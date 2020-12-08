Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 8, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;S;14;85%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny intervals;26;21;Partly sunny;26;20;NNW;20;48%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;15;5;ESE;5;69%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Downpours;19;8;A little a.m. rain;12;9;W;23;67%;74%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;4;-1;Fog early in the day;3;1;SSE;12;95%;44%;0

Anchorage, United States;Morning snow, cloudy;0;-6;Cloudy;-4;-8;NNE;8;82%;64%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;3;-2;Cold with some sun;2;-4;NNW;8;57%;59%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;-13;-15;Cold with low clouds;-10;-15;WSW;12;91%;78%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;32;18;Plenty of sun;33;19;SSE;12;48%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;17;13;A thunderstorm;18;14;SSW;16;69%;63%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;24;19;A little p.m. rain;24;18;NNE;14;75%;92%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;19;9;Hazy sunshine;21;10;NNW;9;52%;32%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;7;74%;79%;6

Bangalore, India;Spotty showers;24;19;A stray t-shower;25;16;E;13;76%;58%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sunshine;33;22;Hazy sun;32;21;NNE;9;49%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;13;5;Partly sunny;14;7;NW;20;56%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-5;W;8;41%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouding up, breezy;9;3;A touch of rain;6;4;SE;28;74%;79%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;7;3;A thick cloud cover;5;1;ESE;13;85%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;20;7;Clouds and sun;20;7;SE;7;65%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A thunderstorm;26;18;NW;13;77%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rather cloudy;5;3;Periods of rain;7;3;ENE;17;81%;93%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then some sun;4;-2;Fog early in the day;3;1;S;11;91%;44%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Snow and rain;1;-1;A little p.m. rain;3;3;E;17;89%;81%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;5;0;Occasional rain;5;3;E;13;79%;96%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;32;22;NNW;13;51%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;30;19;A t-storm around;30;19;NE;8;44%;71%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Sunny and milder;12;3;WNW;6;34%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;24;13;Hazy sunshine;22;12;ENE;8;44%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;23;17;An afternoon shower;22;17;S;13;73%;69%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm around;28;20;SSE;6;62%;47%;6

Chennai, India;Morning showers;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;11;80%;31%;6

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;6;1;Mostly sunny, milder;9;2;NW;11;59%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;31;23;NE;9;77%;74%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;5;1;Cloudy;3;2;SE;20;83%;30%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Thickening clouds;28;23;Hazy sun and breezy;28;23;N;24;56%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;21;6;Sunny and very warm;25;9;SSW;9;33%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;32;24;Hazy sunshine;32;25;NE;13;68%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;26;13;Hazy sun;26;14;N;4;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;18;3;Sunny and mild;17;3;SW;8;13%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;17;Hazy sunshine;28;18;N;7;59%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;WNW;9;70%;70%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of rain;6;0;Afternoon rain;7;6;S;15;89%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;4;-1;A little icy mix;4;-3;NNE;7;65%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;18;11;Partly sunny;16;14;W;19;65%;60%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;23;13;Hazy sunshine;24;15;SE;6;56%;3%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;A thunderstorm;25;16;NE;10;82%;84%;8

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy and cooler;21;12;Low clouds;21;12;NNE;17;56%;0%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;-1;-3;Mostly sunny;-2;-3;SSE;18;75%;7%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;32;24;Increasing clouds;32;24;NNE;11;56%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;25;17;Partial sunshine;24;19;ENE;11;57%;65%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;29;22;A passing shower;29;21;NE;8;61%;60%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;30;16;Hazy sunshine;28;16;SE;8;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Overcast;18;10;An afternoon shower;19;9;NNE;8;75%;84%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;14;8;Partly sunny;14;10;SSE;9;70%;30%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;25;Showers around;31;25;WSW;17;79%;77%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Hazy sun;32;24;N;10;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;WNW;13;54%;44%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;A shower or two;6;-2;Sun and some clouds;9;-6;NW;6;52%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;30;15;Hazy sunshine;30;17;NE;7;49%;3%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;19;8;Hazy sunshine;21;8;SSW;6;74%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;Hazy sun;35;20;NNE;24;14%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with sunshine;-5;-8;Partly sunny;-2;-5;ESE;13;71%;25%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;29;24;Mainly cloudy;28;24;NNE;12;65%;72%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SSE;10;66%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;26;18;Hazy sunshine;28;18;NNE;8;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;6;76%;65%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;15;4;Brief p.m. showers;15;4;S;12;62%;82%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;32;25;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;10;75%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;22;19;Inc. clouds;23;19;SSE;13;71%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;10;Variable cloudiness;15;13;W;10;88%;68%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;4;3;A shower in the a.m.;6;4;SE;11;85%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;29;10;Not as warm;22;9;SE;8;40%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;S;10;69%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;9;0;More clouds than sun;8;3;WSW;13;61%;55%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;Mostly sunny;31;26;SE;11;71%;33%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;25;SSW;7;76%;87%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A morning shower;30;24;E;7;73%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds;16;11;Partly sunny, warmer;25;12;SW;14;50%;57%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;21;10;Hazy sun;22;9;N;7;40%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;8;Mostly sunny, cool;19;10;NNW;14;41%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-10;Sunny, but cold;-5;-6;SE;17;60%;15%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;21;62%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;25;16;Sunny and beautiful;28;18;N;12;59%;5%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-3;-5;Snow;0;-2;NNW;2;84%;86%;0

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;-2;-8;Plenty of sunshine;0;-9;ESE;11;56%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;24;Hazy sunshine;33;26;SSE;11;39%;30%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;15;NNE;17;65%;58%;11

New York, United States;Turning sunny;5;0;Morning flurries;5;3;W;17;61%;55%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Occasional rain;21;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;W;7;66%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow, cloudy;-12;-18;Clouds and sun, cold;-16;-22;SSE;6;84%;27%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;15;5;Decreasing clouds;13;6;ENE;6;62%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain;3;-1;A snow shower;0;-1;ENE;7;88%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny intervals;-3;-7;Snow in the morning;1;-2;W;12;90%;74%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;30;25;Showers around;29;25;E;16;77%;91%;5

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NNW;17;79%;70%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;E;9;75%;72%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;4;-2;Low clouds and fog;4;1;S;8;79%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;40;20;Sunshine and cooler;33;23;SE;21;39%;4%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;N;13;51%;35%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;ENE;16;72%;71%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clearing;32;20;A shower in places;30;21;SE;7;67%;71%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;5;0;A little rain;2;0;ESE;10;71%;83%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;4;-8;Low clouds;4;1;SSW;7;67%;71%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;10;Afternoon rain;19;11;ESE;13;69%;93%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A few showers;18;12;Mostly cloudy;18;10;S;8;79%;36%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;25;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;ENE;13;69%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast, a shower;2;1;Cloudy;3;2;NE;14;66%;67%;0

Riga, Latvia;Chilly with sunshine;-1;-4;Partly sunny;-2;-4;SE;16;64%;16%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;28;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;22;WNW;11;82%;87%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Hazy sunshine;23;13;SSE;8;33%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Heavy morning rain;13;7;A thunderstorm;12;5;S;8;85%;80%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;0;-5;Plenty of sunshine;0;-6;SSE;9;52%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;9;NW;10;60%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a t-storm;24;17;A shower and t-storm;24;17;ENE;16;76%;82%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;21;Some sun, a shower;30;22;SSE;7;68%;43%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;28;19;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;NNW;12;57%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;NNE;9;34%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;34;12;Sunny and very warm;35;12;SW;9;27%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;High clouds;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;N;9;73%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;12;7;Variable cloudiness;13;12;WSW;6;74%;84%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;13;7;A morning shower;11;6;SE;8;76%;47%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;3;-4;An afternoon shower;6;1;SE;5;47%;74%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;7;Clouds and sun;14;9;W;12;62%;23%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NW;11;78%;60%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;6;0;A little rain;5;3;S;18;89%;83%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;24;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;E;10;61%;41%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;3;0;Cloudy with a shower;3;2;SE;10;80%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;14;Sunshine and warmer;25;17;N;18;48%;2%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain this afternoon;20;18;Morning rain, cloudy;23;20;ENE;19;83%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;0;-5;Partly sunny;-1;-6;SSE;14;63%;6%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cold;1;-3;Cold with some sun;3;-2;NE;6;82%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some afternoon snow;3;0;A morning shower;4;0;WNW;5;82%;68%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;7;0;Chilly with hazy sun;8;0;SSW;8;41%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower in the p.m.;23;10;A morning shower;21;9;E;10;73%;48%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;18;10;Rain and a t-storm;16;8;SE;11;71%;97%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;14;3;Clearing and chilly;10;5;NE;11;60%;28%;1

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;2;0;Low clouds;5;2;W;24;78%;34%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;20;14;Breezy with hazy sun;20;12;W;26;40%;14%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Cooler;14;9;WSW;23;62%;27%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;-19;-26;Not as cold;-12;-26;W;10;67%;15%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;10;6;Partial sunshine;9;3;E;6;72%;31%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;6;2;Periods of rain;4;1;NE;9;80%;94%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NNE;5;53%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-7;SE;17;56%;24%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;Partly sunny;1;-1;ESE;19;77%;17%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;19;16;Mostly cloudy;20;15;N;31;80%;33%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sun;32;21;WSW;8;52%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;6;0;A morning shower;4;0;W;3;72%;81%;1

