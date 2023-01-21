Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 21, 2023

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;12;84%;52%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;NNE;10;52%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;4;Clearing;15;3;ENE;10;79%;5%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A little p.m. rain;12;4;Rain and drizzle;7;4;W;19;79%;97%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;3;-2;Periods of sun;4;-1;NNE;16;82%;2%;1

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;-1;-10;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-4;NE;13;69%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;6;-6;Sunny, but colder;2;-6;N;10;68%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning sunny;-11;-23;Clearing;-12;-19;SW;13;62%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;Morning showers;31;22;ENE;9;71%;100%;7

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;18;9;A couple of showers;16;10;SE;7;68%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid with a shower;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;SSW;16;63%;28%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;20;9;Sunny and nice;19;9;N;10;42%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;31;22;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;SE;11;82%;100%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;27;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;E;13;41%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;23;S;10;39%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;12;1;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;NW;16;40%;15%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;2;-9;Mostly cloudy;3;-9;SE;9;31%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;Cloudy;7;2;NE;7;92%;31%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy in the p.m.;4;1;A little snow;2;0;NE;14;89%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;8;A little p.m. rain;18;8;SE;13;62%;68%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NW;15;74%;92%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;2;-1;A few flurries;2;0;NW;11;94%;69%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Periods of sun;2;0;NNE;13;83%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain/snow showers;11;7;Cloudy and mild;11;4;ENE;14;83%;76%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;3;1;A bit of a.m. snow;5;1;NNE;8;84%;67%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot with clearing;33;22;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;23;ESE;10;44%;8%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;19;Clouds and sun;28;18;NE;10;68%;63%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;7;-2;Cloudy;9;0;NNW;10;35%;33%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;21;11;Sunny and nice;22;11;NNE;11;55%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;SSE;19;68%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;27;18;A little a.m. rain;29;19;SE;7;67%;73%;8

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;31;22;Hazy sun;30;23;NE;14;67%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Low clouds may break;2;0;A little a.m. snow;2;-3;NNW;11;83%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;28;23;Mostly cloudy;28;23;NNE;17;80%;44%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Cloudy;2;-2;ENE;12;85%;0%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;25;18;Plenty of sunshine;26;18;NNW;15;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sprinkles, cooler;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;ESE;18;52%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;32;26;A shower or two;32;26;NNE;17;70%;71%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;21;10;Hazy sunshine;21;10;NNW;10;74%;3%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-2;-9;Cloudy and cold;1;-9;N;13;71%;96%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;NNE;9;48%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;S;9;79%;82%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;8;7;A shower or two;11;8;S;11;82%;92%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and chilly;2;-3;Cloudy and chilly;1;-4;NNE;11;65%;28%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;11;Mostly sunny;16;7;ENE;16;65%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;22;16;Clearing;21;17;NNE;9;79%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;24;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;16;N;10;74%;69%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly cloudy;29;18;Clouds and sunshine;29;19;S;18;68%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;-4;-6;Low clouds;-4;-6;NE;9;93%;0%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;A little p.m. rain;33;25;ESE;10;62%;69%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;20;16;Nice with sunshine;21;17;ENE;13;79%;10%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in places;27;19;Sunshine and nice;28;19;NE;15;69%;19%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;17;Hazy sunshine;30;17;SE;14;57%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;15;4;Sunshine;16;4;NNW;9;57%;27%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, mild;16;9;High clouds and mild;16;8;NNE;9;65%;31%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SW;14;73%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm and humid;30;23;Very warm and humid;29;24;NNW;10;65%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;32;15;Sunny and very warm;32;16;NNE;9;32%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;0;-6;A little snow, cold;0;-9;SW;5;73%;90%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;10;Sunny and nice;23;10;N;11;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;20;5;Hazy sunshine;21;4;WSW;8;36%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;34;16;Sunny and hot;33;17;NNW;16;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;4;3;Cloudy;4;-2;ESE;11;87%;25%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, a p.m. shower;31;23;Windy;31;23;ENE;32;62%;43%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;Some brightening;31;23;N;11;74%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;28;17;Hazy and very warm;28;16;SE;9;62%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NE;6;81%;99%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;17;3;Partly sunny, mild;16;4;NE;14;44%;33%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;32;26;Humid with a shower;31;26;SW;12;77%;47%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Mostly cloudy;24;20;SSE;12;81%;37%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;NNE;15;57%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Variable clouds;7;-2;Sunshine and chilly;4;-3;NE;5;74%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;Mostly sunny;16;5;NE;9;49%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;24;Clearing;30;24;WNW;11;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;-3;Mostly sunny;9;-4;N;9;51%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Very warm;32;26;Nice with some sun;31;27;NE;26;67%;66%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, showers;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;NNE;8;80%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;Morning rain;29;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;ENE;13;65%;14%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Very warm;24;16;SW;20;68%;5%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;25;6;Mostly sunny;25;4;SW;8;43%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Periods of sun, nice;27;22;Breezy with a shower;28;20;SSW;25;71%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;1;-6;Cloudy;-2;-3;ENE;9;94%;69%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;32;25;Mostly sunny, windy;31;25;ENE;35;65%;32%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with a t-storm;30;21;Very warm;30;19;E;13;56%;6%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;-3;-5;Low clouds;0;-3;S;12;80%;78%;0

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;-1;-5;Some brightening;-2;-4;ESE;13;83%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;28;18;Hazy sunshine;28;18;N;15;45%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;28;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;16;NNE;20;42%;11%;8

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;6;1;Afternoon rain;7;4;NE;12;67%;99%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;20;7;Mostly sunny, nice;19;6;NW;12;69%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-26;-38;A bit of a.m. snow;-25;-26;S;15;86%;96%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;8;1;Cloudy;9;4;NE;9;52%;83%;1

Oslo, Norway;Ice fog this morning;-10;-12;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-10;NNW;6;87%;0%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;-2;-5;A little p.m. snow;0;-4;ESE;13;90%;94%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;E;17;84%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;32;22;A shower in places;31;22;NW;10;71%;62%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;29;23;A little a.m. rain;29;22;ENE;13;84%;81%;4

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;4;-2;Cloudy and chilly;2;0;NNE;16;81%;44%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very hot;39;23;Sunny and cooler;31;19;W;20;51%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Breezy this morning;31;24;Mostly sunny and hot;32;24;SSE;12;63%;36%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Winds subsiding;33;24;Showers around;33;23;NE;16;71%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;18;ESE;15;50%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snowy;0;-2;A bit of snow;2;-1;NNE;9;80%;95%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;-1;-8;Low clouds breaking;1;-9;N;8;67%;9%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;16;10;Occasional rain;17;7;ENE;8;77%;96%;4

Rabat, Morocco;A shower or two;18;10;A shower in places;19;5;NNE;11;71%;43%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;12;67%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;3;-1;Very windy;3;-2;W;65;57%;68%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;-2;-5;Cloudy and cold;-4;-5;E;12;92%;0%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;25;NE;11;71%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;18;11;Abundant sunshine;20;11;SE;17;42%;14%;5

Rome, Italy;Breezy in the p.m.;8;0;Mostly cloudy;8;-1;NNE;8;78%;15%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;-3;-6;Decreasing clouds;-4;-7;E;20;80%;3%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny;13;7;NNE;17;65%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;A shower or two;27;17;ENE;11;63%;87%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A brief shower;30;22;Sunshine and breezy;30;22;ESE;22;65%;2%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;WNW;9;61%;27%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;26;7;Sunny and nice;23;7;N;8;37%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Sunny and very warm;32;15;SW;12;38%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;N;12;72%;4%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;16;5;Mostly sunny;14;-1;NE;8;63%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain, chilly;5;2;Cloudy and chilly;7;1;SE;10;80%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;1;-8;A thick cloud cover;2;-5;N;8;47%;21%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;9;7;Rain and drizzle;11;6;NNW;12;80%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;NNE;11;75%;89%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;9;3;Cloudy and mild;11;5;E;5;78%;30%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;E;24;68%;2%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;-1;-7;A snow shower;-2;-5;SW;6;89%;40%;0

Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;24;19;Rain and a t-storm;23;19;ESE;19;73%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;21;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NE;11;68%;62%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds rolling in;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;-1;-7;NE;15;88%;0%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with clearing;3;-10;Colder with hazy sun;0;-11;E;7;67%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Colder;4;-1;Areas of low clouds;7;0;SE;9;80%;10%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;8;-1;Plenty of sunshine;7;0;E;12;45%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Decreasing clouds;20;12;NNE;8;62%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;11;5;Periods of rain;12;7;ESE;8;73%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;9;0;Low clouds;6;2;NNE;13;55%;44%;1

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;2;-1;A little snow;2;-2;NNW;10;84%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;15;10;Breezy in the p.m.;17;9;W;20;54%;27%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A little a.m. rain;9;5;A little p.m. rain;12;6;WSW;18;66%;67%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-19;-36;Frigid with clearing;-28;-45;N;17;76%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning showers;5;3;Cloudy;6;3;E;7;79%;78%;0

Vienna, Austria;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-2;A few flurries;1;-1;WNW;16;89%;73%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Abundant sunshine;28;17;Sunny and very warm;31;17;N;5;46%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy this morning;0;-1;Cloudy;-1;-7;ENE;13;74%;6%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Occasional wet snow;2;0;Low clouds;1;-1;NE;15;88%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;27;13;Increasingly windy;22;15;SW;25;68%;56%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;33;20;Mostly sunny;35;18;WSW;9;42%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;9;-3;Becoming cloudy;6;-2;NE;4;58%;20%;3

