Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 23, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Some sun, pleasant;31;26;WSW;14;83%;21%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;24;17;Turning sunny;25;17;NNW;6;67%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, mild;20;12;Winds subsiding;20;9;W;29;51%;100%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;17;8;High clouds;18;10;E;10;61%;3%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;11;7;A little a.m. rain;8;4;WSW;34;81%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;A shower;5;2;N;14;75%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A p.m. shower or two;16;6;Mild with sunshine;19;7;ESE;9;48%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-4;-12;Some brightening;-5;-7;SW;17;100%;26%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;A strong t-storm;37;24;ENE;12;58%;73%;11

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;15;9;Breezy with a shower;12;5;N;24;64%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;26;18;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;13;47%;57%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny;25;11;Breezy in the p.m.;28;17;SE;18;32%;55%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;12;67%;55%;10

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;15;Sunny and nice;29;14;ESE;10;36%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;ENE;9;52%;6%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;9;Partly sunny;16;9;NNW;12;74%;22%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;6;-6;Plenty of sun;9;-5;WSW;10;25%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;10;-1;Mostly sunny;12;0;ESE;6;61%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;9;2;Variable clouds;10;1;W;17;67%;29%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;20;11;A little p.m. rain;19;11;SSE;7;81%;87%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;27;18;A t-storm around;28;18;SE;10;65%;52%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;12;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;12;2;E;19;58%;8%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;12;7;A little rain;10;3;WSW;20;65%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;3;Decreasing clouds;12;-3;ENE;9;51%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;10;-5;Clouds rolling in;11;-3;SSE;9;59%;11%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;26;20;A shower and t-storm;23;17;S;17;89%;97%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;A t-storm around;27;18;NW;9;48%;86%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, cold;4;-4;Sunny, but chilly;8;-2;WNW;13;35%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Not as warm;18;12;SW;21;45%;66%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;SSE;23;71%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;27;22;A morning shower;28;18;NNE;6;59%;64%;7

Chennai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;32;23;Sunny and delightful;32;22;ENE;12;69%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A morning flurry;-4;-5;A little p.m. snow;-3;-3;NE;26;60%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;12;70%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;8;5;A little rain;7;1;W;21;68%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;N;22;71%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A bit of ice;-2;-4;A little rain, cold;4;-2;N;14;87%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;30;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;NNE;17;75%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;23;14;An afternoon shower;26;15;ENE;6;62%;50%;5

Denver, United States;A bit of snow, cold;-11;-15;Cold with some sun;-5;-14;SSW;10;69%;27%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;28;16;Hazy sunshine;32;19;S;7;53%;90%;7

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, downpours;28;24;Showers;28;24;WSW;11;81%;97%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;11;0;A couple of showers;6;2;W;38;73%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Rain and drizzle;16;8;NNE;10;40%;86%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;14;Partly sunny;17;14;ENE;21;71%;89%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Abundant sunshine;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;ENE;11;52%;2%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;27;15;A stray thunderstorm;27;16;NE;7;61%;57%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;E;20;54%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-6;Very windy;3;1;SSW;43;91%;97%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NNE;10;55%;44%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clearing and warmer;18;7;Mostly sunny;17;11;NE;9;74%;11%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;21;Sunshine and breezy;28;21;ENE;22;58%;32%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;SSE;13;33%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;16;11;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;NNE;11;64%;61%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with a shower;8;4;Occasional rain;7;4;NNE;21;90%;96%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;24;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;WSW;15;78%;90%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;30;23;Sunshine and humid;30;24;WNW;13;62%;8%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;29;17;E;9;42%;5%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Lots of sun, milder;10;-1;Mostly sunny;12;-1;W;8;38%;3%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NW;10;34%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;20;8;Partly sunny;22;9;SSE;9;52%;4%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;34;19;Hazy sun;35;17;NNW;18;10%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;6;3;Variable cloudiness;6;1;SSE;7;73%;29%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;17;53%;7%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;9;64%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Partly sunny;31;19;S;10;59%;3%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;7;79%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;13;4;Afternoon showers;14;4;ENE;12;72%;95%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;34;27;Partly sunny;33;26;SW;12;65%;6%;11

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;24;19;Mostly cloudy;23;19;SSE;12;81%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;16;11;NNE;9;80%;44%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy in the p.m.;12;6;Cooler;7;3;WSW;26;65%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the a.m.;14;3;Sunny, but cool;15;4;N;9;36%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A shower or two;30;26;SSW;10;73%;66%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;2;Partly sunny;18;7;NNE;5;37%;84%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Nice with sunshine;32;27;NE;14;63%;11%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;28;24;A morning t-storm;29;23;ESE;8;85%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;ESE;10;53%;17%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;30;18;Heavy a.m. showers;22;17;SSW;12;81%;90%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunlit and nice;25;10;SW;9;24%;2%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;26;22;Partial sunshine;26;23;ENE;20;65%;30%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;3;0;More clouds than sun;3;2;S;9;79%;2%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;26;Lots of sun, breezy;32;26;E;25;64%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;24;19;A shower and t-storm;25;21;NNE;15;79%;96%;4

Montreal, Canada;Freezing drizzle;2;-15;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-13;N;3;53%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-5;Clouds and sunshine;1;-3;SW;9;68%;9%;2

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;13;47%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;26;16;A stray thunderstorm;26;15;N;15;66%;68%;6

New York, United States;Breezy, warm;20;0;Breezy, much colder;3;0;ESE;25;33%;94%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;20;11;A shower in the p.m.;20;5;S;13;73%;84%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-3;-8;A little a.m. snow;-2;-5;SSW;22;92%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;7;-3;NNW;13;53%;2%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;6;1;Mostly cloudy;4;-4;S;13;72%;17%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;-2;-18;Sunshine, very cold;-11;-15;ENE;12;54%;2%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;31;25;Downpours;31;24;NNW;17;76%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;A morning shower;33;23;NNW;19;59%;45%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;12;82%;78%;3

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;12;7;A little p.m. rain;13;3;WSW;21;56%;81%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;33;19;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;ESE;18;40%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;NE;14;52%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Winds subsiding;33;24;NNW;26;64%;52%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;18;ENE;10;43%;5%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;10;-2;Variable cloudiness;12;3;WSW;10;56%;28%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and chilly;-1;-15;Sunny, not as cold;5;-8;ENE;7;61%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;19;12;Periods of rain;18;12;ENE;13;76%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;Not as warm;20;12;S;9;80%;96%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;ESE;13;66%;57%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;-1;-3;Decreasing clouds;-2;-9;E;13;62%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;2;-2;Breezy in the a.m.;6;2;S;21;78%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;ENE;13;72%;6%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Plenty of sun;30;17;SSE;14;14%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny and beautiful;18;0;Partly sunny;17;2;ENE;9;70%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-5;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;3;SSW;17;55%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and cool;13;5;Partly sunny, cool;12;4;NW;12;53%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;28;16;Sunny and beautiful;28;15;ENE;20;49%;4%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;27;23;Lots of sun, nice;27;22;NNE;17;68%;55%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;NNW;11;70%;29%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;SE;8;17%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;SW;9;38%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;29;20;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;N;20;65%;26%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;22;7;Partly sunny;19;9;SSE;6;55%;85%;3

Seattle, United States;Cold with sunshine;3;-2;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-4;ENE;7;56%;24%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, but cold;-1;-12;Sunny, not as cold;4;-5;W;8;43%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;7;1;Sunny, but chilly;8;2;SE;11;55%;40%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;17;73%;58%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;8;-1;Decreasing clouds;8;-5;SSW;14;59%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;28;22;Sunshine and nice;28;23;ENE;6;59%;28%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cold;2;0;A little rain;4;-1;W;13;88%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;24;23;Morning showers;24;22;SSW;12;86%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, heavy at times;15;13;Cloudy with a shower;15;13;ENE;15;79%;49%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-2;Winds subsiding;4;2;SSW;27;85%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;15;7;Cloudy;14;6;N;9;52%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;16;4;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;NNE;9;52%;27%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;16;8;Sunny and mild;19;9;NE;14;28%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;Cooler;17;10;SSW;17;67%;90%;4

Tirana, Albania;Warmer;18;-1;Mostly sunny, nice;17;0;E;8;43%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with some sun;7;1;Chilly with clearing;8;0;NW;23;40%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Colder with a flurry;-1;-9;Partly sunny;-4;-7;ENE;15;47%;93%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;16;10;Partly sunny;16;9;S;8;60%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;6;Partly sunny;19;7;SE;10;63%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-5;-25;Turning cloudy;-5;-23;NNW;11;65%;11%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;2;-4;Sunny, but chilly;5;-4;NE;5;42%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;13;-1;Partly sunny, mild;13;3;S;9;57%;9%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;ESE;8;44%;2%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;Partly sunny;4;1;S;15;78%;11%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SSW;17;67%;25%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;16;14;Breezy with sunshine;18;12;ESE;25;62%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny;35;20;Plenty of sun;35;21;WSW;7;48%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;14;0;Sunny and mild;13;2;NE;4;56%;5%;4

