Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;11;80%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;43;29;Sunny and hot;41;29;NNE;10;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Very hot;37;19;Windy and cooler;29;18;WSW;30;31%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Pleasant and warmer;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;E;11;63%;5%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;16;10;Spotty showers;12;8;SSW;29;85%;86%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;13;7;Rain tapering off;13;6;N;13;60%;83%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;E;16;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;SSE;11;33%;1%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;15;Cooler;20;9;S;14;73%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;S;11;44%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;16;12;An afternoon shower;17;14;SSE;12;77%;80%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;44;26;Sunshine, very hot;45;25;NW;11;13%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;24;High clouds;33;23;S;8;66%;32%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;WSW;12;78%;84%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;12;68%;58%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;20;15;Partly sunny;19;14;NE;14;66%;19%;7

Beijing, China;Very warm;30;20;A t-storm or two;33;20;NNW;15;46%;76%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;19;10;Pleasant and warmer;24;13;SSE;9;41%;8%;9

Berlin, Germany;A shower in spots;20;10;Spotty showers;16;9;WSW;22;61%;72%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;23;11;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;SE;8;62%;63%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mostly cloudy;29;16;WNW;8;49%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;21;11;A shower and t-storm;17;10;SSW;15;65%;85%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with a shower;16;9;Rainy times;12;8;WSW;24;76%;88%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;21;9;Partly sunny, warmer;23;11;SSW;9;60%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;20;12;A p.m. t-storm;17;9;SW;13;63%;81%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;16;14;Periods of rain;14;13;SW;22;82%;92%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;30;19;A t-storm around;29;19;NNE;10;41%;64%;9

Busan, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;24;14;Sunny and nice;26;16;W;13;56%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;35;20;Sunny, not as warm;30;19;NNW;17;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;SE;9;61%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Periods of sun;27;20;SSE;7;64%;32%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy, p.m. rain;35;25;A t-storm around;35;27;WSW;11;59%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun, warm;29;21;Partly sunny, warm;29;21;WSW;12;52%;31%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;19;77%;75%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Spotty showers;14;9;SSW;20;72%;84%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;25;20;Sunny and nice;25;20;NNW;16;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;27;21;Thunderstorms;25;21;SE;13;81%;80%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and breezy;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;SSE;20;68%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;WSW;11;51%;26%;12

Denver, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;27;12;A t-storm around;23;13;SSE;14;51%;73%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;28;SSW;11;63%;65%;12

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;SSE;7;65%;61%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;4;Spotty showers;12;5;SW;20;62%;74%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;29;16;Mainly cloudy;29;17;NNE;10;29%;6%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;23;19;Clouds and sun, warm;27;17;W;21;53%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;Partly sunny and hot;37;28;SSE;13;59%;50%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;26;12;Sunny and nice;25;11;SE;10;31%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm, breezy;30;24;Breezy;30;24;E;25;57%;4%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing and breezy;11;6;Spotty showers;13;5;SW;20;75%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;33;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;WSW;12;81%;78%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A shower in the a.m.;34;27;SSE;14;67%;73%;13

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;ENE;21;49%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;37;24;Becoming cloudy;35;25;SSW;9;38%;18%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly cloudy;35;22;N;15;27%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, cooler;17;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;11;E;10;64%;4%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;W;9;70%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;29;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;N;14;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NNE;9;38%;8%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy in the p.m.;29;13;Becoming cloudy;27;12;NNE;11;16%;26%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;SSW;19;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm around;27;19;WSW;8;70%;64%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;NNW;20;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;Periods of sunshine;22;13;S;14;48%;61%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with a t-storm;32;26;A shower and t-storm;31;26;N;23;65%;77%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;Clouds and sun;34;24;WSW;9;63%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;38;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;8;69%;52%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;N;7;76%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;15;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-2;NNE;17;22%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;10;72%;57%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;17;Partly sunny;19;16;S;10;79%;8%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;19;12;N;15;51%;6%;7

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;13;9;Spotty showers;12;5;W;14;75%;79%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;22;13;Low clouds, then sun;21;12;S;11;48%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;S;10;71%;6%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;30;14;Cooler;22;13;NE;8;32%;3%;7

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;32;28;Overcast, a shower;32;28;WSW;18;70%;82%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;9;78%;59%;6

Manila, Philippines;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;10;57%;70%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and delightful;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;NNE;13;55%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;12;A t-storm around;25;13;NE;11;28%;49%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;24;Breezy;28;24;ENE;24;50%;44%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warmer;16;8;A thunderstorm;19;10;SSW;18;68%;83%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;SSW;23;68%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;13;Periods of rain;16;13;WSW;13;75%;91%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warm, an a.m. shower;30;21;A shower in the a.m.;26;19;W;9;53%;67%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;16;10;Some sun;20;12;S;16;42%;3%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;28;Showers around;32;28;SW;10;72%;71%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Nice with some sun;25;15;N;9;64%;32%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;32;20;NW;12;48%;44%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;WNW;20;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;11;6;Showers around;15;10;SSE;12;80%;94%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;21;18;Partly sunny;21;15;WSW;12;65%;32%;10

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;14;6;A shower and t-storm;11;5;NE;8;84%;86%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;31;19;A shower in the a.m.;26;17;W;17;61%;66%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;30;26;A morning shower;30;25;NE;13;77%;83%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;NW;11;82%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;30;25;Thunderstorms;29;25;E;11;87%;74%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;17;10;Spotty showers;16;8;WSW;22;55%;78%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Downpours;21;10;S;17;73%;95%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;36;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;WSW;13;73%;60%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Winds subsiding;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;21;78%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;ESE;10;57%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;18;10;A shower and t-storm;17;8;SSW;17;60%;70%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;23;11;Sunny and warmer;28;14;SSW;10;58%;3%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;21;11;Occasional rain;19;11;WSW;12;66%;80%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;24;14;Sunshine and nice;24;15;NNW;15;68%;15%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SE;12;69%;27%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;9;0;Variable cloudiness;8;2;WNW;13;62%;70%;4

Riga, Latvia;An afternoon shower;15;9;Spotty showers;18;10;SE;12;61%;87%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Partly sunny;28;21;NW;9;72%;9%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;28;Sunny and hot;45;29;SSE;11;4%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;SSE;19;51%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;13;9;Mostly cloudy;16;10;SSW;14;61%;69%;3

San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;17;9;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;18;56%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;20;A thunderstorm;26;20;ENE;14;75%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;21;70%;81%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;25;19;A shower and t-storm;25;19;ENE;9;90%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Sunny and nice;28;15;SSE;11;15%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;An afternoon shower;14;2;Sunny;14;0;SW;7;40%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers around;30;23;N;12;75%;84%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny, cool;16;8;NNW;13;62%;8%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;22;12;SSE;9;50%;36%;8

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;19;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;SW;9;73%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Overcast;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;SE;20;57%;55%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSE;14;76%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;17;6;Warmer with sunshine;24;8;S;9;53%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;30;26;A passing shower;31;26;E;22;66%;66%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;17;5;A shower and t-storm;15;5;S;12;71%;72%;4

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;17;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;W;11;70%;10%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot, becoming breezy;34;27;A t-storm around;33;27;WNW;13;61%;55%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;14;7;Showers;14;7;SW;15;74%;93%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Mostly cloudy;32;18;SE;13;28%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;17;Hot;33;16;NW;13;41%;42%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;35;26;Sunshine and warm;35;24;NE;13;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;W;16;53%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;23;10;Sunshine and nice;26;11;NE;8;47%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy, t-storms;24;20;Some brightening;23;16;NE;13;71%;31%;6

Toronto, Canada;High clouds and warm;26;18;A passing shower;24;17;NW;16;64%;67%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;Warmer;30;21;ESE;18;48%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;SE;18;32%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;18;0;A little rain;2;-2;NW;27;71%;62%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;ESE;8;49%;17%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;22;10;A shower and t-storm;17;10;W;13;64%;84%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;26;Very hot;39;25;SSW;6;51%;73%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A p.m. shower or two;15;10;Showers;16;9;S;12;76%;93%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;19;11;A shower and t-storm;15;9;SW;18;78%;67%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;15;10;Mostly cloudy;16;11;ESE;13;77%;4%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;11;64%;71%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Turning cloudy, hot;33;16;E;10;26%;5%;11

