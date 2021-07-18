Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 18, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;A t-storm around;28;24;SSW;16;81%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;39;33;Sunny;40;34;NNW;13;37%;8%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;42;25;Hazy sun and hot;41;25;W;19;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;Sunny and nice;27;22;ENE;15;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;26;14;A shower in spots;21;12;N;12;70%;42%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Mostly cloudy;21;14;WNW;10;71%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;26;Sunny and very warm;39;27;N;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;ENE;11;46%;10%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cooler;16;3;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;4;SE;6;50%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;33;23;Sunny and nice;31;24;SE;12;58%;27%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Warmer, p.m. showers;19;12;A shower or two;15;9;WSW;19;79%;68%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;48;30;Hot, turning breezy;48;33;NW;20;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;22;Turning cloudy;34;23;S;11;61%;33%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;24;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;20;WSW;21;85%;82%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;34;27;Cloudy;29;26;SW;15;80%;56%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and breezy;27;22;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;SW;20;62%;3%;10

Beijing, China;Humid, morning rain;27;23;A t-storm or two;29;23;SE;7;84%;85%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;29;19;A shower and t-storm;25;19;WNW;9;85%;88%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;25;14;Sunny, not as warm;20;14;WNW;12;58%;16%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;18;12;A thunderstorm;17;10;SE;12;70%;77%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;12;Sunshine, pleasant;28;11;S;10;53%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;30;20;A shower and t-storm;29;17;N;25;51%;63%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with sunshine;25;14;A shower in spots;21;12;ENE;8;78%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;ENE;7;52%;67%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;29;20;A shower and t-storm;26;16;N;10;68%;70%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;13;1;Plenty of sun;12;2;NW;7;76%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;SE;10;34%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm around;31;27;NNE;10;71%;55%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;27;Sunny and hot;39;28;NE;11;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;An afternoon shower;17;10;SSE;11;80%;78%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Some sun, a t-storm;26;19;SSE;6;66%;63%;12

Chennai, India;A morning shower;33;26;A t-storm around;34;27;WSW;17;68%;74%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;S;10;60%;3%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in spots;31;27;Cloudy with a shower;31;28;WSW;16;74%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy this morning;21;15;Clouds and sunshine;23;15;WNW;8;56%;27%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;WSW;19;73%;22%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;36;26;A shower and t-storm;33;23;NNE;11;64%;84%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;30;20;Partly sunny, breezy;30;21;SSE;24;65%;26%;7

Delhi, India;Cloudy;36;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;SW;12;96%;88%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;S;10;31%;4%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A couple of t-storms;32;27;SSE;8;80%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;31;22;Partly sunny;32;22;S;9;58%;5%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;E;13;75%;17%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;36;24;Remaining very warm;36;23;NNE;13;17%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;W;24;58%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;S;7;78%;86%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;18;6;Sunny;19;7;NE;7;39%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;12;69%;71%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A shower and t-storm;28;13;Partly sunny;22;12;WNW;18;46%;10%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;33;26;Morning showers;31;26;WSW;17;79%;86%;3

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;28;26;A t-storm in spots;28;27;E;16;87%;82%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;29;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;W;12;89%;87%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;E;19;83%;93%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;31;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;NNE;9;72%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;11;71%;69%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;37;34;High clouds;35;32;ENE;11;51%;12%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;15;4;Plenty of sun;16;4;WNW;7;28%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;41;22;Not as hot;36;20;NNE;14;20%;41%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Very windy, some sun;34;29;Very windy;33;28;WSW;39;67%;74%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;28;21;Showers and t-storms;25;21;S;7;88%;81%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;34;28;Partly sunny;35;27;S;23;38%;67%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;20;A shower and t-storm;28;18;NNW;12;78%;80%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;Increasingly windy;32;27;NE;30;64%;60%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;WSW;10;53%;11%;9

Kolkata, India;An afternoon shower;35;29;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;29;S;11;70%;76%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;N;8;69%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;E;9;37%;21%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;11;76%;73%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;19;16;Partly sunny;18;16;SSE;15;77%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;27;17;Sunshine and nice;25;18;NNW;19;65%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;Some sun, a shower;28;16;E;9;58%;44%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;SSW;11;50%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;SSW;10;73%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;37;21;Sunny and hot;37;23;S;9;29%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;29;Cloudy with a shower;31;29;W;15;68%;68%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunshine and nice;31;25;E;6;74%;57%;9

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A couple of t-storms;31;27;WSW;15;79%;88%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;14;9;Mostly cloudy;14;9;NNW;15;67%;70%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A thunderstorm;23;13;NNW;8;51%;71%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;30;27;A morning shower;30;26;ESE;13;67%;65%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;30;18;Partly sunny;25;14;N;12;64%;13%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;29;25;A shower;29;25;SW;23;71%;82%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Strong winds;12;9;Clouds and sun, cool;10;4;NW;13;67%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A stray a.m. shower;25;18;A t-storm around;28;20;WSW;2;62%;51%;6

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;30;22;A t-storm around;28;20;WSW;11;56%;64%;6

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;31;26;Cloudy, downpours;29;26;WSW;19;90%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;NNE;10;58%;31%;8

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;29;21;Periods of sun;28;22;SSE;11;60%;30%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;36;23;WNW;13;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with showers;19;12;A t-storm in spots;21;12;NNW;7;79%;51%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;31;24;Partly sunny;34;25;W;9;62%;16%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;24;13;S;11;43%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;27;17;A t-storm around;30;18;SW;11;66%;72%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;Mostly sunny, nice;28;26;ESE;21;78%;7%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;25;NW;10;81%;76%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;23;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;NE;9;79%;74%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;28;17;Plenty of sun;28;17;NE;12;58%;5%;8

Perth, Australia;Showers;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;18;12;E;8;75%;65%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;34;27;Cloudy;31;27;WSW;14;73%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;18;69%;43%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;23;A thunderstorm;35;23;ESE;10;55%;56%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;25;15;A stray thunderstorm;21;12;NW;10;77%;54%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;31;23;Showers around;31;23;W;7;75%;95%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;17;11;Clouds and sunshine;18;10;SSW;13;55%;42%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;NW;10;72%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;26;21;A shower or two;25;21;SE;11;87%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;12;8;Low clouds;13;11;NW;11;81%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;A couple of showers;22;15;NW;17;52%;63%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;Not as warm;21;15;W;13;58%;55%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A strong t-storm;38;31;Sunshine, less humid;43;31;ESE;16;25%;9%;13

Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;30;20;Some sun, a t-storm;32;21;WSW;10;61%;52%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;29;17;Sunny, not as warm;23;17;W;14;49%;13%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;14;Partly sunny;20;15;SW;19;60%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;20;A thunderstorm;25;19;ENE;14;75%;77%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;30;26;Breezy with a shower;31;26;SE;23;69%;56%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;N;8;80%;27%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;23;13;A stray t-shower;24;14;W;13;52%;76%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;20;1;Sunny and pleasant;20;3;S;6;41%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;12;79%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;NNW;14;65%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;24;13;Mostly sunny;25;13;ENE;9;56%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;7;73%;63%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, seasonable;33;26;Cloudy and hot;33;27;ESE;15;63%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;12;71%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;33;17;A shower and t-storm;30;17;WSW;13;60%;86%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;31;27;A passing shower;31;27;E;23;67%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;24;13;Partly sunny;22;15;SW;12;40%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;18;7;Partly sunny;16;8;WNW;12;60%;24%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;A t-storm around;38;28;ESE;11;44%;55%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;27;17;A passing shower;21;16;WNW;20;51%;64%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun and warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;38;24;ENE;12;24%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;35;21;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;N;10;36%;3%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;38;26;More sun than clouds;34;25;NE;16;20%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;32;26;Sunshine, pleasant;32;27;NNW;13;52%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;26;19;A thunderstorm;31;22;ESE;9;65%;64%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;31;25;Very warm and humid;33;24;S;12;66%;5%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;25;19;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;NNW;10;72%;59%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;28;23;Sunshine, pleasant;29;22;N;11;61%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, windy;32;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;WNW;23;38%;14%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;29;14;Cloudy, not as warm;24;14;E;11;56%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;25;14;Sunny and beautiful;25;15;ESE;8;47%;6%;8

Vienna, Austria;Humid with a t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;27;16;NW;13;57%;66%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray t-storm, hot;35;26;SW;10;66%;78%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;NNE;12;59%;29%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;27;16;Mostly sunny;23;14;W;19;58%;13%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;15;10;A couple of showers;12;8;S;23;85%;70%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;15;82%;83%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray thunderstorm;35;20;Hazy sunshine;34;23;NE;7;33%;2%;11

_____

