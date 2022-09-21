Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 21, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;Cloudy;28;24;WSW;10;87%;88%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Sunny and very warm;41;29;N;10;36%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Windy and not as hot;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;30;18;WSW;19;48%;7%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;19;ENE;18;63%;91%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;18;7;Partly sunny;18;9;SSE;11;64%;8%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Rain and drizzle;10;6;N;11;81%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;36;19;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;ESE;13;15%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;27;8;Sunny and very warm;28;9;ENE;10;55%;4%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;25;14;Winds subsiding;22;9;S;25;44%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;24;16;A couple of showers;21;14;NNE;14;58%;84%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;10;Downpours;17;12;S;13;83%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;42;25;Partly sunny;38;24;NW;13;27%;2%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;32;23;High clouds;33;23;S;11;56%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;27;18;High clouds;28;18;WNW;16;60%;4%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;SSW;10;81%;94%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;ENE;22;63%;64%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Breezy in the p.m.;27;13;NW;20;37%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Thundershowers;15;8;A shower in places;16;8;NNE;10;70%;76%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;16;6;Partial sunshine;15;6;SE;8;64%;3%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;18;10;A shower or two;17;10;ESE;7;79%;85%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;19;A shower and t-storm;29;18;NNW;12;64%;81%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;16;6;A shower in spots;16;5;N;14;62%;47%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;16;6;Mostly sunny;18;8;SSE;8;64%;4%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, cool;18;6;A couple of showers;18;5;E;9;51%;93%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Thundershowers;17;6;A stray shower;17;6;S;8;62%;49%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;18;4;SE;13;54%;26%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;19;Partly sunny;30;19;NNE;10;33%;17%;13

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;NNE;16;55%;9%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and pleasant;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;NNE;10;28%;3%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;20;10;Rain and drizzle;18;11;W;23;73%;78%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;S;6;77%;67%;4

Chennai, India;Very warm;36;27;High clouds and warm;36;27;S;15;57%;9%;5

Chicago, United States;A stray t-shower;28;13;Breezy and cooler;17;12;N;27;52%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;15;73%;74%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;15;8;Sunny intervals;16;10;SW;12;58%;16%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;SSW;17;87%;100%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and hot;36;23;ENE;8;40%;2%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;SE;15;57%;42%;12

Delhi, India;A t-storm or two;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;E;7;88%;86%;3

Denver, United States;A few showers;17;10;A couple of showers;18;9;NNW;9;84%;85%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSW;13;71%;55%;9

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;36;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;SE;11;60%;47%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;19;14;Periods of rain;16;8;NW;14;91%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy and very warm;31;16;Sunny and very warm;32;16;NNE;10;18%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm around;24;19;Periods of sun;24;20;NNE;5;77%;27%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with showers;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;W;10;81%;100%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;31;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;ENE;16;31%;2%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NNW;9;72%;45%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;12;3;Clouds and sun;12;4;NW;7;69%;23%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;S;14;79%;93%;5

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;33;26;Some sun, a shower;33;26;E;15;61%;48%;9

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;31;23;A few showers;31;23;ENE;14;62%;72%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;29;22;A t-storm around;29;22;WNW;17;72%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;34;23;Hazy sun;34;23;NE;15;46%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Occasional rain;16;12;ENE;18;74%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;12;70%;57%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;Breezy in the p.m.;36;28;N;23;36%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler with clearing;19;10;Warmer;23;12;NNW;14;43%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;27;16;Sunny and nice;28;15;N;6;20%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;31;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;W;21;62%;3%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;30;20;A shower and t-storm;28;20;SE;7;77%;83%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;38;28;Plenty of sunshine;40;29;N;7;19%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A couple of showers;12;7;A couple of showers;12;8;WNW;11;85%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;NE;12;60%;27%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;NNW;11;59%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Showery;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;13;76%;85%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;ENE;7;76%;86%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clearing and warm;19;-2;A couple of showers;17;1;ESE;11;26%;77%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;SSW;13;80%;62%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;16;14;Decreasing clouds;16;14;SSE;13;79%;4%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Humid with a t-storm;27;19;Mostly sunny, humid;27;17;NW;10;71%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SSW;13;62%;65%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;27;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;S;11;44%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Mainly cloudy;26;22;Cloudy;26;22;SW;8;77%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;A thunderstorm;28;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;WSW;8;54%;9%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;W;11;69%;68%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;SW;8;56%;13%;13

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;NNE;13;80%;95%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up;20;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;NW;12;61%;43%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A morning shower;22;12;Decreasing clouds;23;13;N;12;51%;29%;11

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;9;75%;56%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;14;6;A couple of showers;12;5;N;16;86%;98%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;25;A morning shower;30;24;SSW;18;71%;74%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;14;9;Clearing, a shower;15;8;ENE;13;55%;82%;2

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;20;14;Cooler;16;6;NW;24;77%;55%;3

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;14;8;Cloudy;14;8;ENE;14;76%;70%;1

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;27;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;WSW;11;80%;94%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;ENE;14;51%;35%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;27;21;A thundershower;23;11;NW;20;80%;82%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;18;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;W;18;42%;2%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;22;11;Sunshine and warm;25;8;NW;14;55%;9%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;23;19;Morning showers;27;23;NE;18;73%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;14;5;Variable cloudiness;15;11;SSW;10;82%;76%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A thunderstorm;21;12;Breezy and cooler;13;4;NNW;24;81%;34%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;ESE;33;72%;91%;11

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;S;9;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A passing shower;33;25;ENE;11;68%;80%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;SE;9;57%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;20;9;Sun and some clouds;18;8;E;15;59%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;11;78%;78%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;15;80%;75%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;22;A thunderstorm;32;23;SE;9;65%;86%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;14;6;Partly sunny;14;5;ENE;8;71%;27%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;26;9;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;SE;13;56%;100%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;20;10;A little rain;21;10;ESE;13;62%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NE;9;79%;4%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;E;16;71%;70%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;12;8;A shower or two;10;5;WNW;19;77%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;14;7;Periods of sun;13;7;NE;10;79%;43%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;25;19;A t-storm around;27;20;WNW;15;75%;77%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;38;25;Sunshine and warm;40;27;SSE;13;13%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;N;12;47%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;14;5;Some brightening;13;6;NE;10;73%;23%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;21;15;Partly sunny;23;14;WSW;14;63%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;Couple of t-storms;25;17;E;11;76%;93%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;15;75%;55%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;18;Couple of t-storms;22;18;ENE;8;99%;92%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;27;17;Mostly cloudy;27;17;ENE;14;18%;13%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;15;1;Sunny and warmer;21;7;SSW;8;37%;1%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;25;High clouds;31;24;NNE;11;75%;37%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;28;14;NNW;9;63%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Hazy sun;24;12;Low clouds breaking;19;13;SSW;17;64%;29%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;W;9;54%;3%;5

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;25;20;Some sun;27;21;ESE;13;57%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;S;11;74%;92%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-shower;15;5;A couple of showers;15;4;WSW;11;65%;86%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;21;75%;89%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;14;4;Partly sunny;15;8;SW;9;71%;25%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;22;17;Rain tapering off;19;17;NE;34;72%;98%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;31;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;E;16;55%;11%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;12;7;Clouds and sun;12;5;SE;9;58%;43%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;33;18;Sunny and hot;33;18;NNE;10;21%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very warm;32;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;17;NNW;9;44%;65%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;33;22;Sunshine and hot;34;22;ESE;11;13%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;N;15;45%;3%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;25;11;Partly sunny;23;11;E;8;39%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;22;17;Periods of rain;22;19;NNE;18;76%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Thunderstorms;24;15;Windy and cooler;16;8;NNW;33;68%;36%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;Becoming cloudy;29;24;E;8;59%;33%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;30;20;Clouds and sun;28;21;E;12;57%;44%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;10;-3;Breezy in the a.m.;10;-3;NE;18;44%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;24;13;Not as warm;20;12;ESE;11;57%;58%;4

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;16;7;A shower in spots;16;6;NNW;11;56%;56%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and a t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSE;7;75%;96%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing, a shower;13;4;Periods of sun;13;4;N;14;79%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A passing shower;15;7;A shower in spots;14;6;NNW;13;75%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler, p.m. showers;13;10;Breezy, a.m. showers;14;11;SSE;31;81%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;SW;9;84%;96%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;32;17;A t-storm around;27;12;NE;8;32%;42%;5

