60;Hazy sunshine;85;61;NNE;5;59%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;96;72;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;SSE;5;64%;58%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;54;49;Showers around;50;42;WSW;16;89%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, mild;61;42;Cloudy and mild;58;39;NNE;5;32%;24%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;61;58;Sunshine, a shower;62;56;E;18;81%;82%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and nice;74;54;Plenty of sun;73;49;NNE;11;35%;0%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;A stray shower;83;61;NE;7;49%;56%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;ENE;7;49%;6%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and windy;42;39;Occasional rain;43;37;WSW;15;93%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;86;70;Nice with sunshine;89;68;N;11;53%;10%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cooler this morning;67;56;Clearing;70;51;NNE;11;34%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;69;Rain and drizzle;80;70;ENE;12;65%;65%;1

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;81;62;Hazy sunshine;79;59;ESE;5;64%;12%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;Hazy sun;72;43;N;4;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;50;39;Abundant sunshine;52;38;NNE;6;73%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;78;Rain and a t-storm;90;77;NNW;7;76%;87%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;N;8;56%;27%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Occasional rain;59;54;Cloudy, a t-storm;63;56;SE;6;87%;74%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;58;28;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;SSW;5;35%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;64;Winds subsiding;83;61;NE;17;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;44;Mostly sunny;70;44;ENE;4;53%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;N;11;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;42;26;Mostly sunny;38;23;SW;8;65%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;88;76;A shower or t-storm;89;76;NNE;4;63%;67%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;NNE;6;73%;80%;9

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;81;58;Hazy sun;83;60;SW;4;69%;9%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A brief p.m. shower;93;74;An afternoon shower;93;75;E;4;64%;60%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief a.m. showers;55;40;Cloudy with a shower;55;41;NNW;8;72%;82%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;75;A morning shower;87;75;SW;5;77%;68%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;72;66;Clouds and sun, nice;72;66;SSE;9;78%;24%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;62;48;Clouds and sun;62;47;NNE;9;72%;4%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;48;46;Showers;55;43;W;15;87%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;64;53;Sun and some clouds;66;56;E;5;74%;66%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;76;Periods of sun;85;77;SW;6;75%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;55;42;Mostly sunny;55;37;NE;3;68%;17%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;80;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;E;9;73%;87%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;88;76;A t-storm or two;85;76;ESE;4;84%;74%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;76;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;N;5;73%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;76;50;Clouds and sun;68;49;WSW;12;57%;14%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and beautiful;74;47;Sunshine, pleasant;75;43;N;5;31%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;74;63;Mostly sunny;78;63;N;6;56%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;38;27;Inc. clouds;34;28;SW;12;64%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;87;76;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;SSE;6;71%;12%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;66;58;Lots of sun, warmer;75;56;S;12;40%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;32;18;Mostly cloudy;26;13;WNW;2;70%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;38;32;Cloudy;34;31;WSW;12;61%;56%;0

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;90;80;Hazy sun, less humid;91;77;NNE;7;49%;25%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;73;58;A p.m. t-storm;76;61;NNE;7;72%;76%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny;42;33;A shower in the p.m.;43;29;NNW;9;51%;56%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;64;44;Sunny;62;42;W;6;58%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Afternoon flurries;32;16;SW;11;96%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;53;38;Cloudy and chilly;47;35;NE;9;56%;12%;1

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;40;33;Partly sunny;37;28;NNE;4;83%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;29;17;A bit of snow;26;15;NW;8;69%;67%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;79;A morning shower;86;81;ESE;11;75%;61%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;77;A shower or t-storm;87;76;NW;5;86%;69%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;87;75;Afternoon showers;87;74;ENE;7;80%;87%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;39;33;Cloudy with showers;46;43;WSW;11;88%;90%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;104;78;Hot with high clouds;96;65;SW;14;33%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;83;67;Lots of sun, nice;84;67;N;12;48%;4%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;92;75;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;12;71%;29%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;SE;5;58%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;33;26;Partly sunny;42;34;SW;8;60%;55%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but colder;26;1;Sunshine, but cold;27;15;ESE;4;36%;56%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;67;50;Downpours;67;51;ENE;8;72%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;High clouds;65;50;Some sun;62;49;S;5;86%;58%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;88;76;Partly sunny;89;79;ENE;7;62%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny, cold;28;22;E;5;73%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;43;37;Spotty showers;43;37;SW;16;87%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;75;Showers and t-storms;78;68;NE;8;84%;76%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;Plenty of sun;80;57;S;10;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;58;45;A shower or two;61;49;ESE;4;78%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;40;38;A little p.m. rain;41;38;WSW;11;78%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;56;S;12;88%;92%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;66;Showers and t-storms;77;65;ENE;11;74%;70%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and humid;87;77;Sunshine, a shower;86;77;E;10;74%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;78;63;Sunshine, pleasant;78;63;N;5;74%;10%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;75;38;Sunny and beautiful;72;41;NE;4;34%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;Sunny and pleasant;87;54;SW;7;25%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;86;71;Sun and some clouds;86;72;N;5;77%;42%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;61;41;Clouds and sun;61;41;NNE;4;70%;9%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;51;44;A little p.m. rain;53;45;SE;5;82%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but colder;31;13;Cold with hazy sun;31;16;NE;4;27%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;55;43;Overcast and chilly;48;41;NNW;13;52%;4%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;88;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;80;NNE;14;75%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Freezing fog;32;21;Mostly sunny;41;29;S;4;72%;55%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, humid;86;76;Mostly sunny, humid;87;76;ENE;14;74%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Winds subsiding;45;41;A little a.m. rain;47;40;SSW;10;96%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warm;90;66;Partly sunny;88;66;SSE;9;33%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;60;59;Rain;65;57;NE;9;82%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;43;40;Periods of rain;44;41;WSW;14;89%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;61;43;Cooler, a.m. showers;48;38;NE;5;94%;76%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;46;32;Partly sunny;41;28;NNE;5;71%;6%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;54;43;Cloudy;52;44;NE;5;46%;44%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;70;58;Showers around;69;54;N;7;50%;65%;3

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;62;49;Showers and t-storms;63;54;SSE;3;73%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;56;41;Cloudy and chilly;49;39;NNW;8;52%;59%;1

Toronto, Canada;A few flurries;34;27;Morning snow;34;20;WNW;9;80%;77%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;69;53;Mostly cloudy;71;59;ESE;3;56%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;67;48;Mostly sunny;69;48;SSW;4;63%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;14;-10;Plenty of sunshine;16;-7;SE;5;76%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;46;44;A little rain;52;45;ESE;4;78%;75%;0

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;36;26;Periods of sun;35;26;SE;6;77%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;79;48;Partial sunshine;77;46;E;6;38%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing;37;27;Mainly cloudy;35;31;SW;13;71%;69%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;40;27;Inc. clouds;38;30;SSW;11;72%;15%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;66;60;Windy with some sun;67;61;NNW;26;71%;25%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;88;68;Partly sunny;85;61;ENE;8;40%;0%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;39;26;Partly sunny;39;25;NE;2;67%;29%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather