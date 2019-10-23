Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 23, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;WSW;7;82%;64%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;95;81;Sunny and very warm;97;80;NNE;7;54%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;78;62;A morning shower;76;60;ENE;11;53%;80%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;68;56;A p.m. shower or two;66;58;WNW;16;57%;86%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;59;53;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;51;WSW;11;84%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;A touch of rain;49;40;A touch of rain;47;36;S;7;76%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;74;56;Partly sunny;71;52;SSW;6;32%;27%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;45;35;Mostly cloudy;49;41;W;14;52%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;Sunny and nice;88;65;SE;5;48%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;NNE;10;46%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;59;51;An afternoon shower;62;52;SW;19;68%;48%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;89;65;Partly sunny;90;63;NNE;6;45%;12%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;73;S;4;82%;87%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;Thundershower;79;68;SW;10;81%;68%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing and warm;96;80;Some sun, a shower;94;80;SSW;5;61%;67%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Occasional rain;68;55;Mostly cloudy;68;54;SSE;7;67%;32%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;70;50;Rain and drizzle;61;45;NNW;9;70%;72%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;82;50;Mostly sunny, warm;81;49;ESE;6;48%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;64;52;Fog, then some sun;66;54;SW;6;84%;8%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;66;47;Mostly cloudy;66;47;ESE;6;70%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A shower or t-storm;80;65;ENE;7;80%;67%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog to sun;74;50;Mostly sunny, warm;74;47;ESE;11;62%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;64;54;Partly sunny, mild;67;50;SW;10;75%;37%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;71;46;Fog, then sun;73;44;E;4;74%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;77;49;Warm with sunshine;74;46;ESE;5;67%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;70;48;Clouds and sun;76;60;NE;6;49%;4%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;81;67;A t-storm around;82;68;NE;4;44%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;68;61;Rain and drizzle;68;58;N;10;83%;74%;1

Cairo, Egypt;A shower or two;76;65;A stray shower;80;68;NNW;7;61%;57%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;66;54;Partly sunny;67;58;N;13;58%;83%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SSE;4;70%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Cloudy;90;75;Showers and t-storms;88;76;SSW;7;82%;80%;3

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;58;43;Decreasing clouds;50;40;NNW;8;63%;16%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;89;77;Cloudy with showers;83;76;SSW;7;82%;94%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;54;48;Partly sunny;58;50;SSW;9;88%;38%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;78;High clouds, humid;85;78;SSE;5;81%;44%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;80;60;Rain and a t-storm;72;49;NNW;8;72%;95%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and humid;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;ESE;9;84%;91%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;88;66;Hazy sunshine;90;66;ESE;4;51%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Showers around;57;26;Clouds breaking;42;26;SW;6;61%;12%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;89;69;Spotty showers;72;69;NNE;8;96%;92%;2

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;98;71;A p.m. shower or two;89;71;SE;7;61%;73%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;56;45;Showers around;53;35;WSW;12;82%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;Mostly sunny, nice;72;44;NE;6;28%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;68;55;Mostly sunny;70;57;W;12;64%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;87;72;Heavy a.m. showers;79;73;NNE;6;82%;93%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Lots of sun, warm;90;66;Warm with some sun;93;68;ENE;9;27%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;12;63%;65%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Thickening clouds;52;45;Partly sunny;52;47;SW;12;87%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;SSE;5;69%;52%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;Mostly sunny;85;75;ENE;9;59%;22%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;ENE;7;57%;35%;6

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;SSW;5;81%;87%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;85;61;Hazy sunshine;86;58;N;5;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;67;58;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;ENE;9;69%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;Partly sunny;94;76;N;7;54%;67%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;94;79;Mostly sunny;93;78;WNW;8;53%;10%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;More sun than clouds;85;60;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;NNE;10;24%;4%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Lots of sun, warmer;76;41;Sunny and nice;73;43;N;4;24%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;71;Warm with hazy sun;96;73;NNW;6;34%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;72;56;Nice with some sun;77;55;E;5;63%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Partly sunny;99;80;NW;5;32%;11%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;64;46;Fog, then sun;64;45;ESE;4;83%;13%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A shower or t-storm;88;78;NE;7;67%;83%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;A thunderstorm;86;73;WNW;6;76%;85%;9

Kolkata, India;Showers around;90;73;Downpours;77;71;NNE;6;97%;91%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;E;4;72%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;64;34;A shower in the a.m.;62;36;ENE;8;42%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;82;76;Clouds, a t-storm;83;75;W;5;83%;81%;3

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;65;59;Decreasing clouds;65;59;SSE;11;77%;3%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny;69;50;NNE;6;68%;3%;4

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;56;51;Rain at times;55;46;SW;6;91%;71%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and summerlike;94;67;Sunshine, summerlike;97;62;NE;8;25%;4%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;84;76;Mostly cloudy;84;75;SW;7;72%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;53;45;Periods of sun;64;44;W;5;62%;16%;3

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds, nice;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;SW;7;73%;79%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;76;Mostly cloudy;88;76;W;5;75%;71%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;E;5;60%;48%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;84;59;Sunny and very warm;88;66;N;13;33%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;73;53;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;WNW;4;55%;80%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warm;89;80;Some sun, a t-storm;87;80;ENE;13;72%;73%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Fog, then some sun;59;39;Fog, then some sun;57;43;SE;4;78%;6%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;87;77;Mostly sunny;86;77;SE;8;74%;52%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;64;52;Periods of sun;68;52;WNW;10;56%;2%;10

Montreal, Canada;A passing shower;57;42;A brief shower;53;38;WSW;4;74%;57%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;57;47;A shower in the a.m.;51;40;WNW;5;69%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A t-storm or two;91;80;NE;8;70%;77%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;74;60;A morning t-storm;77;61;E;9;66%;78%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;47;Sunny and pleasant;67;50;SW;7;44%;6%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Overcast;80;64;A t-storm in spots;75;64;S;8;74%;83%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;37;31;A little a.m. snow;36;32;SW;15;88%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thickening clouds;75;64;Periods of rain;73;61;ENE;12;73%;96%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;52;44;A little rain;51;47;SSE;5;89%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A passing shower;55;39;Clearing, a shower;54;32;WSW;10;76%;57%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;Mostly sunny;86;79;ENE;10;74%;56%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;74;Showers and t-storms;84;74;SW;5;83%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;92;75;ENE;7;68%;33%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;63;55;A shower in the p.m.;65;49;WSW;10;69%;58%;2

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;73;56;Mostly sunny;67;52;S;12;49%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;92;78;A t-storm around;90;76;ESE;4;71%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ENE;12;77%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A shower or t-storm;89;73;ESE;5;62%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;63;47;Fog to sun;64;48;WSW;3;84%;13%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and warm;74;53;Partly sunny;73;48;ENE;6;61%;10%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;67;54;Periods of rain;69;55;WSW;10;66%;86%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A passing shower;66;48;Sunshine and nice;71;49;ENE;9;68%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;SE;10;68%;64%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and cold;31;27;Partly sunny;35;30;N;17;49%;5%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;54;43;Clouds and sun;54;47;SSE;4;85%;28%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;78;68;A t-storm in spots;81;70;ENE;8;67%;64%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;93;72;Increasing clouds;97;71;SE;9;14%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;Partly sunny;75;58;N;6;64%;67%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;52;47;Low clouds breaking;52;42;SW;7;79%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;NE;7;34%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;61;Showers and t-storms;76;64;S;5;82%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;E;9;78%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;65;Showers and t-storms;73;66;WSW;5;100%;83%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;82;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;E;6;21%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;81;51;Sunny and nice;80;49;SW;5;31%;2%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;A t-storm in spots;86;73;N;6;80%;68%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rather cloudy;64;47;Cloudy;67;47;NE;4;74%;27%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;57;44;Partly sunny;60;47;N;4;78%;28%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;71;58;Turning sunny, nice;73;53;NNE;7;55%;24%;4

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;73;64;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;NW;9;64%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ENE;4;72%;94%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;75;40;Mostly sunny;75;40;SSE;3;46%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;77;A shower or two;87;77;ENE;8;70%;74%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;55;44;Mostly cloudy;55;50;S;7;85%;31%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;78;60;Mostly sunny;81;68;NW;9;53%;0%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;79;67;Clouds and sun, nice;83;67;ENE;7;59%;19%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;53;46;Periods of sun;53;46;S;8;90%;29%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;70;44;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;NNE;5;31%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;Mostly sunny;67;46;NE;4;60%;20%;3

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;68;55;Partly sunny;69;54;SSW;5;46%;62%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;80;68;A shower in the a.m.;79;69;SE;9;51%;59%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;82;56;Mostly sunny, warm;85;53;ESE;3;43%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;71;62;Mostly cloudy;70;62;NE;11;61%;87%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;53;47;A morning shower;55;41;NW;13;70%;44%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;87;70;High clouds;85;66;SSE;3;42%;8%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;84;67;A heavy thunderstorm;72;60;WNW;9;80%;89%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and chilly;31;3;Partly sunny, chilly;33;6;SSE;5;44%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;55;43;Rather cloudy;56;48;ENE;3;66%;36%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;65;53;Mostly sunny, warm;72;52;NW;6;62%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and some clouds;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;93;75;E;4;60%;62%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;57;39;Fog, then some sun;59;48;SE;6;82%;6%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Fog, then some sun;59;50;Fog to sun;69;49;SSE;8;79%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;51;43;Some sun, a shower;61;47;NNW;21;72%;68%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;Clouds and sun;94;77;SW;4;70%;55%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;66;42;Mostly sunny;66;41;NE;3;50%;12%;4

