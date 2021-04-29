Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 29, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;15;80%;65%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;Mostly sunny;35;24;SE;15;33%;13%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Very warm;33;17;WNW;21;24%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;24;14;High clouds;18;15;ESE;12;71%;62%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler with rain;9;5;A brief shower;11;2;NW;14;72%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;8;2;Mostly cloudy;8;-1;N;9;46%;31%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;27;17;Clouds limiting sun;26;18;S;8;56%;35%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;19;4;Partly sunny;17;2;N;15;31%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;ENE;12;59%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny;26;17;WSW;10;54%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;10;Some sun, a shower;20;15;SW;14;68%;60%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;37;22;Hot, turning breezy;39;23;WNW;20;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;7;77%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Turning cloudy;34;22;SE;9;41%;13%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A morning t-storm;30;25;S;7;83%;81%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;19;14;Partly sunny;18;14;ENE;13;77%;74%;6

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;22;8;Partly sunny, cool;18;9;NW;15;21%;7%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer;24;13;Spotty showers;25;14;ESE;7;55%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;A little a.m. rain;16;7;A shower in spots;10;4;ENE;8;68%;57%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;17;12;Spotty showers;16;12;WNW;8;85%;92%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;26;17;A t-shower in spots;23;16;E;18;83%;57%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Spotty showers;20;12;ENE;10;56%;84%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;9;3;Partly sunny;13;2;NNE;6;63%;29%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer with clearing;17;6;Showers around;24;10;WSW;12;64%;61%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers, mainly late;21;10;Spotty showers;21;10;E;9;75%;85%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;NNE;12;67%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;29;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;NE;8;53%;68%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;23;17;Breezy in the a.m.;24;12;S;30;36%;65%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and very hot;37;22;Very hot;39;22;NE;22;14%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;13;Sunshine;18;11;SE;19;62%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;21;18;A thunderstorm;25;17;SSW;4;74%;76%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;28;Mostly cloudy;35;28;SE;11;62%;27%;9

Chicago, United States;Warmer with a shower;14;9;Sunshine and cool;11;7;SSE;17;55%;19%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;S;9;73%;82%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Afternoon rain;13;4;A stray shower;12;3;NE;10;61%;46%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;20;Sunny and nice;24;19;N;25;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;Partly sunny;22;17;E;15;63%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;S;15;83%;86%;2

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;42;26;Warm with hazy sun;40;26;NNW;12;17%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;20;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;10;SSW;10;28%;2%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Hot with hazy sun;40;25;ESE;12;45%;14%;12

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;SE;7;76%;100%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;10;1;An afternoon shower;10;0;N;15;67%;67%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Warm with some sun;31;17;NNE;16;26%;12%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;20;14;Partly sunny;20;13;W;17;65%;27%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;29;20;Increasing clouds;29;22;SE;7;71%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;E;10;45%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, a shower;33;22;A t-storm around;31;23;E;11;60%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;8;-2;Periods of sun;9;-1;NW;12;49%;8%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;34;27;ESE;13;59%;44%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;SSE;10;68%;4%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower;29;24;ENE;20;55%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;38;22;Mostly sunny;36;23;S;8;39%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with some sun;37;22;Mainly cloudy, hot;37;22;NNE;13;23%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;8;Clouds and sun;23;12;SSW;10;71%;5%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Cloudy with a shower;34;26;E;11;65%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;29;Partly sunny;34;29;S;14;57%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;11;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;10;NNE;8;81%;100%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;27;12;Mostly cloudy;27;13;SSW;9;26%;5%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;27;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;W;19;55%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;SSE;7;66%;56%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;39;29;Partial sunshine;38;28;NNW;15;15%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;18;10;Spotty showers;18;9;W;15;68%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;29;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;ENE;20;60%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;S;9;74%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;Mostly sunny;36;28;S;12;50%;6%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;WNW;6;78%;67%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;13;1;Mild with sunshine;15;-1;NNE;12;46%;8%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;10;73%;57%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;17;Plenty of sunshine;20;17;SSE;11;78%;15%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable cloudiness;18;10;Sunny intervals;19;11;NNW;15;57%;15%;9

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;12;3;An afternoon shower;12;3;W;8;51%;55%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;S;10;30%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;26;Cloudy and humid;31;26;S;9;74%;64%;5

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;16;6;Clouds breaking;17;7;WSW;8;57%;31%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;33;29;Partly sunny;34;29;W;11;59%;27%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;5;80%;82%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;34;27;A morning shower;35;25;SE;10;55%;52%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Sunlit and nice;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;NE;13;55%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;27;13;A shower and t-storm;25;13;NW;10;49%;85%;13

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;Humid, a p.m. shower;30;24;S;15;60%;46%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;13;8;Spotty showers;14;4;WNW;17;90%;68%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;34;27;Partial sunshine;33;27;SE;13;63%;16%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;23;11;Mostly sunny;23;14;NNE;11;71%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;16;9;Cooler with rain;10;2;WNW;9;81%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouding up;12;7;Showers around;14;8;SW;22;66%;89%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Mostly sunny;34;28;NW;14;67%;3%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;25;15;A little a.m. rain;26;16;NE;13;62%;66%;10

New York, United States;Showers around;23;14;Windy;19;6;WNW;40;45%;61%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;Hot, becoming windy;33;17;WNW;23;21%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;16;4;Turning cloudy, mild;14;3;W;18;54%;2%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Downpours, cooler;16;13;Partly sunny, warmer;22;13;W;14;56%;3%;10

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;11;0;Partly sunny;12;1;NE;9;37%;23%;4

Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon shower;17;9;Cooler with rain;12;-2;NW;24;83%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;E;13;79%;71%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;32;23;A thunderstorm;32;24;NNW;10;68%;76%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;23;NE;9;89%;100%;5

Paris, France;Cooler;13;5;Partly sunny;15;7;ENE;9;44%;11%;6

Perth, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;25;14;Mostly sunny;19;10;SE;16;57%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;8;66%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain this afternoon;26;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;ENE;15;74%;64%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;32;21;A t-storm around;32;21;SE;11;50%;50%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;19;7;Partly sunny;16;8;NNE;11;40%;30%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;22;9;A little a.m. rain;18;9;NNW;11;56%;73%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;11;A touch of rain;17;11;SW;11;76%;89%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;WNW;8;77%;85%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;22;A shower or two;26;23;SSE;13;86%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;7;0;Partly sunny;8;1;NNE;17;63%;31%;4

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;13;6;Rain tapering off;8;1;NNW;19;80%;69%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;Partly sunny;25;18;ESE;8;66%;27%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;35;21;Sunny and very warm;37;22;N;13;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Warmer with some sun;24;13;N;10;68%;7%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable clouds;7;-2;Turning cloudy;10;1;NW;12;57%;15%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;17;12;W;19;64%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Some sun, a t-storm;27;17;WNW;13;73%;76%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;28;24;A thunderstorm;28;24;SE;18;75%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;21;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;WSW;9;74%;76%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;22;13;A shower in spots;21;12;S;9;64%;77%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;21;8;Clouds and sun, cool;18;8;SW;6;56%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;A shower;30;22;N;13;69%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;17;7;Partly sunny;17;8;NNW;12;58%;8%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;12;Occasional rain;17;8;SSW;14;66%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;20;9;A little a.m. rain;15;10;WNW;10;66%;87%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;27;18;Rain and drizzle;29;16;ENE;16;51%;80%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;ENE;7;74%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;S;8;56%;29%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ENE;19;64%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;9;-4;Partly sunny;10;0;S;12;43%;14%;4

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;22;14;Partly sunny;23;15;NNW;12;69%;58%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;16;High clouds, warmer;30;19;SSW;9;60%;0%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and chilly;7;1;Spotty showers;8;2;WNW;14;61%;63%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;35;20;Not as hot;28;16;NNE;15;32%;38%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;22;14;A t-storm around;22;13;NNE;12;71%;80%;8

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;20;SSE;9;19%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;N;11;47%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;26;14;Warm with some sun;30;17;E;8;41%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;18;15;Warmer;22;15;W;18;58%;2%;10

Toronto, Canada;Rain;11;7;Windy;8;2;NW;36;65%;65%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;32;22;Clouds and sun;29;22;ESE;6;43%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;26;14;Clearing;31;21;SW;12;49%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;Rather cloudy;7;-3;ENE;15;54%;16%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Some brightening;20;10;Rain and drizzle;16;9;W;8;68%;92%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers around;21;11;Spotty showers;19;10;ESE;10;56%;85%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and t-storms;29;22;Cloudy and warmer;33;23;SE;7;60%;56%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warmer with a shower;16;9;Spotty showers;15;0;NNW;20;74%;73%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;20;11;Periods of sun;16;6;W;23;52%;22%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;15;12;A shower in the p.m.;18;12;S;20;73%;68%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;SSW;11;73%;75%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;26;11;Increasing clouds;22;11;WSW;6;45%;63%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather