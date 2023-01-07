Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 7, 2023

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;10;72%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;NW;11;62%;6%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;12;3;Clearing;12;3;ENE;9;73%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;Some sun, pleasant;19;15;SW;16;61%;41%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;11;6;Cloudy;10;6;SSW;24;80%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and very cold;-13;-15;Not as cold;-4;-6;N;15;60%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;17;5;Cooler;9;0;N;12;69%;94%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming very windy;-3;-5;Very windy;1;-28;WSW;49;52%;85%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mainly cloudy;33;20;NE;12;43%;25%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;17;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;NE;8;73%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and a t-storm;24;18;A couple of showers;25;19;ENE;9;74%;82%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;A shower in the p.m.;14;8;Rain and drizzle;16;8;SSE;11;73%;65%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;30;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;SE;9;68%;54%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;26;16;Mostly sunny;28;15;E;11;56%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Cloudy;30;23;ESE;9;47%;41%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;9;Rain and drizzle;16;10;W;12;80%;62%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;7;-6;Partly sunny, mild;11;-5;NNE;13;28%;28%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;13;2;Periods of sun, mild;12;5;SE;11;73%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, nice;11;5;Showers around;9;5;SSE;11;78%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;19;9;Showers, mainly late;19;9;SE;10;74%;92%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;25;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;18;ESE;13;82%;91%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;10;4;Cloudy and mild;8;4;SSE;18;75%;75%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;11;7;Cloudy;10;6;SW;16;75%;89%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;9;-1;Partly sunny;8;1;E;14;81%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;11;3;Clouds and sun, mild;9;4;S;11;85%;81%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;31;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;ESE;17;55%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;28;19;Turning cloudy;29;19;ENE;11;41%;57%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;10;-1;Hazy sun;11;2;WNW;10;50%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;20;13;Increasing clouds;21;12;WNW;12;55%;89%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;27;17;Sunny and very warm;25;18;S;20;64%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SSE;7;60%;55%;5

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;A shower in places;30;21;NE;14;63%;43%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;WSW;8;73%;6%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;31;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;NNE;14;75%;92%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;7;5;Rain and drizzle;8;5;SSE;13;80%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;21;Turning cloudy;27;21;N;12;55%;3%;5

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;18;5;Turning sunny;17;5;SE;11;50%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and hot;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;16;60%;76%;11

Delhi, India;Clearing;14;7;Hazy sun;20;8;WNW;10;76%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;7;-5;Mostly cloudy;9;-3;WSW;11;36%;3%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;24;13;Hazy sunshine;25;13;NW;10;76%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-shower in spots;31;24;A couple of showers;31;23;SW;13;70%;85%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;9;4;Clouds breaking;8;4;W;29;74%;49%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, mild;14;5;Partly sunny, mild;13;3;SSW;11;46%;90%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A few p.m. showers;19;14;Increasingly windy;18;16;WSW;37;72%;94%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sunshine;23;16;Mainly cloudy;23;16;SSE;9;51%;25%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;23;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;21;15;E;10;83%;68%;3

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, breezy;27;20;A passing shower;27;19;NE;18;62%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this morning;-7;-9;Cloudy and cold;-4;-5;SSE;16;94%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;29;22;A couple of showers;30;23;SW;9;70%;100%;2

Hong Kong, China;Inc. clouds;23;15;Cloudy;18;14;NE;14;66%;44%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;28;18;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;NE;8;66%;10%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;ENE;10;31%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;24;7;Cloudy and cooler;18;8;NW;9;55%;30%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sunshine;12;5;Hazy sun;11;5;ENE;14;80%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;Morning showers;32;24;WSW;19;77%;100%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Mostly sunny;28;22;NNW;11;61%;12%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;12;Sunny intervals;24;13;N;11;52%;5%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Rain and drizzle;4;1;NNW;5;74%;97%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;27;12;Hazy sunshine;27;13;NW;9;32%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;5;Hazy sunshine;21;5;SE;8;24%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Sunny and very warm;30;14;NNW;15;29%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing and colder;-6;-8;Cloudy and cold;-4;-5;SSE;17;44%;70%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers, warm;30;23;A little a.m. rain;31;23;NNE;19;61%;68%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;WNW;9;74%;57%;7

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;Hazy sunshine;26;12;N;12;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;9;84%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;14;3;A little a.m. rain;14;4;ENE;12;55%;87%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Sunshine and nice;31;25;SW;12;74%;4%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;25;20;Turning cloudy;25;20;SSE;14;66%;15%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy with rain;16;15;A couple of showers;18;14;W;19;76%;97%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;12;7;A little a.m. rain;9;6;WSW;20;66%;89%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Periods of sun, cool;17;12;SSE;7;58%;39%;2

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;W;12;75%;83%;6

Madrid, Spain;Afternoon showers;9;7;A couple of showers;13;8;WNW;18;70%;98%;1

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;26;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;NE;28;69%;97%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;9;75%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Clouds and sun;29;22;E;14;65%;7%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;31;15;Sunny and very warm;31;19;ENE;14;43%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and delightful;22;8;NW;9;29%;6%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;ENE;14;61%;55%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, very cold;-12;-14;Cloudy, not as cold;-5;-7;SSE;16;65%;71%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, windy;32;25;Sunshine and windy;32;24;ENE;27;64%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;ENE;19;58%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-2;-10;Clouds and sun;-2;-5;WSW;11;57%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but frigid;-20;-23;Cloudy and very cold;-15;-21;SSE;9;66%;9%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;23;Hazy sunshine;33;22;N;12;52%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NE;19;45%;27%;11

New York, United States;Breezy with some sun;7;-1;Partly sunny;4;1;SSW;10;44%;61%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;19;8;Mostly sunny;18;7;ENE;11;57%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-5;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-9;SSW;24;25%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty showers;23;4;Cooler;12;4;SW;11;67%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;On-and-off snow;3;2;Snow and rain;5;3;SSE;10;77%;100%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;-4;-13;Inc. clouds;-2;-6;SW;11;62%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;29;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;25;N;16;77%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;31;23;A stray shower;30;23;NW;11;74%;60%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;E;10;82%;95%;2

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;11;8;Rain and drizzle;11;6;WSW;19;74%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;27;17;Very warm;28;19;SSE;19;45%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and drizzle;26;22;Cloudy;28;23;N;19;69%;66%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy and hot;34;24;A t-storm around;33;25;NE;14;64%;51%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;12;52%;34%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;11;2;Cloudy and cooler;6;2;S;10;74%;88%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun;4;-10;Hazy sun;4;-8;N;8;67%;4%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;10;Rain at times;16;10;NNW;12;78%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;20;11;SSW;12;76%;53%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;23;Showers around;31;23;E;14;63%;94%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow this afternoon;1;-5;Very windy;4;-3;N;35;82%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, frigid;-12;-13;Breezy, not as cold;-4;-6;SSE;22;100%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain;23;21;A shower and t-storm;24;21;N;11;86%;88%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warmer;16;10;Clouds and sun;16;12;SE;10;74%;33%;4

Rome, Italy;Low clouds and fog;15;8;A couple of showers;16;11;S;12;77%;100%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;-8;-18;Frigid;-13;-15;SE;13;58%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Very windy, rain;14;11;A little a.m. rain;15;12;SSE;17;82%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers around;27;17;Rain and drizzle;26;17;ENE;21;68%;98%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Afternoon showers;29;22;A shower;29;22;ESE;14;73%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;18;N;10;78%;37%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;24;6;Nice with sunshine;23;6;NE;8;48%;14%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;15;SW;14;47%;15%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;Brief p.m. showers;28;21;N;15;80%;91%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;14;12;Rain;15;12;NW;16;91%;100%;0

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;10;7;A couple of showers;11;7;SSE;12;74%;93%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;5;-6;Mostly sunny;7;-1;E;6;51%;9%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;14;6;Sunny and mild;15;7;SSE;15;66%;36%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;25;Showers around;31;24;NNW;12;76%;95%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then sun;10;-2;Sunny and mild;9;-1;ESE;8;62%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;28;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;17;71%;96%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cold;2;1;Bit of rain, snow;4;2;S;17;97%;99%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;23;16;Breezy in the p.m.;23;16;SSW;24;60%;26%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;21;16;Turning cloudy;23;17;ESE;13;59%;19%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Very cold;-10;-12;Breezy, not as cold;-3;-5;SSE;21;93%;74%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A stray p.m. shower;14;7;An afternoon shower;12;3;NW;11;64%;60%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;11;0;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-2;SE;8;71%;97%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;9;3;Sunshine;9;3;NE;12;37%;18%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;18;12;An afternoon shower;18;12;ESE;8;69%;90%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;19;3;Sunny and pleasant;17;6;ESE;7;68%;14%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;8;2;Mostly sunny;12;3;SSW;11;52%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;Inc. clouds;0;-2;W;10;64%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A couple of showers;16;13;Showers around;17;10;W;14;69%;77%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;17;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;SW;7;59%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing;-8;-21;Partly sunny;-9;-23;E;11;89%;27%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;8;5;Showers around;8;6;SE;9;72%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;11;3;Cloudy and cooler;5;2;ESE;14;87%;86%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, pleasant;28;13;Rather cloudy;28;16;ESE;8;50%;9%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;-9;-9;Cloudy and cold;-6;-7;SSE;20;92%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and milder;6;2;Cloudy;7;4;SE;14;73%;32%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;28;14;Very windy;17;15;SSE;44;75%;90%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, very warm;32;19;Sunny and hot;32;20;SW;8;52%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;7;-2;Partly sunny;3;-3;NNE;4;51%;83%;2

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather