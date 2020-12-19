Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;13;80%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Inc. clouds;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;NW;18;52%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny intervals;13;7;Partly sunny;14;5;NE;6;71%;23%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A shower;16;10;Cloudy;15;10;NW;14;78%;67%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;10;7;Rather cloudy;10;5;SSW;23;88%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cold with flurries;-7;-8;A little snow;-8;-10;S;10;84%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;4;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;E;10;77%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-9;-18;Very cold, a.m. snow;-17;-24;NW;17;89%;79%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;36;24;Cloudy and cooler;28;20;SSE;17;90%;84%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;15;9;Becoming cloudy;14;10;NNE;8;71%;36%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;Nice with some sun;23;17;SSW;11;63%;27%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Hazy sun;18;6;ENE;7;68%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;Cloudy;30;23;SE;9;73%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;25;16;Low clouds;26;15;E;15;61%;4%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;ENE;10;43%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy;16;9;A shower in the a.m.;15;8;NW;11;76%;59%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;2;-6;Plenty of sunshine;4;-7;WSW;11;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds;5;1;Low clouds;6;2;ESE;11;90%;24%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sunny;7;3;Inc. clouds;7;4;SSW;10;79%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;7;A little p.m. rain;20;7;SE;9;64%;68%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;SW;5;71%;73%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;4;2;Low clouds;4;3;ESE;17;94%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;12;6;Decreasing clouds;8;4;SW;14;81%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds;4;0;Low clouds;4;-1;ENE;7;76%;37%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;3;0;Morning mist, cloudy;4;2;E;7;90%;58%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;13;Sunny and nice;24;12;SSE;17;47%;1%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;25;19;Mostly cloudy;28;19;SSW;8;45%;57%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;5;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-4;WNW;11;46%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;13;Decreasing clouds;21;12;NE;13;58%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;18;Plenty of sun;28;18;SSE;22;58%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;20;Partly sunny;28;20;E;6;60%;40%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;24;Hazy sunshine;31;23;NNE;18;69%;3%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;6;0;Decreasing clouds;5;1;SW;16;64%;26%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;Downpours;30;23;NE;14;84%;89%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;7;5;Overcast, a shower;6;4;SSW;11;91%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;26;21;Some sun;27;22;NNE;22;46%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Sun and some clouds;17;5;W;10;50%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;24;Hazy sun;33;25;NE;12;68%;39%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Hazy sunshine;19;7;W;12;51%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;8;-3;Mostly sunny;10;3;SSW;11;36%;9%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;25;11;Hazy sun;25;12;NW;9;61%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SW;9;82%;76%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;9;5;Mostly sunny;8;3;SSW;23;78%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;An afternoon shower;8;1;Brief a.m. showers;2;-2;WNW;8;74%;83%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;17;14;Turning sunny;18;12;WNW;18;74%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;17;13;Hazy sun;19;11;NNE;16;40%;4%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;27;15;A t-storm around;26;16;NE;13;74%;55%;9

Havana, Cuba;Sunny intervals;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;SSW;8;72%;10%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of rain;6;5;Cloudy and breezy;5;3;SSW;24;96%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;31;23;High clouds;31;22;N;21;56%;16%;3

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;22;13;Mostly cloudy;19;13;NNE;14;47%;14%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;29;23;Breezy with a shower;28;23;NE;21;65%;63%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;28;14;Hazy sun;27;13;ENE;9;42%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;19;4;Hazy sunshine;19;7;NW;8;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;10;7;Partly sunny;10;6;ENE;13;78%;36%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;A shower;31;25;WSW;16;72%;67%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny intervals;29;22;Hazy sunshine;30;23;NW;10;50%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;26;13;Hazy sunshine;28;14;WNW;12;51%;20%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;11;-3;Mostly cloudy;9;-2;NW;6;42%;61%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;26;10;NE;14;24%;0%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;3;Hazy sun;17;3;SE;6;66%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;33;18;Plenty of sun;32;18;N;16;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;3;0;Cloudy;1;-1;SE;5;92%;62%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;63%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;E;9;72%;58%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny;22;10;Hazy sun;22;10;N;10;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;5;81%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;18;5;An afternoon shower;17;4;S;14;51%;75%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;9;76%;33%;7

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;23;19;Variable cloudiness;24;19;SSE;14;68%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Rainy times;16;10;Partly sunny;15;11;SSW;6;80%;41%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;12;7;Mostly sunny;10;6;SSW;17;81%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Mostly sunny;24;10;NNE;7;29%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SW;10;66%;57%;11

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;8;4;Variable cloudiness;11;4;SW;5;74%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;31;26;Showers, heavy early;30;26;ENE;17;76%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Showers around;30;24;NNE;7;83%;75%;9

Manila, Philippines;Humid with downpours;27;24;A shower or two;27;24;ESE;10;86%;84%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;9;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;SE;17;50%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;24;10;An afternoon shower;23;10;N;8;45%;57%;5

Miami, United States;Areas of low clouds;23;19;An afternoon shower;26;21;S;12;67%;73%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;3;0;Low clouds;1;-2;S;10;98%;14%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;E;19;67%;29%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower and t-storm;24;12;Breezy in the a.m.;20;11;S;24;52%;6%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;-4;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;S;5;83%;89%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-3;-5;Low clouds;-2;-2;S;8;89%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Hazy sun;32;21;N;12;45%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;Clouds and sun;26;16;NNE;19;56%;55%;9

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;-1;-3;An afternoon shower;4;1;W;7;69%;69%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;19;8;NNW;10;66%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;-7;-13;Cloudy;-10;-22;NNW;10;86%;60%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;7;0;Chilly with some sun;7;0;NW;11;57%;12%;3

Oslo, Norway;A touch of rain;5;2;Occasional rain;4;1;S;13;82%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-4;-7;A little icy mix;-1;-2;SSW;16;91%;80%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;28;26;Showers around;28;26;ENE;16;81%;81%;7

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;NW;8;75%;71%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;29;24;Downpours;29;24;E;10;83%;81%;7

Paris, France;Rain at times;10;4;Decreasing clouds;9;4;SSW;11;75%;75%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very warm;34;16;Breezy in the p.m.;31;15;ESE;21;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Windy this afternoon;32;23;High clouds;32;21;N;18;46%;10%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;NNE;19;67%;60%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;SE;8;52%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;2;0;Low clouds;3;0;SSW;8;79%;30%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, but chilly;-2;-15;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-14;SE;5;44%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;11;Downpours;19;11;SE;13;74%;88%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;17;11;Decreasing clouds;18;8;E;6;78%;25%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;E;14;64%;69%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun, some clouds;4;-1;Plenty of clouds;2;1;NNE;24;62%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;An afternoon shower;6;1;Low clouds;2;0;S;14;92%;6%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;30;25;Mostly sunny, humid;33;26;NNW;11;64%;5%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;20;11;Clouds and sun;18;10;E;9;50%;16%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;5;Mostly sunny;14;5;NNE;7;73%;23%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;0;Low clouds;5;-1;SW;9;85%;24%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;15;6;N;11;61%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A thunderstorm;24;16;ENE;15;73%;54%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;28;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;18;75%;68%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;N;9;64%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;ENE;8;55%;66%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;9;Hazy sunshine;32;11;SSW;9;27%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;N;15;75%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;15;7;Becoming cloudy;14;10;SE;6;85%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;8;Rain and drizzle;11;7;NNE;10;75%;89%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Chilly with sunshine;-1;-8;Hazy sun;1;-7;NW;5;32%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;9;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;N;15;56%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Overcast;30;25;A couple of t-storms;31;26;NNE;15;79%;72%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds breaking;5;-1;Low clouds breaking;5;0;SE;6;89%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;23;73%;78%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing;8;4;Low clouds;7;5;SSW;10;93%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;21;18;A.M. showers, cloudy;25;18;NNE;15;78%;100%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of rain;17;15;A bit of rain;18;15;ENE;19;73%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;5;3;A snow shower;6;1;SSW;16;86%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few showers;7;1;Cold, an a.m. flurry;2;-1;N;9;91%;43%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Clearing;8;0;N;8;71%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Some sunshine;9;0;Partly sunny;9;0;NNW;7;42%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Sunny and nice;21;9;NNE;8;65%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;17;8;Cloudy;17;10;ENE;4;64%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Showers of rain/snow;9;-1;Chilly with sunshine;7;0;NNW;17;42%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain/snow showers;3;2;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;WSW;17;89%;74%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;20;14;Hazy sunshine;20;13;WSW;5;56%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cloudy;19;12;Spotty showers;17;13;WNW;6;81%;86%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-17;-27;Sunny, not as cold;-9;-22;ESE;8;64%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;6;6;Cloudy with a shower;9;4;E;7;71%;78%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;5;2;Low clouds;6;2;SSE;14;86%;15%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;27;14;Turning sunny;24;13;E;10;45%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;3;-2;Low clouds;0;-4;S;13;94%;10%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Mostly sunny;3;0;SSE;14;91%;20%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, some sun;20;16;Breezy in the a.m.;20;15;S;24;78%;35%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun, less humid;33;22;Hazy sunshine;33;21;SW;8;50%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;More sun than clouds;4;-2;A morning flurry;2;-3;NE;3;59%;54%;2

