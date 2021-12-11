Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 11, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;32;26;Humid;32;26;S;13;77%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;27;21;Some sun;26;19;NW;14;57%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;16;7;Mostly cloudy;17;9;ENE;14;52%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;17;9;Mostly sunny;15;9;E;6;74%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and milder;7;5;A couple of showers;11;8;SW;20;98%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-12;-18;Sunshine, very cold;-16;-22;N;21;66%;4%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sunshine;14;5;Partly sunny;12;5;NW;9;61%;85%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-6;-14;Cloudy and colder;-12;-22;NE;19;89%;23%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mainly cloudy, hot;36;25;Some brightening;31;22;ENE;15;55%;91%;6

Athens, Greece;Windy;16;13;A couple of showers;17;7;W;15;66%;87%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;25;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;20;ENE;13;86%;99%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;NW;17;44%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;ESE;12;68%;30%;7

Bangalore, India;Some sun, a shower;26;18;A shower;25;19;E;13;72%;83%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunny;33;24;NE;9;51%;7%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;15;7;Sunshine;15;7;NW;8;75%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;11;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;W;18;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;6;-1;A little rain;1;0;WNW;16;87%;97%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;1;0;Cloudy;3;2;SW;8;90%;70%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;18;10;A shower;18;8;WNW;10;75%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;NNE;16;79%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;2;-1;Winds subsiding;2;-1;NNW;29;78%;41%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;6;3;A couple of showers;9;8;SSW;16;100%;85%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;12;11;A little a.m. rain;11;2;WSW;15;65%;94%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;3;-2;Mostly sunny;3;-3;NW;15;75%;4%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, warmer;29;22;A t-storm around;29;17;SSE;14;64%;98%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;29;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;NNE;7;44%;66%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;15;6;Hazy sun;15;-3;NW;16;45%;6%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouding up;24;14;Mostly cloudy;24;16;N;9;41%;4%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;21;15;High clouds;22;17;SSE;12;65%;20%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;30;19;Partly sunny;29;20;N;6;56%;10%;7

Chennai, India;Morning showers;31;25;A little rain, humid;30;25;NE;18;82%;94%;5

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. rain;9;1;Mostly sunny;8;3;SSW;23;49%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;ESE;9;70%;66%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with flurries;2;0;Cloudy;4;3;SSW;8;87%;39%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;Decreasing clouds;28;22;N;4;61%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Cooler;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;S;12;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;24;Showers around;31;24;ESE;17;74%;90%;8

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;22;10;Hazy sunshine;22;10;SSE;4;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;8;1;Not as cool;14;1;SSW;8;23%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;26;14;Hazy sun;27;14;NW;10;59%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SW;7;80%;92%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer with rain;12;8;Mostly cloudy;13;5;WSW;20;90%;44%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;16;3;Sunny and mild;14;3;NNE;10;32%;3%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;14;Partly sunny;18;15;ENE;25;72%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;25;18;Turning cloudy;26;16;NNE;10;70%;17%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;31;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;ENE;14;31%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny;29;21;ENE;15;67%;30%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;1;0;Rain and drizzle;2;-3;NW;6;96%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Clouds and sun;33;24;SW;6;56%;39%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;26;17;Brilliant sunshine;26;14;ENE;8;63%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Winds subsiding;28;22;Breezy with a shower;28;22;ENE;25;65%;59%;2

Hyderabad, India;A passing shower;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;E;9;55%;6%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;Partly sunny;19;5;NE;6;38%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;16;12;Downpours;16;11;SSW;11;74%;98%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;W;14;77%;65%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;32;26;High clouds;31;25;NE;9;46%;0%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;26;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;15;SE;9;77%;95%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;17;-1;Sunny and mild;16;-2;N;7;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;11;Hazy sunshine;27;12;NNW;5;45%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;5;Hazy sunshine;20;6;S;6;58%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;N;14;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;8;6;Cloudy;6;2;ESE;12;82%;92%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;31;24;A shower;31;25;N;10;63%;87%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A morning t-storm;29;23;W;8;82%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny;28;19;Hazy sunshine;26;16;N;9;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;S;5;69%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;2;Mild with some sun;16;2;WNW;15;36%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;SSW;10;75%;30%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;21;18;Decreasing clouds;20;18;SSE;12;77%;12%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds;18;10;Partly sunny;17;8;ESE;8;82%;8%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;9;Mist in the morning;13;9;SSW;16;91%;48%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;18;6;Partly sunny, cool;16;7;S;7;54%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;28;25;SW;8;83%;85%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mild with clearing;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;NE;4;80%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun and some clouds;30;27;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;27;E;16;75%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;ESE;8;87%;85%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, not as hot;28;26;A shower or two;31;26;ESE;10;65%;86%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Sunny and warmer;26;13;ENE;12;53%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;NNE;7;47%;10%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;NE;13;73%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;6;2;A little rain;3;-2;NW;6;90%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;E;21;63%;36%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;26;18;Turning cloudy;30;20;SE;14;55%;87%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain, some ice early;8;-1;Mostly sunny;3;1;WSW;20;61%;31%;2

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;-14;-15;Cloudy, not as cold;-4;-6;SE;13;95%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;24;NNE;11;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing and breezy;25;13;Sunshine and breezy;25;14;NE;22;55%;56%;10

New York, United States;Showers;18;6;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;3;WSW;18;38%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Turning cloudy;20;11;ENE;10;70%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-14;Low clouds;-12;-21;W;11;86%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny, nice;17;7;W;12;67%;37%;2

Oslo, Norway;Overcast, flurries;0;-3;Cloudy;1;-1;NW;6;77%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and ice;10;-3;Breezy and colder;3;-1;SW;23;67%;25%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;E;11;72%;91%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;23;NW;13;71%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, a t-storm;28;23;A heavy thunderstorm;29;23;E;12;83%;94%;4

Paris, France;Overcast;8;5;Low clouds;11;7;S;10;84%;27%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;SSE;20;47%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;25;NNE;17;61%;27%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of showers;33;25;P.M. showers, breezy;32;25;NNE;20;80%;100%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;A stray shower;32;19;SE;9;52%;59%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A few flurries;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;1;SW;9;77%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and mild;10;-2;Hazy sun and colder;1;-9;NW;19;39%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;12;A little rain;16;12;NNE;12;81%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;8;Sunshine;19;8;SSE;5;80%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;14;64%;92%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;6;4;Rain and drizzle;5;3;SE;24;84%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;2;-1;Cloudy;1;-2;SW;4;96%;57%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;29;22;Turning cloudy, hot;34;24;NW;11;64%;82%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Clouds limiting sun;24;9;N;7;26%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;A bit of rain;9;4;Mostly sunny;11;-1;NNE;13;62%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon icy mix;-4;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-2;ESE;10;89%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sun, then clouds;13;10;Breezy with rain;13;12;SSW;24;81%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A thunderstorm;27;17;ENE;18;64%;96%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;19;77%;96%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;24;17;N;9;94%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;NE;7;34%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Episodes of sunshine;23;11;An afternoon shower;22;10;SW;11;62%;57%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;30;22;Brief showers;30;23;N;18;70%;93%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;16;8;Partly sunny, mild;20;8;ESE;7;74%;9%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;8;3;A couple of showers;6;3;SE;15;76%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;9;1;Cooler with hazy sun;5;-5;NW;14;44%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;10;Cloudy;12;5;N;18;60%;41%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;NNW;15;78%;97%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;7;3;Showers around;4;-2;WNW;19;80%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;29;25;A shower or two;30;24;E;19;70%;96%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A few flurries;4;-4;Cloudy;0;-5;W;4;100%;14%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;20;16;Breezy in the p.m.;21;16;SSW;24;63%;29%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;26;18;Rain and drizzle;27;17;NE;13;60%;96%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;2;1;Snow showers;2;-1;NW;7;94%;98%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;13;4;Mostly sunny;11;3;E;7;57%;33%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;12;2;Turning cloudy;10;3;SSW;9;71%;9%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;E;8;21%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;High clouds;25;17;SSW;4;51%;1%;1

Tirana, Albania;Rain, heavy at times;11;7;Cloudy with a shower;11;3;N;7;69%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, milder;15;6;Partly sunny, nice;17;8;NNW;10;72%;12%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain, windy;14;1;Breezy and cooler;5;4;WSW;30;65%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;18;12;Breezy in the a.m.;16;12;NW;22;55%;30%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming very windy;14;9;Mostly sunny;15;6;W;16;67%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;-14;-29;Mostly sunny;-10;-27;E;11;60%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;7;3;A couple of showers;5;3;ESE;11;73%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with flurries;2;1;Turning sunny;3;2;WNW;19;70%;61%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sun, some clouds;30;16;Sunny and very warm;32;17;E;9;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;3;0;A little snow;1;-2;WNW;7;71%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;Low clouds may break;0;-3;W;7;92%;6%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;13;Rain and drizzle;16;13;ESE;31;73%;70%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;22;Sunny;33;23;NW;9;57%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;7;-4;Partly sunny;7;-4;NNE;3;63%;0%;2

