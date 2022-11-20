Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;29;24;An afternoon shower;29;25;SSW;13;76%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;NW;12;59%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;High clouds;19;9;ENE;12;69%;1%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;15;9;Milder with sunshine;19;12;WSW;16;56%;80%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;6;3;Mostly cloudy;8;5;SE;16;85%;81%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;1;-2;A bit of ice;1;-3;ENE;9;79%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;19;6;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;ESE;10;44%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;-6;-13;Low clouds;-5;-10;SSE;7;68%;24%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;35;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;NE;8;78%;88%;4

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;22;16;A couple of showers;20;11;WNW;16;62%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;21;16;Occasional rain;22;17;NW;21;71%;90%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Mostly sunny, warm;29;10;WNW;13;50%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;SW;11;72%;60%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;A little a.m. rain;25;18;NNE;9;52%;67%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray t-shower;32;27;Cloudy and humid;33;28;NNW;13;62%;44%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;13;10;A little p.m. rain;17;8;WNW;12;69%;66%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy;11;4;Partly sunny, mild;12;2;S;13;55%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;8;3;Periods of sun;8;3;ESE;9;82%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cold;-1;-3;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-2;SE;8;79%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;19;8;Cloudy with showers;19;7;E;9;84%;96%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;A thunderstorm;26;17;NE;14;67%;85%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;4;3;A couple of showers;4;-1;SE;9;86%;88%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;7;2;A little p.m. rain;8;3;SSW;12;89%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Afternoon rain;12;9;Occasional rain;11;2;W;18;79%;86%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;5;1;Partly sunny;7;0;S;8;83%;35%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;17;Low clouds;23;10;S;19;57%;15%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;Clouds and sun;28;19;NE;9;47%;69%;11

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;18;9;Mostly cloudy;20;11;N;6;59%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;26;16;Partly sunny;27;16;NNW;10;36%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;23;12;Some sun, pleasant;20;17;SSE;21;57%;3%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;29;21;A couple of showers;29;21;ESE;5;57%;87%;6

Chennai, India;Becoming cloudy;28;23;A little a.m. rain;26;23;NW;12;71%;96%;2

Chicago, United States;Cold;1;-1;Not as cold;7;-1;E;24;47%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NW;11;62%;9%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy, cold;0;-2;Rain/snow showers;1;-1;WSW;10;84%;89%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;29;22;High clouds, breezy;30;24;NNE;26;54%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;9;4;A shower in places;12;3;SSE;10;70%;41%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;33;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;NE;14;63%;39%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;25;12;Hazy sun;29;12;WNW;10;44%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;Brilliant sunshine;10;-2;SSW;10;31%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;31;23;Hazy sunshine;28;17;NNW;11;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SE;6;68%;78%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;8;6;Chilly with rain;7;6;WNW;21;88%;100%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;High clouds;14;0;Mostly cloudy;14;-1;NNE;10;38%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;W;26;76%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warmer;31;22;Mainly cloudy, warm;31;22;SE;8;62%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;33;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;14;NNE;13;65%;63%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;E;16;74%;54%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-9;Snow showers, cold;-4;-7;SE;21;82%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;27;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;7;81%;99%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and humid;28;23;Low clouds;27;24;ENE;18;72%;78%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;Increasingly windy;29;23;ENE;28;52%;41%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;28;16;Not as warm;28;21;NE;12;43%;65%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;8;Mostly sunny, warm;31;8;N;9;33%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;22;16;Increasingly windy;19;11;SSW;26;54%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy with clearing;33;25;A stray t-shower;35;25;SW;21;59%;46%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;N;11;53%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;26;11;Partly sunny;26;13;N;15;54%;57%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and milder;17;-3;Plenty of sunshine;17;-3;WNW;5;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, less humid;33;18;Hazy sunshine;33;19;WNW;10;37%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, warm;22;10;Sunny and warmer;30;10;SSW;7;33%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sunny and very warm;37;19;NNW;14;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of snow;1;0;Afternoon flurries;1;-3;NW;11;90%;97%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;31;26;A shower, very warm;31;26;N;12;56%;46%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;11;63%;56%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;30;17;N;11;48%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NW;13;74%;65%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun;14;5;Increasing clouds;13;4;NE;13;25%;27%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;Partial sunshine;31;24;SSW;13;76%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;21;16;Mostly cloudy;22;16;SSE;13;71%;7%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;18;15;A bit of rain;18;11;NW;17;81%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;10;2;P.M. rain, breezy;7;4;SW;19;85%;96%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;9;Partly sunny;25;10;NNE;8;22%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SW;12;64%;39%;11

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;14;7;A little rain;13;1;WNW;21;86%;92%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;A shower and t-storm;29;27;WNW;24;79%;90%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;9;62%;92%;9

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;A t-storm around;29;24;E;8;76%;62%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A touch of rain;20;6;A little rain, windy;15;5;W;36;59%;85%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Showers around;21;12;NNE;8;55%;75%;6

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;27;22;Breezy with showers;27;22;ENE;23;78%;99%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-5;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-3;NNE;11;85%;96%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;E;15;63%;61%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler in the p.m.;24;13;Cooler with a shower;19;11;S;24;78%;93%;3

Montreal, Canada;A few flurries;-2;-10;A little snow;2;-5;W;23;69%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-9;Cloudy and chilly;-5;-6;E;13;92%;28%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;21;Hazy sunshine;31;22;NNE;12;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;15;65%;55%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;5;-2;Sunny and breezy;7;2;WSW;25;34%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;23;13;High clouds;23;13;ESE;11;64%;5%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Very cold;-14;-21;Clearing and frigid;-16;-18;S;16;78%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;18;11;Partly sunny;19;9;N;12;69%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-6;Morning snow showers;-3;-4;NNE;18;68%;95%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy with flurries;-3;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-7;WNW;30;62%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;E;15;69%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;Heavy showers;31;23;WNW;9;79%;98%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;E;11;74%;66%;8

Paris, France;A bit of rain;9;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;4;SW;18;92%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;13;Warmer;29;18;ESE;20;42%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers, some heavy;29;27;Couple of t-storms;31;27;NNW;14;75%;97%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;NNE;18;65%;82%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Mostly sunny;34;20;SSE;9;49%;15%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;2;2;A couple of showers;3;-2;SE;16;91%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;17;7;Some brightening;13;2;NNW;8;74%;2%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;19;9;Periods of rain;18;9;NNW;9;76%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;20;11;Sun, some clouds;21;10;W;10;69%;8%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;26;Showers around;30;26;ESE;16;61%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;6;3;An afternoon shower;6;3;ESE;29;74%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;-2;-6;Cold, a.m. flurries;-3;-5;ESE;16;76%;57%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;NE;16;65%;5%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;22;12;Sunny and delightful;23;11;NNE;13;38%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Decreasing clouds;16;4;Partly sunny;16;13;SSE;9;69%;100%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-2;-9;Partly sunny;-2;-7;E;12;74%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;5;Clouds and sunshine;18;5;NNE;11;49%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;22;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;19;ENE;9;83%;66%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;29;23;A couple of showers;29;23;E;22;76%;94%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;20;N;11;80%;42%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning sunny;26;6;Sun, some clouds;23;7;E;10;45%;12%;7

Santiago, Chile;Hot with sunshine;33;11;Very hot;36;14;SSW;11;22%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;31;22;Showers around;30;22;N;13;79%;81%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;17;14;Breezy with rain;16;9;NW;23;86%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;10;5;Cloudy;11;8;S;6;67%;21%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and mild;19;9;Increasing clouds;15;7;NW;6;71%;6%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;14;Partly sunny;20;14;E;15;76%;76%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;WNW;14;70%;84%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Afternoon rain;18;7;A couple of showers;11;1;WNW;13;75%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;E;28;81%;66%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;1;-1;Snow showers;1;-2;ESE;14;84%;94%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with sunshine;28;14;Windy;24;9;W;42;36%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy and humid;27;21;Winds subsiding;27;23;E;26;72%;14%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, cold;-4;-8;Cold, a.m. flurries;-4;-5;SE;17;82%;58%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;13;6;Mostly cloudy;13;6;SE;9;66%;23%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;High clouds and warm;18;13;W;8;48%;2%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;SSE;10;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;29;12;High clouds;30;13;SSW;9;41%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;12;Showers;17;9;SE;11;70%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;15;11;Breezy in the a.m.;18;12;N;17;79%;27%;1

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers;-1;-4;Windy, not as cold;5;0;W;34;52%;12%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Very windy, cooler;21;9;Windy with hazy sun;19;8;W;28;55%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;16;7;Partly sunny, milder;20;12;S;16;56%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-14;-23;Sun and clouds;0;-11;E;17;43%;43%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;8;5;Cloudy;9;6;E;6;54%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Some sun returning;6;2;A couple of showers;7;2;ESE;12;78%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;Some sun, very warm;29;23;SW;8;56%;20%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, very cold;-6;-7;Not as cold;-1;-5;ENE;13;75%;36%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-4;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;SSE;13;72%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;20;16;A little p.m. rain;21;15;NW;36;72%;69%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;WNW;10;67%;47%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;14;3;High clouds and mild;14;4;NE;3;51%;0%;1

