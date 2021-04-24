Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 24, 2021 _____ City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;33;26;Cloudy;30;25;WSW;15;84%;72%;6 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;26;ENE;14;23%;0%;11 Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;16;W;15;23%;4%;9 Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;18;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;16;SSE;17;38%;0%;9 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;13;3;Cool with some sun;10;1;N;18;58%;1%;3 Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;SE;4;52%;0%;4 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;26;17;Mainly cloudy;29;19;SSE;10;33%;4%;4 Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;12;4;Breezy with some sun;16;3;SW;25;29%;9%;4 Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;21;19;A t-storm around;23;14;S;18;88%;56%;5 Athens, Greece;Cooler with showers;17;13;Partly sunny;17;10;N;20;67%;20%;8 Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;18;14;Mostly sunny;20;13;W;19;57%;60%;4 Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;38;22;Very hot;40;25;E;10;13%;0%;5 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;An afternoon shower;34;24;S;7;69%;69%;7 Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;32;21;Increasing clouds;31;21;SSE;9;63%;44%;7 Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds and warm;36;27;High clouds;35;26;SW;11;61%;44%;8 Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;11;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;NE;20;70%;67%;8 Beijing, China;Nice with some sun;22;13;Partly sunny;21;10;SSW;9;39%;18%;4 Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;19;7;NNE;6;47%;6%;7 Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;11;3;A brief shower;10;0;N;12;48%;42%;5 Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun, nice;22;11;A shower and t-storm;22;10;ESE;9;58%;82%;10 Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;17;Sun and some clouds;29;18;WSW;6;53%;11%;7 Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;6;Breezy in the p.m.;15;3;N;17;47%;5%;6 Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;14;2;Partly sunny;12;2;NE;13;56%;1%;4 Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;16;5;Clouds and sun;18;6;S;9;53%;5%;7 Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;15;1;Clouds and sunshine;16;0;NNW;9;57%;25%;6 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and some clouds;23;11;Partial sunshine;20;12;S;10;66%;7%;4 Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower and t-storm;30;19;A t-storm or two;28;18;SE;9;61%;85%;6 Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;11;Sunshine;21;11;NE;23;52%;2%;9 Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;33;17;Sunshine, very hot;37;17;NW;14;11%;0%;11 Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;20;13;Mostly cloudy;20;14;NNW;14;73%;62%;2 Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;E;6;66%;47%;10 Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SSE;12;61%;8%;13 Chicago, United States;Cloudy with a shower;15;4;Partly sunny;7;5;E;18;50%;34%;7 Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;33;25;Partly sunny;33;26;SSW;10;70%;67%;12 Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;2;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;2;NNW;18;43%;3%;5 Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;19;Becoming cloudy;24;19;NNW;22;78%;0%;10 Dallas, United States;Turning sunny, nice;24;14;Mostly sunny;28;19;SSE;16;52%;2%;10 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain this afternoon;32;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;SSE;17;86%;100%;4 Delhi, India;Sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;37;21;WNW;17;20%;0%;11 Denver, United States;Partly sunny;20;6;Sunshine and warm;25;9;SSW;10;27%;6%;9 Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;35;25;Hotter with hazy sun;41;27;SSW;9;35%;1%;12 Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, less humid;35;23;Partly sunny;32;22;S;6;54%;1%;9 Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;14;4;Partly sunny;12;3;ENE;17;69%;0%;5 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny intervals;26;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;NNE;12;28%;0%;9 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of t-storms;19;16;A shower and t-storm;19;15;W;14;82%;72%;2 Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm and humid;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;N;15;87%;86%;4 Harare, Zimbabwe;More sun than clouds;27;14;A shower in the a.m.;25;14;NE;9;48%;59%;8 Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;32;22;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;10;64%;44%;11 Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;5;1;Spotty showers;6;1;NW;23;71%;90%;1 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;10;69%;65%;11 Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;31;22;Rain, mainly early;27;22;E;12;81%;94%;4 Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;An afternoon shower;30;22;ENE;24;52%;59%;12 Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, less humid;38;23;Hazy sunshine;35;23;SSW;8;42%;2%;13 Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warmer;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;N;14;25%;0%;10 Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;16;8;A little a.m. rain;11;7;NE;20;93%;84%;2 Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;25;E;11;63%;67%;6 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;35;28;Partly sunny;32;28;ENE;10;47%;4%;10 Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Sunny and nice;24;9;S;11;26%;0%;6 Kabul, Afghanistan;Warmer with hazy sun;28;9;Sunny and very warm;28;11;N;8;16%;0%;11 Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Warm with hazy sun;37;25;W;13;43%;0%;11 Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;30;12;SW;9;34%;0%;12 Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;29;Mostly sunny;39;29;NNE;9;19%;0%;13 Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;8;2;Spotty showers;11;1;WNW;18;56%;89%;3 Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;30;25;Breezy with a shower;30;25;NE;23;59%;60%;10 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;Low clouds may break;32;23;NNE;7;70%;65%;6 Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;26;Warm with hazy sun;38;26;SSW;14;44%;0%;12 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;6;76%;86%;8 La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;16;0;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-1;ENE;19;39%;30%;9 Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;25;Cloudy;31;25;SSW;11;76%;44%;7 Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;17;Mostly sunny;20;17;S;8;80%;5%;9 Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;A shower and t-storm;20;14;SSE;12;74%;83%;7 London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;15;4;Partly sunny;12;3;NE;21;55%;0%;2 Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;20;12;Low clouds breaking;19;12;WSW;11;55%;61%;9 Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;S;9;77%;55%;5 Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;11;A shower and t-storm;16;12;NE;5;65%;82%;3 Male, Maldives;Sun and some clouds;32;29;A t-storm around;32;29;W;12;68%;64%;12 Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;ESE;8;82%;66%;8 Manila, Philippines;Sunshine, less humid;31;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;SSE;13;55%;26%;13 Melbourne, Australia;A little p.m. rain;17;11;Clouds and sun;17;12;SW;11;70%;27%;4 Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;28;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;14;ESE;9;42%;56%;14 Miami, United States;Breezy;29;26;A t-storm around;30;23;W;15;65%;42%;11 Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;7;-3;A passing shower;7;-3;W;19;61%;73%;2 Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SE;13;66%;55%;12 Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;22;17;A morning shower;20;18;SSE;21;57%;45%;4 Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;18;7;Showers;14;0;WNW;4;61%;73%;2 Moscow, Russia;Rain this morning;8;2;A morning shower;9;2;WSW;23;53%;44%;4 Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;33;28;Hazy and humid;34;29;SSW;12;68%;2%;11 Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;26;16;A t-shower in spots;25;16;NE;12;72%;70%;7 New York, United States;Clouds and sun;20;10;Rain tapering off;18;6;NW;31;63%;81%;2 Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Warm with some sun;33;14;E;12;24%;0%;9 Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;11;-2;Partly sunny;11;1;S;8;55%;8%;5 Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;21;12;Some sun, pleasant;24;10;N;18;35%;4%;10 Oslo, Norway;Windy this morning;7;0;Sunshine and chilly;9;0;NNW;15;34%;2%;4 Ottawa, Canada;A morning shower;19;5;Spotty showers;14;-2;NW;18;63%;62%;4 Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;25;A morning shower;29;25;NE;12;76%;74%;7 Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NNW;13;64%;47%;4 Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;E;11;86%;69%;6 Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;20;6;Partly sunny;17;6;NE;20;47%;0%;6 Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;31;15;Partly sunny;26;15;SSE;11;58%;0%;4 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;11;62%;64%;13 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;29;24;A t-storm around;32;23;NNE;15;77%;69%;7 Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray shower;32;22;A t-storm around;32;22;SSE;12;52%;74%;12 Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;12;3;Partly sunny, cool;11;0;N;13;48%;5%;4 Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;22;8;Thickening clouds;23;7;NNW;10;37%;0%;8 Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;10;Downpours;19;11;SSW;13;73%;88%;7 Rabat, Morocco;Periods of sun;23;14;An afternoon shower;21;14;S;11;71%;60%;9 Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;22;A shower or two;28;22;SE;13;81%;82%;9 Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;10;6;Partly sunny;9;2;N;11;84%;14%;2 Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;5;1;Showers around, cold;5;1;WNW;26;73%;87%;4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;20;Nice with some sun;27;20;NNE;11;70%;42%;6 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;38;24;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;SE;12;7%;0%;12 Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Clouds and sunshine;21;9;S;10;63%;2%;6 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, chilly;7;2;Rain and drizzle;6;2;W;16;78%;85%;1 San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;11;A touch of rain;13;9;WSW;20;72%;72%;2 San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;17;69%;48%;13 San Juan, Puerto Rico;Fog will lift;29;24;A shower or two;29;23;ESE;21;65%;66%;12 San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NW;10;72%;33%;14 Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;NNW;9;30%;44%;13 Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;SSW;6;37%;0%;4 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;E;14;67%;7%;12 Sao Paulo, Brazil;A thunderstorm;19;13;A shower and t-storm;20;12;E;12;75%;72%;8 Seattle, United States;Cooler with rain;11;8;Cloudy with a shower;14;7;WNW;12;71%;67%;2 Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;22;10;Sun, some clouds;24;11;ESE;11;41%;1%;9 Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;21;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;WSW;15;66%;9%;10 Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;SE;9;71%;67%;9 Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;17;4;SSE;8;52%;4%;8 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;A shower in places;29;24;E;22;64%;73%;12 Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;7;-1;Spotty showers;5;1;NW;22;53%;78%;2 Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;21;12;Showers around;20;13;W;15;69%;78%;4 Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;28;22;A little p.m. rain;25;21;E;16;71%;87%;3 Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;5;2;Spotty showers;7;1;NW;18;68%;72%;2 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;25;13;Clouds and sun;28;14;NE;12;29%;0%;4 Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;23;12;NE;15;54%;30%;6 Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;29;20;Partly sunny;30;21;SE;11;20%;1%;10 Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;E;11;53%;0%;10 Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;21;8;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;7;ESE;8;48%;0%;8 Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;19;13;Mostly 