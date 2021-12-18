Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;Humid;32;25;SSE;11;78%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;28;18;Increasing clouds;28;18;NE;8;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;13;7;A shower in the a.m.;14;6;S;14;77%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;16;7;Sunshine;14;7;SE;10;86%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog early in the day;9;6;Low clouds and fog;8;3;N;17;92%;41%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-10;Partly sunny;-7;-10;N;7;76%;17%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;19;8;Decreasing clouds;16;8;SE;9;66%;12%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-3;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;WSW;16;69%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;NE;15;51%;10%;13

Athens, Greece;Occasional rain;8;6;A bit of rain;9;1;NNW;16;61%;80%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;21;16;Low clouds;22;15;WSW;19;59%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Brilliant sunshine;20;7;Mostly sunny;20;10;ESE;7;57%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;ESE;9;86%;100%;2

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;26;14;Hazy sunshine;24;13;E;10;57%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;34;22;Some sun;30;19;ENE;9;45%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;13;5;Mostly sunny;13;4;WNW;12;77%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;5;-7;Partly sunny, milder;9;-6;SW;6;29%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;Periods of sun;6;3;W;11;61%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy with a shower;7;6;Low clouds and fog;7;0;NW;18;85%;41%;0

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;21;9;Showers around;21;11;SE;9;68%;84%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;26;20;Rain and a t-storm;26;19;ESE;10;83%;100%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;7;4;Winds subsiding;8;2;NW;28;70%;68%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;8;6;Low clouds and fog;7;4;NNE;7;89%;61%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;5;-3;Fog, then some sun;4;-1;WSW;14;70%;42%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;6;2;Variable cloudiness;8;1;NW;16;65%;63%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Mostly sunny;30;22;E;13;62%;3%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;Becoming cloudy;28;19;NE;11;47%;85%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;4;0;Mostly sunny;8;1;WNW;16;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;19;12;Breezy in the a.m.;18;11;SSW;21;50%;79%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;15;Partly sunny;25;18;SSE;14;62%;55%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;20;A shower or two;26;20;E;6;67%;68%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;22;Hazy sun;30;22;N;15;64%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;A morning shower;4;-3;Partly sunny;3;-1;SSW;11;62%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A downpour;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;NNE;16;67%;64%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;6;4;Fog to sun;6;0;NNW;13;74%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;21;Cloudy and breezy;26;22;NNE;31;75%;62%;2

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;11;1;Periods of sun;8;0;SE;10;51%;22%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;17;74%;80%;10

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;Hazy sunshine;19;6;WNW;15;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunshine;7;-1;Sunny, not as cool;14;-1;SSW;9;20%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;27;14;Hazy sun;26;12;WNW;13;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;23;A shower and t-storm;32;25;SSE;8;76%;91%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Fog early in the day;9;4;Low clouds and fog;9;5;ENE;6;93%;0%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with sunshine;15;4;An afternoon shower;13;7;N;11;31%;58%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;16;14;Breezy with a shower;16;14;E;36;83%;85%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning sunny, nice;22;13;Hazy sunshine;22;16;NNW;10;46%;8%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;18;12;A t-storm in spots;21;16;ENE;11;82%;91%;4

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;30;19;Partly sunny;29;20;NE;8;69%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;3;-1;Breezy in the a.m.;0;-9;NNE;23;89%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;33;24;Some brightening;31;22;NNW;20;50%;9%;3

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;24;13;Cloudy;19;15;NE;10;44%;28%;1

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;21;A few showers;27;21;ENE;26;65%;89%;2

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;27;13;ENE;9;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;17;1;Hazy sunshine;17;3;NNW;7;42%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Clouds and sun;7;0;NW;20;70%;26%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;35;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;9;76%;91%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;28;25;Cloudy;29;25;N;14;53%;23%;1

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brief p.m. showers;18;12;A morning shower;19;13;N;11;74%;66%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;14;-6;Mostly sunny;13;-2;ENE;7;15%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Nice with sunshine;26;10;N;7;16%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;3;Hazy sunshine;18;4;W;7;58%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;27;15;Hazy sunshine;29;16;NNW;20;21%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;1;0;Rain/snow showers;3;-1;NW;21;86%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;31;25;A stray shower;31;24;NE;19;60%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, warmer;33;23;High clouds;33;23;SSE;9;63%;43%;5

Kolkata, India;Turning sunny;26;16;Hazy sunshine;24;13;NNW;10;42%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;26;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;ENE;7;87%;98%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A bit of rain;12;5;A little rain;12;6;SW;11;79%;94%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SW;8;52%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;21;18;Mostly sunny;21;17;SSE;10;73%;4%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;17;14;SSE;17;72%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;10;6;Low clouds and fog;8;5;NE;7;89%;40%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Brilliant sunshine;19;7;N;7;47%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;30;25;Clearing;30;25;SSW;12;74%;33%;7

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;11;5;Fog to sun;13;1;NE;6;62%;20%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;27;A shower;32;27;ENE;19;66%;92%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;30;25;NNE;5;84%;99%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;N;7;79%;85%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;34;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;11;WSW;25;76%;97%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;8;Clouds and sunshine;22;7;SSW;7;49%;34%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;28;24;A passing shower;27;21;SW;13;78%;85%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of wet snow;2;0;Rain/snow showers;3;-5;NW;21;93%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and breezy;31;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;ENE;22;69%;44%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;26;17;Mostly sunny;29;20;NE;14;59%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder, p.m. snow;-5;-8;Breezy;-4;-13;NNW;24;68%;9%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-9;WNW;12;93%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Turning sunny;31;22;Hazy sunshine;32;22;N;11;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;NE;20;68%;80%;9

New York, United States;Occasional rain;7;4;Breezy;5;-3;NNW;27;48%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;9;A morning shower;16;7;SSE;10;76%;82%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-3;-12;Low clouds;-8;-9;E;8;93%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;7;3;An afternoon shower;10;3;W;20;49%;56%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;7;-1;Mainly cloudy;3;-1;NW;12;56%;0%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with snow;-5;-9;Breezy;-5;-14;NE;24;65%;6%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;17;72%;81%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;9;83%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;24;Showers around;30;24;ENE;9;81%;79%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;9;4;Low clouds;7;5;NE;11;88%;25%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy;24;13;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;S;18;49%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;31;24;Cloudy, less humid;27;21;NNW;16;58%;8%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Thunderstorms;27;23;A thunderstorm;32;23;NNE;17;77%;81%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;16;SE;9;48%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;6;4;Rain/snow showers;7;0;NW;18;69%;92%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow;-3;-10;Some sun;0;-4;E;6;52%;33%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Afternoon showers;19;12;NW;13;71%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;ESE;6;56%;6%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;ENE;13;64%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mild with low clouds;8;7;A morning shower;7;5;SE;19;85%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Turning sunny;6;3;Showers of rain/snow;4;-4;NNE;26;83%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;28;22;Partly sunny;26;19;ESE;13;71%;28%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;28;16;High clouds and warm;28;17;SSE;11;34%;2%;2

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;13;-2;Plenty of sunshine;11;0;NNE;7;78%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow shower;2;1;Snow;1;-9;NNE;16;68%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;10;5;Some sun;11;9;SE;9;79%;30%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with a t-storm;27;19;A thunderstorm;27;19;ENE;15;71%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;24;E;21;73%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;NNE;8;87%;61%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;25;10;Sunny and nice;24;9;ENE;6;28%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Sunny and beautiful;32;17;SW;11;30%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;N;15;65%;10%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;16;11;SE;19;65%;89%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;9;4;Mostly cloudy;7;2;NNE;9;73%;71%;1

Seoul, South Korea;P.M. snow showers;0;-3;Sunshine;3;0;SSE;5;48%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;6;1;Partly sunny;10;2;S;10;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;N;13;74%;91%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;3;-4;Mostly sunny;2;0;W;20;77%;62%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;27;71%;97%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;8;2;Mostly sunny;3;-3;N;14;54%;53%;1

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;31;23;A strong t-storm;34;21;NNW;20;60%;57%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;17;15;Cloudy;20;17;E;19;53%;16%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;5;1;Rain and snow shower;2;-5;NNE;22;75%;90%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, mild;15;4;Cooler;10;6;SSE;11;56%;93%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;Cooler;8;3;NE;13;71%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;8;5;Sunny, not as cool;13;5;NNE;8;42%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;10;S;18;50%;26%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;11;-2;Sunny, but chilly;9;0;ESE;6;53%;18%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and chilly;7;2;Sunny and chilly;9;2;NW;10;61%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow, breezy, colder;1;-3;Mostly sunny;-1;-4;N;14;66%;6%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A few showers;16;12;Partly sunny;15;9;WSW;12;48%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;17;8;More sun than clouds;15;5;SW;4;68%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Seasonably cold;-15;-25;Partial sunshine;-8;-25;W;11;81%;15%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;6;4;Mostly sunny;6;-2;NE;5;57%;2%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;6;4;Winds subsiding;7;4;WNW;28;70%;81%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sun;29;14;Mostly sunny;28;12;ENE;7;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;4;3;Showers of rain/snow;4;-4;NW;20;70%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy in the p.m.;3;2;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;NW;26;91%;92%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;Increasingly windy;21;17;N;31;64%;3%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;WSW;9;56%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Low clouds;6;-2;A couple of showers;7;-2;NE;3;62%;91%;1

