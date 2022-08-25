Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 25, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;28;23;High clouds;28;23;WSW;17;87%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;43;31;Warm, turning breezy;43;31;ENE;17;25%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;W;19;38%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;ENE;16;62%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;31;19;A t-storm in spots;22;15;N;19;79%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;16;11;Rain and drizzle;15;11;SSE;18;86%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;SSE;11;14%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Mostly sunny;27;12;NE;12;54%;7%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;34;21;ENE;17;39%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;28;22;A shower and t-storm;28;22;S;11;74%;96%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this morning;16;14;A morning shower;17;12;WSW;25;77%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;43;29;Hazy sun and breezy;43;28;NW;25;13%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;32;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SSW;11;70%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;A thunderstorm;26;21;WNW;15;80%;94%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;31;27;A couple of t-storms;31;27;S;13;77%;98%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower and t-storm;29;23;Heavy p.m. t-storms;29;22;ESE;12;71%;98%;6

Beijing, China;Warm with sunshine;30;19;Partial sunshine;28;15;NNW;16;42%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm, warmer;29;19;Some sun, very warm;31;19;SSW;10;65%;29%;6

Berlin, Germany;Very warm;28;19;A shower and t-storm;29;19;WNW;9;74%;100%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;9;A morning shower;18;9;SE;11;72%;75%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;28;14;E;16;40%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Clouds and sun, warm;30;19;NNW;5;59%;91%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny and hot;32;17;A stray thunderstorm;23;14;N;12;77%;43%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;34;19;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;S;12;45%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, very warm;30;18;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;N;8;57%;88%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;22;12;Low clouds;23;19;NNW;13;77%;95%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very windy;31;18;Sunlit and pleasant;31;18;NNE;13;28%;4%;12

Busan, South Korea;High clouds, warmer;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SW;11;55%;5%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;36;25;Sunny and less humid;34;25;NNE;13;35%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Inc. clouds;15;11;NNW;19;59%;30%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;29;20;A thunderstorm;28;20;S;7;70%;90%;7

Chennai, India;A p.m. shower or two;34;26;A stray t-shower;34;26;WSW;12;81%;83%;7

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;20;Some sun, less humid;23;19;NNE;20;71%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;30;26;Downpours;29;25;WSW;18;78%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, warm;25;17;A thunderstorm;25;18;SE;11;68%;89%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;27;WSW;17;84%;99%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;SE;9;63%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;25;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;SE;14;67%;29%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;28;Partly sunny;35;28;WNW;13;64%;40%;10

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;31;18;Sunny intervals;29;17;SSW;11;37%;27%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;34;28;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;28;SSW;10;66%;75%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;35;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SSE;10;59%;11%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NNW;13;78%;29%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;NNE;12;21%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Low clouds may break;26;22;NE;9;73%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Tropical rainstorm;33;26;Tropical rainstorm;31;26;SSE;21;82%;98%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;ENE;9;34%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;11;74%;50%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;E;13;71%;4%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;NNE;14;82%;97%;4

Hong Kong, China;Rain this afternoon;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;S;11;75%;57%;5

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;31;24;Showers around;31;25;ENE;20;60%;84%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;NW;12;65%;77%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;13;72%;66%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A strong t-storm;25;22;A strong t-storm;27;21;S;10;75%;80%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Mainly cloudy;33;25;WSW;13;59%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and warm;37;31;High clouds and warm;37;31;NNE;14;43%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;10;N;9;21%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cool with rain;18;16;A little a.m. rain;20;15;SSW;6;68%;69%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;30;27;More sun than clouds;31;26;WSW;20;71%;21%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;21;Humid with a t-storm;29;21;SSW;9;75%;88%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly cloudy;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;SSE;16;45%;83%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;Plenty of sun;29;19;E;16;37%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;Showers around;32;26;NE;14;67%;90%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;WSW;15;56%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray shower;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;S;11;71%;55%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;10;76%;77%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds, mild;17;-2;Partly sunny;15;-1;E;10;35%;30%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;WSW;21;81%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;16;14;Sun and clouds;16;14;SSE;14;80%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;NW;16;62%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;13;Partly sunny;23;15;ENE;5;62%;33%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;SSW;12;62%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;24;20;Clearing;25;20;SW;11;75%;14%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;E;9;42%;29%;8

Male, Maldives;Thunderstorms;30;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;WSW;23;76%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray t-shower;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SE;7;74%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;E;9;71%;79%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A morning shower;15;9;Mostly cloudy;15;9;ENE;10;74%;27%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Brief p.m. showers;23;13;WSW;10;49%;70%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;28;A t-storm around;33;27;SE;14;66%;64%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;30;18;Very warm;29;17;NE;12;47%;3%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;SSW;21;64%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;21;11;Decreasing clouds;21;14;N;11;75%;27%;2

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;24;17;Heavy p.m. t-storms;21;14;ENE;5;84%;89%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunlit and very warm;31;18;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;E;10;40%;4%;4

Mumbai, India;A few showers;29;26;A shower;30;26;W;8;84%;94%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;22;13;A shower in the a.m.;24;13;E;10;61%;69%;7

New York, United States;Sunshine and hot;32;24;Thunderstorm;31;22;SW;14;57%;80%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;WNW;14;50%;26%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Low clouds may break;21;12;WNW;10;77%;60%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;Some brightening;33;25;NNE;7;61%;44%;3

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;24;13;Partly sunny;23;15;SSW;11;68%;87%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;25;15;Heavy p.m. t-storms;21;12;NNW;12;92%;90%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;24;ESE;29;71%;74%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;8;84%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;23;A few showers;32;23;ENE;10;73%;89%;12

Paris, France;Very warm;31;18;Not as warm;26;15;NNE;11;67%;28%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;23;8;Turning sunny;20;11;SW;14;68%;49%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;S;14;76%;90%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;20;74%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;12;61%;54%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;26;17;A shower and t-storm;26;17;SW;7;79%;98%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;29;18;Clouds and sun;29;14;WNW;9;67%;66%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;23;9;A little p.m. rain;21;9;E;14;45%;73%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;WNW;9;75%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Breezy with some sun;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;SSE;23;62%;94%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;13;6;Sunny;12;7;ENE;16;59%;2%;3

Riga, Latvia;A thunderstorm;23;17;Partly sunny, warmer;27;18;ESE;7;70%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;25;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;NE;12;70%;4%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;41;30;Mostly cloudy;41;30;E;10;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;20;Plenty of sun;33;21;SW;13;45%;16%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;23;15;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;ENE;10;66%;13%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;16;Low clouds breaking;22;15;WSW;16;61%;13%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;26;18;A shower and t-storm;25;17;E;14;79%;98%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;ESE;18;71%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;NE;9;92%;90%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;26;17;Rather cloudy;26;17;ENE;15;27%;13%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;21;7;Cloudy;17;5;SSW;7;58%;18%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;7;75%;51%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;16;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;NW;10;52%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Very warm;31;16;Cooler;22;15;SE;12;75%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds, showers;24;20;Pleasant and warmer;29;20;W;8;65%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;34;26;Rain and drizzle;29;25;S;13;81%;97%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;SSE;15;70%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;A t-storm around;28;14;SSE;10;54%;41%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;E;17;71%;88%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Warm with sunshine;24;10;Partly sunny, warm;23;15;ESE;12;68%;9%;4

Sydney, Australia;Turning out cloudy;17;12;A shower in the p.m.;17;11;SSW;27;70%;94%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray t-shower;36;28;Mainly cloudy, hot;37;29;NNE;18;54%;32%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;21;13;Partly sunny, warm;23;15;ESE;15;70%;26%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Plenty of sun;32;18;NNE;11;24%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and very warm;32;18;ENE;12;33%;3%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Sunny and nice;31;21;SSE;11;14%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;N;19;56%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;34;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;22;ESE;10;48%;50%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;SSE;16;75%;85%;7

Toronto, Canada;Humid;25;19;A shower and t-storm;25;16;NNW;15;78%;88%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;ENE;8;61%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;SSE;14;48%;2%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;14;-2;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;2;E;11;61%;7%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;28;18;Not as warm;23;16;WSW;9;66%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Humid with a t-storm;28;18;A shower and t-storm;29;19;WNW;9;68%;91%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A little rain;29;24;E;10;81%;99%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, very warm;31;19;Very warm;29;17;E;11;49%;10%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;32;18;Very warm;31;18;E;11;42%;8%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;13;11;Occasional rain;13;10;S;37;92%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;S;12;83%;99%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and very warm;33;20;NE;8;26%;2%;8

