Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 3, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;20;79%;57%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;33;21;Sunshine;33;22;NNE;9;51%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;26;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;12;WNW;19;37%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;12;11;Very windy, a shower;14;13;ENE;44;64%;85%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;7;5;Showers;11;9;W;36;80%;100%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;0;SSW;4;63%;99%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;32;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;SW;14;28%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;8;-1;Some brightening;4;1;SSE;16;94%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;Couple of t-storms;28;21;SE;9;86%;79%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;WSW;9;50%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;22;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;NNW;6;65%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and hot;36;19;Breezy and hot;34;18;NW;24;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;SSE;7;72%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;ESE;12;43%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Warmer;31;24;E;9;56%;42%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;10;5;Breezy in the p.m.;13;5;NE;17;56%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny;22;9;SSW;11;37%;10%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;8;-1;A couple of showers;12;1;SE;6;47%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Cloudy with showers;8;4;WSW;24;68%;100%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;21;11;A bit of rain;20;11;SE;9;66%;93%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;30;18;Sunshine and nice;30;17;ESE;17;47%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;10;4;SW;14;47%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;8;1;A couple of showers;10;9;WSW;26;63%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;14;1;Rather cloudy;12;0;SW;11;48%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;7;-7;Mostly cloudy;8;0;SSW;10;49%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm around;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;NE;8;49%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some brightening;29;19;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;NE;9;42%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;17;5;Sunny;18;7;WSW;10;53%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;29;20;Warmer;35;22;NE;22;14%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;A shower or two;19;15;NNW;16;81%;96%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;32;18;A couple of showers;31;19;SSE;4;60%;87%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;35;27;Remaining very warm;36;27;SE;16;73%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;7;4;A little a.m. rain;10;3;NNE;13;74%;59%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSE;11;74%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder with some sun;9;2;Afternoon rain;8;1;WNW;30;89%;95%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;23;17;Sunny and nice;23;18;N;22;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;30;15;Heavy p.m. t-storms;25;14;S;14;80%;98%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;11;67%;47%;10

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;39;21;Hazy and hot;39;22;NNW;11;20%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Cloudy and cooler;13;3;Milder;19;6;WSW;9;42%;20%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, hot;37;25;Hot with some sun;37;24;S;18;53%;5%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;22;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;SSE;7;62%;60%;10

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;11;7;Cloudy with a shower;14;8;W;31;81%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;25;8;Sunshine and warm;25;10;NNE;15;27%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, windy;15;12;Rain and drizzle;14;12;ESE;47;77%;99%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and warmer;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;SSE;8;58%;7%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;A morning shower;26;17;NNE;10;68%;62%;10

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;32;22;A passing shower;32;21;SE;10;57%;81%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;4;-2;A little snow;2;-1;SSW;26;83%;98%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;24;A shower and t-storm;32;25;N;10;70%;97%;8

Hong Kong, China;Warmer with clearing;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;E;12;49%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;28;22;Breezy with some sun;27;21;ENE;25;59%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;39;24;Remaining very warm;38;24;SE;11;31%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;34;19;Hot, becoming breezy;34;18;N;17;24%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy and cooler;13;7;Becoming cloudy;14;7;ENE;14;61%;91%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SSE;11;73%;92%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, not as hot;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;NNW;14;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;Rain and a t-storm;16;13;N;8;94%;96%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;25;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;NNE;8;25%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, less humid;34;21;Partly sunny;35;23;W;16;47%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;27;16;A stray thunderstorm;27;16;SSW;9;65%;41%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny, hot;42;29;Hot with sunshine;43;28;NNE;13;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around, cold;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;SW;17;51%;9%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;31;25;A passing shower;31;26;ENE;23;58%;88%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;23;SSE;9;64%;92%;11

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;34;28;Breezy in the a.m.;32;28;S;20;57%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Showers around;33;25;NNW;7;72%;96%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;13;4;A little a.m. rain;14;3;NE;11;67%;73%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;34;28;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;12;65%;64%;13

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;SSE;12;78%;27%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;16;8;Partly sunny, breezy;15;9;NNE;23;44%;8%;7

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;9;4;A shower;14;10;W;22;83%;92%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;19;11;Partly sunny;22;13;S;10;64%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Considerable clouds;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;10;73%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Cool with sunshine;10;1;Partly sunny;12;2;NE;12;42%;5%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;33;28;Brilliant sunshine;33;28;S;8;60%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;24;NE;6;86%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;34;26;Clearing;35;28;ENE;13;46%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;19;13;Increasing clouds;20;12;SSW;12;65%;12%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;14;Mostly sunny;29;13;WSW;12;18%;0%;13

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;23;A strong t-storm;27;24;ESE;14;82%;57%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;4;-5;Breezy in the p.m.;5;0;SSW;18;63%;92%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;27;Mostly sunny;34;26;ESE;17;59%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NE;12;40%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;6;0;Partly sunny;9;1;NNW;3;51%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;-8;Turning sunny;3;-1;SW;11;57%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;27;Hazy sun;33;27;SW;11;64%;1%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;NE;19;52%;33%;13

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Clouds and sun;13;7;NW;17;40%;11%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and warm;26;13;Sun and clouds;26;11;W;18;36%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;2;0;Cloudy and mild;6;2;SSW;17;88%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;13;9;An afternoon shower;12;7;NNW;13;78%;65%;8

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;9;0;Cooler with a shower;5;-5;N;12;71%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;WNW;12;58%;8%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A heavy thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;11;75%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;NW;8;82%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;30;23;Occasional rain;29;23;ENE;12;82%;93%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;8;0;Partly sunny;12;8;WSW;14;55%;44%;3

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;29;19;Partly sunny;25;15;ESE;17;56%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;29;23;Showers around;32;25;N;15;65%;97%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;A t-storm around;31;24;NE;15;70%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;21;A passing shower;31;21;ESE;10;59%;85%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;9;4;WSW;19;40%;91%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;16;-1;Sunny and pleasant;19;3;S;11;53%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;21;11;A heavy shower;20;11;WSW;13;69%;91%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;19;12;Cooler with rain;16;10;SSW;10;91%;99%;1

Recife, Brazil;Rain this morning;30;25;A shower or two;31;24;S;14;63%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;6;-1;An afternoon flurry;3;-3;NNE;11;70%;95%;3

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;7;-1;A bit of snow;6;2;S;24;68%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;NNW;10;76%;11%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;36;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;SE;10;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;13;4;A couple of showers;15;2;N;8;66%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;4;-4;Cloudy;8;1;S;13;49%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;18;11;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;WNW;25;63%;6%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;E;11;76%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;29;23;Increasing clouds;29;23;ESE;17;67%;28%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A morning shower;25;19;Some sun, a shower;23;18;WSW;9;88%;52%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;NNE;10;13%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;SW;8;34%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;A passing shower;31;20;ENE;9;76%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;16;2;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;ENE;11;45%;1%;6

Seattle, United States;Afternoon showers;11;8;A shower and t-storm;10;5;SSW;30;71%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;W;9;54%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;10;SE;12;51%;40%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;9;71%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;11;-1;A couple of showers;11;1;SSW;9;55%;90%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;16;61%;6%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;8;-2;A little snow;4;-3;NNE;9;91%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Thickening clouds;27;15;Partly sunny;27;17;W;13;50%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;17;14;Breezy and warmer;21;18;E;23;65%;28%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;4;-1;A little snow;6;-1;S;21;68%;99%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and very warm;27;13;ENE;8;33%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with hazy sun;28;10;Windy;19;5;NW;35;43%;78%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;28;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;17;W;11;11%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;NNE;11;54%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Afternoon showers;14;6;A couple of showers;17;6;E;6;51%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds, showers;14;9;Rain;14;9;NNW;22;82%;99%;2

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;6;0;Cloudy;5;2;ESE;10;74%;34%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;19;14;Hazy sun and warmer;25;19;E;11;52%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;15;10;High clouds;18;13;E;17;63%;20%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;14;-8;Mostly cloudy, windy;11;-10;NNW;26;41%;11%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;9;6;Rain and a t-storm;9;6;W;17;65%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cold;6;-2;Partly sunny;10;7;WSW;9;45%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;28;17;Partly sunny;30;18;ESE;7;43%;31%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;5;-4;Mostly cloudy;7;1;SSW;20;61%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cold;4;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;7;2;SW;25;61%;89%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Partly sunny, breezy;20;18;NNW;30;80%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;WSW;11;42%;9%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;25;9;Not as warm;20;4;SE;11;29%;4%;7

