Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 24, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;7;85%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with hazy sun;44;30;Sunny and hot;43;30;N;10;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Sunny and very warm;36;24;W;20;30%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;24;21;Partly sunny, breezy;23;21;ENE;24;75%;26%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;18;10;Mostly cloudy;19;14;SSE;16;83%;44%;3

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;18;11;Breezy;19;11;SE;21;55%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;36;25;Sunny and very warm;38;24;NE;14;14%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cool;18;10;Mostly cloudy;20;9;E;15;44%;17%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower and t-storm;24;14;Brief p.m. showers;24;19;NE;8;83%;91%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;ENE;9;42%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Brilliant sunshine;15;9;Mostly cloudy;16;11;NNW;11;72%;24%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;28;Hot with hazy sun;45;29;NW;21;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;33;23;A shower or two;32;23;SSW;10;67%;76%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Sun and clouds, nice;30;20;W;19;52%;17%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;35;27;A t-storm around;36;27;SW;13;56%;55%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;S;16;62%;6%;11

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;27;20;A t-storm or two;28;20;W;9;72%;67%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;38;21;Partly sunny and hot;36;19;SW;7;43%;27%;10

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;19;14;A thunderstorm;23;14;NNE;12;64%;59%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny, nice;20;11;SE;9;63%;63%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;E;12;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;19;Not as warm;27;17;NW;20;54%;29%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;17;10;Partly sunny;18;14;SSW;12;78%;44%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;33;21;Mostly sunny, humid;32;21;NE;6;67%;9%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Very hot;37;20;Sunshine, not as hot;30;18;NW;12;55%;70%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;7;Partly sunny;17;8;NNE;7;76%;16%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;30;19;ENE;10;32%;13%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;Becoming cloudy;27;20;ESE;10;61%;10%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;25;N;13;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;17;8;A couple of showers;17;14;WNW;28;66%;88%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;24;19;Partly sunny;24;19;SSE;6;76%;44%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;28;Warm with some sun;37;28;S;15;48%;25%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm, breezy;28;20;Heavy thunderstorms;29;20;S;25;75%;85%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;28;A thunderstorm;30;28;WSW;16;79%;72%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;20;13;Partly sunny;20;13;WNW;12;64%;72%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;30;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;11;74%;50%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;36;26;Partly sunny, breezy;35;25;S;25;56%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;29;19;SSE;18;64%;26%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;38;29;Hazy sun and warm;39;29;SE;12;43%;21%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;15;A t-storm or two;25;12;NNE;11;52%;77%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;18;71%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;S;6;75%;76%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;21;8;A couple of showers;13;10;N;24;74%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;35;22;Brilliant sunshine;34;22;NE;12;15%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;24;20;Breezy with sunshine;24;20;ENE;27;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;ESE;7;65%;60%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;NE;6;41%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;13;65%;73%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;22;16;Partly sunny, humid;23;17;SE;14;78%;70%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;15;76%;64%;10

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;26;Showers around;29;26;SSW;9;88%;80%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;31;22;A shower in places;30;22;ENE;14;52%;48%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;WNW;12;55%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;39;25;Mostly cloudy;37;24;NNE;16;35%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;27;20;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;NNE;9;73%;29%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;10;76%;79%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;28;Partly sunny;34;28;N;13;57%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;WNW;10;35%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;16;Sunshine, not as hot;33;16;NNE;15;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with some sun;34;30;Partly sunny, windy;35;29;WSW;33;54%;4%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;29;21;Humid with t-storms;27;21;SE;8;86%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;39;30;Mostly sunny;39;29;S;17;32%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm around;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;S;11;39%;30%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;NE;22;66%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;WSW;9;65%;36%;8

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;34;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;SSE;12;81%;75%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;N;6;80%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-4;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;N;13;25%;30%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;S;7;74%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;19;17;Decreasing clouds;19;17;SSE;12;71%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;30;17;Sunny and nice;29;15;NW;11;50%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;22;15;A couple of showers;18;12;SSW;11;80%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;16;Some sun;26;17;S;11;55%;3%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Nice with sunshine;27;21;S;11;73%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;S;8;40%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;WNW;20;71%;85%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;NE;6;78%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SW;11;70%;72%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. shower;15;11;A couple of showers;11;9;WNW;13;84%;88%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;21;11;W;10;57%;85%;9

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;30;27;A thunderstorm;30;28;ENE;18;69%;79%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Strong thunderstorms;36;20;Thunderstorms;34;19;SW;14;60%;87%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;SSW;22;65%;58%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;13;10;Mostly cloudy;15;8;NNE;10;68%;12%;3

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;28;17;Breezy;29;20;S;25;42%;34%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;Hot;35;21;WSW;10;39%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;31;27;A t-storm around;31;27;WSW;15;82%;81%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;23;12;Becoming cloudy;22;12;NNE;10;65%;31%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mist in the morning;25;20;SSE;10;63%;51%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;W;12;36%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, a shower;15;9;Cloudy and cool;14;9;WSW;15;92%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;29;20;A shower;28;21;SW;9;67%;84%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;11;Rather cloudy;21;11;SW;9;65%;36%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and warmer;28;17;Breezy;28;19;S;24;49%;73%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;A morning shower;27;24;SE;23;80%;83%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;9;80%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;23;Showers around;31;23;E;10;76%;79%;11

Paris, France;Clearing;20;10;A shower in the p.m.;22;15;WNW;11;59%;83%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;18;8;ENE;11;62%;8%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;SW;10;53%;57%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;20;74%;65%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;11;57%;71%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;22;14;A thunderstorm;21;13;NW;6;82%;65%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;29;17;Some sun;29;19;WNW;8;61%;76%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;19;10;Showers around;19;10;ESE;13;69%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;18;Nice with sunshine;26;18;SW;10;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;25;20;A shower in the a.m.;26;20;SSW;16;79%;66%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;11;9;Cloudy, p.m. showers;11;8;SSW;17;84%;88%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, humid;26;20;Thunderstorms;26;18;WSW;12;80%;87%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NNE;9;71%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and hot;44;28;ENE;16;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;19;Partly sunny;30;17;WSW;12;51%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler but humid;25;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;19;E;9;60%;71%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;Partly sunny;19;15;WSW;20;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Warm with a t-storm;30;16;A thunderstorm;29;17;SW;12;67%;77%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;E;20;69%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;24;17;A shower and t-storm;22;16;NW;8;99%;86%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;29;17;Partly sunny;28;16;NNE;18;13%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clouding up, cool;12;6;Cloudy with showers;11;3;E;6;73%;100%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A shower or two;30;23;N;12;77%;78%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;30;13;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;NNW;8;46%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;27;16;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;NNE;10;56%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;28;19;Some brightening;27;19;W;8;67%;71%;6

Shanghai, China;Very warm;31;24;Overcast and warm;30;23;SSE;15;64%;81%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;10;73%;60%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;35;18;Hot;34;18;SW;9;48%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;26;A couple of showers;30;25;ESE;19;71%;86%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;21;15;SSE;7;82%;44%;6

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;20;12;Mostly sunny;18;9;NW;15;57%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thunderstorms;30;26;Showery;32;26;WNW;13;75%;96%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;23;16;Some sun;25;17;WSW;10;73%;70%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Mostly sunny;34;19;NNW;14;27%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy and very hot;36;20;Very hot;36;20;NE;19;22%;1%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Mostly sunny;35;27;SE;13;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;NNE;11;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;39;27;Very hot;41;25;E;7;28%;4%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;25;21;Decreasing clouds;28;21;S;11;61%;44%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;25;19;A t-storm around;25;19;SE;24;66%;84%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and hot;38;28;Hazy sunshine;33;26;ESE;11;40%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;32;22;High clouds;33;22;NNW;14;41%;4%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. t-shower;29;12;Not as warm;23;9;NNE;16;54%;28%;9

Vancouver, Canada;More clouds than sun;24;16;Very warm;30;20;SE;8;53%;1%;9

Vienna, Austria;Hot with a t-storm;33;18;Partly sunny, cooler;24;17;W;12;61%;44%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray t-storm, hot;35;25;A t-storm around;33;24;NNW;8;62%;74%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Strong thunderstorms;30;19;Thunderstorms;28;18;W;10;81%;87%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;A shower and t-storm;24;15;NW;16;79%;72%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;15;12;Very windy;16;14;NNW;43;77%;36%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;28;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SW;9;81%;85%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;39;21;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;NE;9;18%;0%;12

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather