Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 13, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Cloudy;31;25;WSW;17;81%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and cooler;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;26;19;NW;11;56%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;18;4;Turning cloudy;19;10;E;5;40%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;16;10;A shower in places;16;8;WSW;17;76%;44%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;8;4;A passing shower;8;5;W;27;73%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-10;-17;Cold, p.m. flurries;-7;-10;N;12;70%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Snow tapering off;-4;-13;Some sun, very cold;-2;-5;ENE;12;93%;8%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but frigid;-15;-28;Bitterly cold;-14;-23;NW;6;82%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Partly sunny and hot;36;23;ESE;7;42%;12%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;18;9;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;10;61%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;21;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;17;ESE;8;52%;55%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;19;7;Mostly sunny;23;10;N;8;32%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;32;22;Afternoon showers;33;22;ESE;10;69%;100%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;32;18;Clouds and sun;32;17;ESE;11;26%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;34;26;Partly sunny;35;27;S;13;61%;29%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;16;9;Mostly sunny;15;9;S;17;67%;35%;4

Beijing, China;Mild with hazy sun;16;8;Hazy sun;13;8;WNW;9;68%;31%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;13;3;Partly sunny;18;3;N;11;65%;76%;4

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;9;3;Spotty showers;8;3;W;25;65%;78%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;18;11;Showers around;19;11;SW;9;77%;92%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;A morning t-storm;26;18;ESE;11;66%;63%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;15;6;Spotty showers;10;2;NW;20;56%;64%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;9;4;Some sun, a shower;9;5;WSW;21;64%;90%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy, cold;6;-1;Milder;13;1;ENE;6;81%;15%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;15;6;Spotty showers;12;2;NNW;12;60%;67%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;28;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;NE;9;42%;4%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;19;A t-storm around;30;19;NE;10;34%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;15;5;Mostly sunny;16;6;SSW;9;60%;3%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;11;Sun and some clouds;25;13;ENE;17;43%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Thickening clouds;23;18;Spotty showers;22;18;S;23;67%;83%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with showers;26;20;Showers;26;20;NE;6;78%;100%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sunshine;34;22;ESE;9;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;12;4;Cloudy and cooler;6;-1;E;21;62%;18%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;9;72%;78%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;5;0;A passing shower;7;0;W;17;78%;74%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;N;14;62%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and warm;24;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;13;S;13;40%;59%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;23;ESE;15;61%;4%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;30;17;Hazy sunshine;32;18;NNW;10;43%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Snow, some heavy;1;-1;Cold with wet snow;1;-6;NNW;18;95%;94%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;33;19;Sunny and very warm;34;21;S;8;46%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;S;7;72%;67%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;7;4;Spotty showers;10;7;W;29;78%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Periods of rain;16;-2;Colder, morning rain;4;0;N;11;60%;56%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;12;Plenty of sunshine;18;15;ENE;11;65%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;25;20;Clouds and sun;26;21;SE;13;68%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;ENE;11;52%;15%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;E;13;51%;3%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;3;0;Spotty showers;2;-1;WSW;16;95%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;24;Hazy sun;35;24;SSE;10;53%;5%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Lots of sun, nice;24;19;E;15;67%;13%;9

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;25;20;A shower or two;25;20;NE;17;69%;82%;8

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;34;19;Plenty of sun;33;20;SSE;8;26%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;High clouds;27;14;A morning shower;23;13;N;15;54%;56%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun;11;4;Partly sunny;16;6;SSE;8;71%;23%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;32;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;32;24;W;15;75%;100%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;NNE;14;56%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;15;Sunny and nice;28;15;NNE;9;38%;3%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;10;6;A little a.m. rain;16;4;NE;10;57%;61%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;35;19;Hazy sun and warm;34;21;WNW;13;37%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;21;11;Hazy sunshine;25;11;SSW;10;57%;8%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;39;24;Mostly sunny, warm;39;24;N;17;14%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder with some sun;8;2;Mostly cloudy;9;3;S;21;71%;76%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;29;23;A shower or two;30;23;NE;19;57%;71%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SW;9;73%;82%;10

Kolkata, India;Sun and some clouds;31;22;Hazy sun, less humid;32;23;SSW;8;50%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;8;72%;81%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;13;3;A morning shower;14;3;ENE;13;59%;69%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm around;30;27;SW;11;81%;55%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;High clouds;27;22;SSE;10;63%;33%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;17;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;N;14;58%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;9;5;Variable clouds;10;7;W;22;62%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;17;9;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;10;S;10;65%;63%;2

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;27;SW;10;80%;90%;3

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;2;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;ENE;5;55%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;E;16;70%;78%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;N;6;82%;62%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;A morning shower;32;26;E;11;61%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower and t-storm;16;12;Cool with some sun;17;10;SE;18;46%;9%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;13;Hazy sunshine;26;12;NNE;9;27%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;21;Partly sunny;26;21;ENE;15;59%;26%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;4;1;Spotty showers;8;1;SW;19;74%;70%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;ESE;18;68%;65%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NNE;11;54%;4%;7

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;-1;-4;Morning flurries;-2;-15;NNW;20;46%;70%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, not as cold;0;-1;Bit of rain, snow;4;3;SSW;14;75%;82%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;36;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;N;13;38%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine and nice;29;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;ENE;17;43%;7%;14

New York, United States;Sunny and cooler;10;4;Mostly sunny, windy;12;-3;NW;41;30%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun, some clouds;21;7;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NE;11;61%;34%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-13;-20;Sunny, but cold;-12;-21;SSW;16;83%;7%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;13;6;Mostly sunny;15;4;NNW;14;44%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Partly sunny;3;-3;NNE;6;77%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and colder;0;-5;Windy, a.m. flurries;-3;-16;NW;32;46%;61%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;A few showers;30;25;E;12;72%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;12;58%;30%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;29;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;ENE;12;81%;96%;12

Paris, France;Periods of rain;10;5;A shower;11;6;W;23;56%;82%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;Breezy in the a.m.;28;19;E;21;40%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;36;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;SW;8;46%;8%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;30;23;A couple of t-storms;31;23;NE;17;81%;88%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Sunny and nice;31;20;S;9;52%;9%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;10;2;Spotty showers;7;1;WSW;17;60%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;12;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;4;S;7;70%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;11;Occasional rain;18;11;SSW;13;75%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;10;72%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;SSE;12;62%;15%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;-1;-4;Not as cold;3;0;SE;9;63%;36%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;4;1;Spotty showers;6;0;SW;15;89%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;WSW;11;70%;71%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler with hazy sun;26;12;Sunny intervals;27;16;ESE;9;18%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;18;8;Clouds and sunshine;17;3;N;16;55%;25%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and milder;5;3;Bit of rain, snow;5;2;SSE;11;67%;78%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;14;9;Afternoon rain;15;8;W;19;63%;88%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;26;17;Partial sunshine;26;15;ENE;20;64%;28%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;28;22;A shower or two;27;22;SE;9;71%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with sunshine;25;16;Mostly sunny;23;16;WSW;10;81%;30%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;E;11;14%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;27;13;Nice with sunshine;26;12;SW;10;51%;12%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;30;21;Nice with sunshine;30;21;N;19;67%;1%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;15;5;Partly sunny;18;6;NNE;10;63%;2%;5

Seattle, United States;High clouds;15;5;A little p.m. rain;10;1;SSW;10;80%;78%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;15;3;Low clouds breaking;14;2;SW;9;72%;5%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;16;8;Mostly sunny, mild;16;10;NNE;13;68%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;13;74%;63%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable clouds;13;-1;Partly sunny, milder;16;1;S;8;62%;42%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;E;9;59%;5%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;5;-1;Spotty showers;3;-3;W;8;82%;69%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid;29;20;Rain and a t-storm;20;18;SSE;32;80%;87%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;21;17;Clouds and sunshine;24;17;E;16;64%;8%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;4;1;Spotty showers;4;0;S;12;77%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with rain;13;-1;Morning snow, colder;1;-3;N;12;81%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Mostly sunny;7;-2;ENE;9;63%;24%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;5;S;12;38%;10%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;10;Clouds limiting sun;20;15;NNE;10;66%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;16;8;Sun and clouds;19;8;S;9;61%;66%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;12;9;Windy in the morning;19;8;NNW;22;37%;10%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy and cooler;5;1;Partly sunny, breezy;3;-9;N;28;49%;2%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;19;14;Decreasing clouds;17;13;NW;9;68%;17%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;20;8;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;W;19;55%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning out cloudy;13;-1;Very windy;5;-15;NW;26;48%;57%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mainly cloudy;14;8;Spotty showers;13;4;N;9;63%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;14;5;Spotty showers;8;3;WNW;18;63%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;32;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;SE;9;46%;12%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;6;2;A passing shower;7;0;WSW;19;73%;81%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;10;3;A morning shower;9;1;W;28;62%;61%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;18;12;Sunny, breezy, nice;22;17;N;25;61%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;39;22;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;W;9;49%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-5;Decreasing clouds;4;-4;NE;4;60%;5%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather