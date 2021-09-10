Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SW;15;82%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;41;32;Warm with sunshine;40;33;N;12;55%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;33;21;Breezy in the a.m.;31;22;WSW;24;46%;3%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;29;23;Mostly sunny;27;21;E;14;52%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;22;16;Some sun, fog early;20;15;SW;19;89%;55%;4

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;15;8;Cloudy;16;8;NNE;4;69%;27%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;ESE;11;17%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;18;8;Cooler, morning rain;12;0;W;19;96%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with sunshine;24;13;Sunny and nice;28;21;ENE;12;50%;3%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;SW;10;50%;14%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;15;11;Partly sunny, breezy;16;9;W;24;59%;16%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;41;25;Winds subsiding;39;22;WNW;26;26%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;22;A t-storm around;33;23;S;8;70%;68%;7

Bangalore, India;Low clouds;28;20;A t-storm around;26;20;W;18;72%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;Showers, mainly late;28;25;WSW;10;87%;99%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;26;19;Periods of sun;26;21;SW;16;74%;44%;6

Beijing, China;Sunshine and nice;28;19;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;ENE;9;72%;85%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;12;ENE;6;47%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;26;17;A shower and t-storm;22;16;W;12;81%;70%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;10;Clouds and sun;18;11;SE;10;65%;67%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy, warm;34;17;Sunny and very warm;34;17;NE;11;22%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;28;11;Partly sunny;27;14;NNW;7;44%;15%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;21;15;Fog, then some sun;19;12;WSW;12;83%;30%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;25;9;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;N;7;50%;7%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;26;10;Mostly sunny;27;11;NW;6;50%;0%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Mostly cloudy;18;13;NE;14;75%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;28;21;Mainly cloudy;30;20;ENE;10;29%;33%;7

Busan, South Korea;Showers, not as warm;24;21;Partly sunny, warmer;29;21;WSW;9;70%;6%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;23;N;14;35%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;17;11;Clouds and sun;19;13;NNW;19;78%;26%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;28;19;A shower;27;18;SSE;7;61%;64%;8

Chennai, India;High clouds;36;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;13;58%;26%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;26;19;Breezy and very warm;30;22;SSW;24;54%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;31;27;A shower or two;30;27;SW;15;76%;83%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;21;15;A thunderstorm;21;15;WSW;10;86%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;S;26;85%;88%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Sunny and very warm;33;21;SSE;11;42%;2%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;31;21;A morning shower;30;20;S;22;64%;51%;10

Delhi, India;Cloudy;32;26;A thunderstorm;29;25;ESE;18;96%;89%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;36;18;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;17;SW;11;20%;32%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;38;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;27;W;6;75%;84%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;SSE;9;69%;62%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing, a t-shower;19;13;A passing shower;18;10;W;16;77%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;31;17;Sunny and nice;29;16;NNE;10;20%;4%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;W;8;65%;1%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy and very warm;35;26;Very warm;35;26;S;10;68%;42%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;ENE;14;38%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;E;14;58%;55%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;16;11;Partly sunny;17;12;WSW;9;89%;70%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;W;19;81%;74%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;34;27;A t-storm around;32;27;WSW;9;77%;78%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;ENE;21;53%;55%;11

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;30;23;A t-storm around;28;23;WSW;13;70%;55%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;NNW;16;71%;81%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;ENE;10;61%;10%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;11;66%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and warm;36;31;Breezy in the p.m.;35;31;N;19;64%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;N;10;36%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;13;Sunny and cooler;29;14;N;7;26%;42%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;28;Hazy sun;35;28;WNW;17;59%;19%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;S;8;78%;75%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;28;Mostly sunny;37;28;SSW;11;34%;55%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;Clouds and sun, nice;25;10;N;7;60%;5%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm around;34;26;ENE;21;59%;50%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;23;Cloudy;29;23;W;12;65%;67%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;35;28;Showers;32;28;ESE;10;78%;85%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rather cloudy;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NW;8;80%;76%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;0;Partly sunny, mild;15;1;ENE;12;47%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Cloudy;29;24;SW;11;78%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;16;15;Clouds and sunshine;17;15;SSE;15;81%;24%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;27;20;W;9;58%;28%;6

London, United Kingdom;A thundershower;21;16;A stray shower;22;13;WSW;15;68%;54%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warm;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;SSE;9;48%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;25;22;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;W;11;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Partial sunshine;29;15;SW;8;37%;7%;5

Male, Maldives;Lots of sun, nice;31;28;Clearing;31;28;W;13;66%;20%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;32;25;N;6;76%;71%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;28;26;A thunderstorm;29;26;S;18;80%;84%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;19;15;Winds subsiding;22;9;WNW;33;43%;44%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;19;11;Clouds and sun;20;13;NNW;9;59%;44%;11

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;32;28;E;12;64%;54%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;24;9;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;W;9;72%;3%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;24;Nice with some sun;30;24;SSW;20;69%;71%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;14;11;Low clouds;16;12;NE;9;79%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;21;12;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;S;15;57%;78%;5

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;19;10;Rain and drizzle;18;12;SSW;10;88%;58%;1

Mumbai, India;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;Breezy with t-storms;29;26;SSW;24;88%;93%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;22;12;Mostly cloudy;22;11;ESE;13;58%;18%;7

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SSW;10;48%;2%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;32;19;Sunshine;33;20;W;14;44%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A passing shower;17;8;A couple of showers;15;8;S;24;77%;92%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;30;23;A few showers, humid;28;23;SW;11;70%;83%;2

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;20;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;14;SE;6;93%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;9;A shower in the a.m.;24;16;SSW;21;64%;90%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;25;A shower in spots;28;25;ENE;18;77%;46%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NNW;9;84%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;E;10;74%;3%;13

Paris, France;Clearing, a t-shower;24;14;Fog, then some sun;23;12;NNE;10;54%;6%;4

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;18;10;Mostly sunny;17;7;ESE;15;56%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;32;25;Showers around;28;25;W;9;83%;74%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;32;25;Inc. clouds;32;24;SE;20;67%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;22;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;E;10;52%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;26;15;A shower and t-storm;22;15;SW;9;72%;72%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain;29;18;Humid;28;18;SSW;9;73%;46%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;10;Showers around;19;11;ENE;11;67%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;27;17;Sunlit and beautiful;28;17;E;8;70%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;SE;16;61%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;9;A passing shower;11;7;SE;12;70%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Warm with some sun;23;12;Partly sunny;23;15;SW;7;78%;56%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;21;Humid with a t-storm;24;20;N;12;82%;81%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with some sun;40;26;Partly sunny;40;25;N;15;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Inc. clouds;29;17;Some sun, pleasant;29;16;WNW;9;52%;16%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;15;9;A shower in the a.m.;16;11;ENE;7;90%;66%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;14;Low clouds breaking;20;14;SW;16;62%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;26;18;A shower and t-storm;26;17;ESE;11;77%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;E;20;75%;78%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;20;17;Thunderstorms;21;16;SSW;8;100%;83%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;NE;13;19%;18%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;19;9;Rain and drizzle;13;7;SSW;7;61%;90%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;12;73%;76%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;N;7;60%;27%;6

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;20;12;Some sun, pleasant;21;13;NNE;9;71%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Humid with some sun;29;18;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;W;7;72%;2%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;31;25;Rain and drizzle;30;25;ENE;14;77%;84%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SE;12;70%;68%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warmer with some sun;24;8;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;SSE;7;44%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;E;18;71%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;17;10;A p.m. t-shower;21;12;S;9;80%;80%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clearing and cooler;21;13;Sunny and warmer;28;18;NNW;20;41%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;36;28;Hot, becoming windy;36;27;ESE;27;53%;71%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;17;13;Clouds and sun;18;12;SE;8;85%;70%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;N;11;28%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;25;14;Hazy sunshine;27;17;NNE;14;51%;60%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;Sunny and nice;32;22;SE;10;19%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Nice with some sun;28;25;WNW;15;42%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;31;18;ENE;7;49%;10%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with some sun;27;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;E;10;68%;76%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;Windy with sunshine;25;19;SW;27;67%;22%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;NNE;10;70%;5%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;22;WNW;26;61%;44%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up;21;6;Cooler;17;3;NNE;11;62%;91%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;21;13;A shower in the a.m.;18;13;NNW;6;70%;62%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;26;16;WNW;9;65%;44%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;25;W;7;65%;57%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;24;9;Warm with some sun;24;11;SSW;9;72%;42%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and warm;25;11;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;SSW;10;53%;26%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;16;9;Sunny;14;8;NNE;11;54%;8%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A t-storm or two;28;25;S;11;88%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Sunny and nice;29;15;NNE;5;33%;8%;6

