Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 27, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of showers;30;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;SW;10;81%;71%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;NE;11;48%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;15;7;Partly sunny;14;6;NNE;11;76%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;19;10;Windy with rain;14;11;WNW;32;76%;89%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;9;4;Partly sunny;8;1;E;14;92%;5%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;-4;-8;A bit of snow;-3;-7;NNE;14;85%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;8;0;Clouds and sun, cool;10;0;E;13;56%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-8;-12;Snow;-10;-13;N;19;87%;94%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm, warmer;32;24;Very hot;37;25;E;15;50%;10%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;12;S;6;57%;25%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;18;14;Sunny and breezy;20;15;WSW;24;54%;25%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;21;12;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;NNE;13;80%;86%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;SE;6;82%;83%;3

Bangalore, India;A little rain;24;17;A p.m. t-shower;26;19;E;9;74%;63%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;32;25;Increasing clouds;34;25;NE;13;47%;33%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;Windy with rain;16;12;NE;33;82%;87%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-4;SSW;9;35%;15%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;4;0;Fog, then some sun;5;1;NNE;6;88%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;7;1;Mostly cloudy;5;0;NE;7;86%;5%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;18;9;A t-storm in spots;19;9;SE;7;75%;74%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;E;20;54%;5%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with some sun;1;0;Low clouds and fog;3;-3;NNW;8;87%;25%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;9;4;Partly sunny;11;3;E;7;79%;9%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;10;0;Fog to sun;6;0;NNE;6;79%;61%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;2;-2;Spotty showers;3;-2;N;5;84%;68%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;A strong t-storm;29;20;E;14;70%;64%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;30;19;A thunderstorm;29;19;NNE;10;49%;63%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;13;-1;Chilly with some sun;7;-1;NW;17;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;NNE;8;60%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer;27;15;Mostly sunny;22;14;SSE;36;61%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;21;Afternoon showers;29;21;ESE;5;67%;75%;6

Chennai, India;A little rain;30;23;Showers;30;25;NE;6;84%;83%;5

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;9;-2;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;SW;18;49%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;31;23;Nice with some sun;32;24;SSE;9;68%;30%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;5;0;Partly sunny;2;-2;NE;8;86%;0%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;29;22;Winds subsiding;28;23;N;26;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and breezy;18;10;A shower and t-storm;12;5;N;13;82%;87%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of showers;32;24;Morning showers;30;24;SSE;10;83%;98%;6

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;Hazy sun;24;9;W;12;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;9;0;Not as cool;15;0;WNW;9;26%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rather cloudy;31;19;Hazy sunshine;30;18;NNW;10;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;S;7;66%;76%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Fog, then some sun;7;4;Spotty showers;10;6;SE;13;93%;70%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;15;2;Rain and drizzle;6;-2;NNE;9;66%;62%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;15;12;Partial sunshine;18;14;SW;21;75%;74%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;26;18;Some sun, pleasant;24;16;NE;10;56%;35%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A couple of t-storms;26;16;A t-storm around;27;15;ENE;14;61%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;ENE;10;65%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;NE;17;84%;10%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;8;60%;64%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;26;16;NNE;13;51%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;A passing shower;28;22;NE;22;48%;58%;5

Hyderabad, India;Tropical rainstorm;22;18;Spotty showers;23;18;E;10;86%;71%;1

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Hazy sun;21;8;NW;8;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;Plenty of sunshine;13;9;SSW;11;76%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;34;25;A t-storm around;32;25;WSW;13;66%;83%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;27;23;Nice with sunshine;28;21;N;16;57%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;28;13;A shower and t-storm;25;14;NW;19;68%;84%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;16;-2;Hazy sunshine;17;0;SSW;9;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;26;14;Hazy sunshine;28;12;NE;18;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing;20;7;Hazy sun;23;7;SSE;7;53%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;33;17;Mostly sunny;31;17;N;22;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;3;0;Spotty showers;3;0;SE;7;79%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;Inc. clouds;30;24;N;12;62%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Becoming cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;W;9;67%;79%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;28;18;Hazy sun;28;18;N;11;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;28;24;Downpours;31;24;ESE;6;80%;84%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;3;An afternoon shower;17;2;E;15;49%;57%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable clouds;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;9;78%;50%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;22;17;Nice with some sun;22;18;SSE;14;69%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Afternoon rain;16;9;SW;14;82%;90%;1

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;7;6;Showers around;11;6;ENE;10;88%;62%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;21;7;Plenty of sun;22;8;NNE;7;24%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, nice;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;10;69%;55%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;13;6;Fog, then some sun;13;5;NNW;5;73%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;31;27;Turning cloudy;30;28;NE;8;74%;32%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;10;73%;83%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;E;11;71%;55%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, hot;35;21;Cloudy, not as hot;29;19;SSE;13;51%;73%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;26;9;Mild with hazy sun;26;9;NNW;6;22%;1%;4

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;28;21;Partial sunshine;28;21;NE;9;67%;33%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;4;-3;Snow showers;-2;-3;ENE;7;88%;87%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;33;26;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;21;64%;26%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;27;17;A strong t-storm;26;17;ENE;15;68%;73%;11

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;6;2;A morning shower;5;1;W;2;80%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;-1;-2;Morning flurries;0;-2;ESE;9;88%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;33;25;Hazy sunshine;34;26;E;13;43%;42%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;16;NE;16;76%;76%;6

New York, United States;Mild with some sun;16;9;Mostly sunny;13;4;WNW;15;51%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Afternoon showers;17;10;A shower;17;10;NE;11;82%;61%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;-10;-19;Sunny, but cold;-12;-19;ENE;9;86%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;17;6;Partly sunny;12;5;NE;16;58%;15%;2

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;0;-4;Fog, then some sun;0;-5;N;3;94%;8%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;6;-1;An afternoon shower;5;-1;WSW;15;79%;60%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;30;25;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;W;12;85%;42%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;NW;7;84%;74%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;10;74%;75%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;9;3;Partly sunny;11;2;NE;8;79%;3%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny;24;13;S;23;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A t-storm around;33;26;NNE;16;58%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;31;23;A t-storm around;32;24;E;17;63%;56%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy with a shower;32;19;Hazy sun;32;20;SE;7;52%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;3;0;Fog;2;-4;NE;6;85%;8%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;6;-7;Sunny and chilly;3;-8;NW;12;36%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;11;Showers, some heavy;19;11;W;13;73%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Rain at times;16;10;A little a.m. rain;19;12;SW;21;68%;87%;2

Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;SE;18;60%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with some sun;2;-2;Rain and drizzle;3;2;SE;15;64%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;5;0;Spotty showers;4;0;NE;14;82%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;ENE;12;64%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and breezy;24;16;Hazy sunshine;23;16;SSE;18;48%;37%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;16;9;A touch of rain;16;9;NE;9;70%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;1;-2;Low clouds;1;-5;E;17;73%;14%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;Sunny;15;6;NNE;10;51%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;11;72%;78%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ENE;9;76%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A p.m. shower or two;27;18;N;7;90%;86%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;23;10;Partly sunny;23;10;NNE;7;47%;34%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;11;Hazy sunshine;32;11;SW;10;30%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;22;Sun and some clouds;30;22;N;11;72%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;16;7;Fog, then some sun;15;8;SE;13;78%;74%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Periods of sun;11;4;E;7;76%;33%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;7;-5;Thickening clouds;3;-4;WNW;10;41%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Overcast and cool;12;7;N;16;50%;11%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;NNW;6;84%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;4;-3;Fog, then sun;10;-2;S;6;61%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;ENE;8;67%;2%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;2;0;Fog, then some sun;2;-2;NNE;6;81%;5%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as hot;30;23;Very hot;37;28;NW;14;34%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;23;18;A bit of rain;22;17;ENE;18;75%;74%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Colder;2;-1;Spotty showers;4;-2;E;18;77%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;10;1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-6;NNE;7;92%;67%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;12;2;Mostly sunny;8;-1;NNE;7;68%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;12;5;A shower in the p.m.;9;6;SW;9;58%;77%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;More clouds than sun;21;9;An afternoon shower;18;8;SSE;7;75%;52%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Partly sunny;20;8;E;5;48%;13%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;11;8;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;5;NNW;24;54%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;8;3;Mostly sunny;6;3;WSW;19;65%;20%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;22;16;Mostly sunny;23;14;SW;16;44%;15%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;20;16;Partly sunny, breezy;21;11;SW;25;54%;32%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-17;-28;Cold with hazy sun;-11;-22;NW;10;63%;32%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Partly sunny;9;3;ENE;4;68%;5%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;3;0;Low clouds and fog;4;-3;NW;7;82%;29%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;Sun and some clouds;28;18;E;11;47%;11%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;4;-4;Snow at times;0;-5;ENE;10;89%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;7;0;Spotty showers;2;-1;NW;13;85%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;11;Mostly cloudy;16;13;NNW;25;63%;60%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;34;24;Hazy sunshine;33;23;NNW;10;55%;16%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;7;-4;Sun, some clouds;7;-1;NNE;3;42%;6%;3

