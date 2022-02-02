Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 2, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;SSW;13;74%;31%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy, not as warm;23;16;Sunny and nice;25;17;N;13;61%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;14;6;A shower in the p.m.;12;4;ENE;23;63%;81%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and milder;16;4;Sunny and warmer;20;6;SW;9;69%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy this morning;9;7;Cloudy with a shower;9;7;SW;22;89%;96%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-6;-8;A little snow;-3;-4;N;25;71%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;16;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;1;ESE;11;40%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-9;-21;Turning cloudy;-10;-21;S;8;94%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;39;25;A thunderstorm;34;23;NNE;15;65%;93%;5

Athens, Greece;Windy with rain;14;6;A couple of showers;9;4;N;18;69%;98%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;24;21;A thick cloud cover;26;21;NE;18;65%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Breezy in the p.m.;20;11;SSE;17;42%;2%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;11;66%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;30;17;Hazy sun;30;17;SSW;9;54%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;10;64%;66%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;18;6;Clouds and sun;16;7;N;15;66%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;4;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-6;N;15;22%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow to rain;7;2;Periods of sun;7;-1;SSW;13;47%;9%;2

Berlin, Germany;Windy;6;1;A little p.m. rain;7;5;SW;8;86%;93%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Variable cloudiness;21;7;Becoming cloudy;22;9;SE;9;55%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;SSE;8;75%;87%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with rain;7;1;Cloudy;6;2;SSE;13;70%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain at times;9;7;A shower in the p.m.;8;7;SW;14;86%;91%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;6;-4;Partly sunny;9;-5;ESE;7;58%;12%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy with rain;8;0;Periods of sun;7;-1;SSW;10;56%;37%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;32;23;A couple of t-storms;27;20;E;10;81%;99%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;28;19;Some brightening;27;20;E;9;52%;85%;5

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;7;1;Mostly sunny;7;0;NW;14;31%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;12;A shower possible;19;12;SW;19;33%;48%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;21;18;A little a.m. rain;20;16;S;17;70%;69%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ENE;5;56%;82%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;21;Sunny and delightful;31;23;SE;9;74%;1%;8

Chicago, United States;Snow, breezy, colder;-3;-4;A bit of snow;-3;-8;NNE;28;48%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;10;72%;3%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;3;0;Periods of rain;5;4;SW;11;94%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;N;7;57%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Windy, p.m. rain;14;-3;Morning icy mix;-3;-7;NNW;23;72%;95%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;High clouds;32;25;NNE;18;69%;44%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;21;12;A shower and t-storm;17;10;ESE;22;89%;90%;4

Denver, United States;Snow tapering off;-8;-19;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-16;SW;7;62%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning sunny;23;14;Hazy sunshine;28;17;E;8;63%;44%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;SW;11;73%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;11;6;A little p.m. rain;11;2;WNW;26;83%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Occasional p.m. rain;11;4;Rain and drizzle;10;1;NE;8;37%;60%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;12;Clouds and sun, nice;19;14;W;10;60%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;11;Variable clouds;15;12;NNW;11;68%;12%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A t-storm around;25;17;NNE;8;73%;66%;14

Havana, Cuba;A couple of showers;28;20;Nice with sunshine;29;20;ESE;15;59%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy, cold;-7;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-11;ENE;9;82%;32%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun;35;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;ESE;9;58%;32%;8

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon rain;18;10;A little a.m. rain;13;10;NE;10;91%;67%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;27;18;NE;18;58%;11%;5

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Mostly cloudy;33;20;SSE;12;42%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A couple of showers;17;9;Clearing;15;5;ENE;9;64%;29%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy with showers;9;2;Rain and drizzle;4;1;NNE;20;99%;96%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;11;72%;80%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;31;21;Sunny and humid;29;24;NNW;10;62%;21%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;SSW;10;52%;13%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;6;-8;Sunshine;6;-11;SSW;11;38%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and breezy;27;16;Hazy sun;28;12;WNW;14;18%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;14;5;Mostly cloudy;17;7;SSE;8;67%;97%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Hazy and very warm;35;18;N;15;14%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;2;0;A bit of snow;2;-7;NW;17;74%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;30;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;NNE;19;59%;63%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A shower or two;27;23;E;10;80%;88%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;28;17;A shower in places;27;21;S;9;71%;59%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, less humid;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;NNW;8;71%;87%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;13;5;Periods of rain;12;5;E;10;77%;100%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;SW;11;68%;8%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Partly sunny;23;19;SSE;11;74%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;16;7;Partly sunny;16;9;NW;7;83%;13%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;13;7;Cloudy;11;6;SW;16;78%;44%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;19;6;Sunshine;18;8;NE;9;31%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;Variable clouds;29;24;SSW;11;65%;12%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;18;0;Clouds and sun, mild;16;0;SW;6;56%;3%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;NNE;14;58%;8%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NNW;8;84%;94%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;9;56%;66%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;19;13;A morning shower;19;12;SSE;24;63%;62%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;23;8;Mostly sunny;23;8;SSW;11;34%;26%;7

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;25;23;Partly sunny;26;22;ESE;22;59%;44%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;-2;-4;Periods of sun;-4;-12;NW;15;81%;30%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;25;High clouds, breezy;33;24;ENE;24;63%;26%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;E;11;70%;100%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with a flurry;2;-1;Snow;1;-12;NNE;9;82%;100%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-11;Cloudy;-5;-8;E;9;89%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;28;21;WSW;8;64%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;NNE;20;60%;66%;6

New York, United States;Mainly cloudy;5;3;Rain and drizzle;6;1;S;11;77%;100%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;16;8;A shower in places;17;5;S;11;66%;66%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-6;-15;Low clouds;-9;-16;S;11;93%;13%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;4;Mainly cloudy;10;2;NW;13;48%;6%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partial sunshine;-5;-13;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-4;S;7;81%;98%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of snow;1;-7;A little snow;-7;-15;NNW;18;75%;98%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;29;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;25;ENE;12;77%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;32;23;A shower or two;31;23;NW;13;71%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;E;12;78%;97%;6

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;12;6;A thick cloud cover;9;7;SW;9;74%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;34;23;Very hot;36;25;ENE;19;25%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;25;Sunshine;33;26;SSE;6;56%;62%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of rain;27;23;Warmer;33;24;N;21;61%;33%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;31;19;An afternoon shower;32;19;SE;10;54%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow;4;0;A little p.m. rain;6;4;SW;7;79%;92%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;1;-15;Plenty of sun;-1;-18;W;9;33%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;11;A little p.m. rain;20;11;E;14;61%;83%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;22;8;Some sun, pleasant;21;9;SE;5;58%;5%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;Showers around;30;25;E;15;69%;93%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;0;-4;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-6;N;17;71%;25%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;-2;-6;Periods of sun;-2;-8;SSE;1;80%;30%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;24;A shower or two;27;23;E;12;80%;89%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;20;10;Sunny and nice;24;15;SSE;14;27%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;16;0;Partly sunny, nice;17;6;E;12;70%;7%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-11;Cloudy and colder;-8;-13;W;6;79%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy with sunshine;17;8;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNE;11;56%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;14;Nice with sunshine;28;16;ENE;15;54%;27%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;23;A shower or two;26;23;ENE;16;82%;99%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;SW;9;84%;26%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Partly sunny;22;9;ENE;7;33%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny and nice;27;14;SW;12;42%;20%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray shower;29;21;Showers around;28;21;N;16;81%;81%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and mild;20;5;Partly sunny;17;8;NNW;6;62%;21%;2

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;4;3;A little a.m. rain;8;5;S;11;81%;69%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;0;-9;Sunny and chilly;0;-10;NW;10;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Rain and drizzle;7;2;N;15;59%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;NNE;21;64%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this morning;1;-2;Partly sunny;4;-7;WSW;20;74%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;28;23;A passing shower;28;22;ENE;11;72%;99%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;-4;-8;Cloudy;-2;-5;S;5;75%;84%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;20;19;A little rain, windy;22;18;S;39;68%;96%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;21;16;A little p.m. rain;18;15;ENE;12;86%;99%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, cold;-5;-10;A snow shower, cold;-4;-11;SSE;8;75%;53%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;9;1;Decreasing clouds;10;0;ENE;8;65%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;13;1;Mild with some sun;14;3;N;10;46%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and milder;12;3;Clouding up;10;6;ENE;9;16%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warmer;21;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;SW;12;56%;68%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Plenty of sun;12;-3;ENE;11;47%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;9;1;Mostly sunny;11;2;N;9;47%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Intermittent snow;3;-6;Colder with snow;-5;-12;N;25;69%;99%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, windy;14;12;Breezy in the a.m.;16;9;WNW;21;67%;25%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;16;10;Mostly sunny, nice;20;8;S;10;69%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;-16;-30;Partly sunny;-12;-31;NW;13;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little snow;2;1;Rain and drizzle;5;4;ESE;6;78%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and breezy;8;3;Cloudy;6;1;S;8;62%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;27;19;Clearing;29;17;E;9;51%;14%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;0;-7;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-13;SSW;12;76%;26%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;3;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;2;0;S;12;87%;62%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;24;19;Very windy, a shower;23;19;NNW;43;76%;70%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;14;Plenty of sun;32;15;WSW;6;44%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;10;-5;High clouds, cooler;6;-4;NNE;3;50%;77%;1

