Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A passing shower;29;25;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;SSE;12;81%;84%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;29;24;WNW;20;55%;28%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;N;3;45%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;17;8;Partly sunny;16;9;E;7;56%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;12;6;Partly sunny;10;5;S;12;78%;12%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;Morning flurries;-2;-8;ESE;23;79%;61%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, cold;6;-3;Partly sunny, cool;10;1;ENE;11;41%;26%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-8;-12;Cloudy;-7;-12;ENE;9;84%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;ENE;17;26%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;16;10;Partly sunny;15;9;NNE;9;63%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;19;11;Mostly cloudy;19;14;NNW;7;52%;36%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;22;10;Hazy sun;22;7;NW;15;49%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;ESE;7;84%;82%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;17;Clouds limiting sun;28;17;NE;12;56%;10%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;10;68%;47%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;Mostly sunny;15;7;WNW;14;72%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;4;-5;Chilly with sunshine;7;-3;WSW;11;30%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;7;1;Fog, then some sun;8;2;NW;5;80%;20%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;9;3;Partly sunny;7;2;WSW;17;73%;11%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;A little p.m. rain;21;9;SE;8;65%;67%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;20;A little rain;26;19;E;17;74%;67%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;4;0;A shower in spots;5;-1;NW;6;82%;45%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Partly sunny;9;4;SSW;7;81%;7%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;7;0;Partly sunny;10;2;WSW;10;68%;16%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;4;-1;Fog, then some sun;4;-1;NW;6;86%;45%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Sunshine;31;23;NE;18;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;19;A t-storm around;30;19;NE;8;44%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;A.M. showers, cloudy;13;2;Plenty of sun;13;3;NW;10;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;23;15;Clouds and sun;24;16;NE;11;63%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;21;14;Rather cloudy;18;15;NW;16;61%;67%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Some sun, a t-storm;29;22;SE;6;62%;63%;7

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;32;24;Some brightening;31;25;NNE;18;77%;63%;3

Chicago, United States;Rain and snow shower;9;2;Partly sunny;7;2;SE;10;60%;41%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;30;24;N;13;77%;65%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;8;4;Mostly cloudy;7;4;W;20;77%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;32;25;Warm with hazy sun;32;25;N;7;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;17;8;Partly sunny;18;14;SE;12;77%;27%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;31;24;A shower or two;30;23;SE;11;77%;82%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;23;9;Hazy sunshine;23;10;N;2;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;9;2;Not as cool;15;0;N;9;42%;81%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;27;15;Hazy sunshine;27;15;NW;10;46%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon t-storms;32;23;A t-storm or two;33;23;E;7;68%;77%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;8;3;A morning shower;12;10;SSW;19;81%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and chilly;7;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;-5;NNE;8;41%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;19;16;Partly sunny;18;16;E;28;67%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;28;23;A shower;27;21;NE;12;70%;82%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;30;17;Mostly sunny;32;18;ENE;9;36%;32%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;A p.m. shower or two;27;20;NE;15;77%;81%;5

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;6;3;Spotty showers;5;1;WNW;20;82%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;5;69%;52%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;31;21;Mostly cloudy;27;20;ENE;18;64%;34%;3

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;30;24;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;27;64%;85%;2

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;30;18;Mostly cloudy;28;17;NE;9;64%;3%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cool;19;9;Rain and drizzle;16;9;NNW;9;72%;85%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;11;7;Mostly sunny;11;8;ENE;10;71%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;W;12;74%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;25;Hazy sunshine;31;25;NNW;12;58%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;23;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;14;NNW;17;70%;58%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and chilly;9;1;Brief a.m. showers;4;-2;N;8;76%;88%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;N;11;52%;6%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;6;Hazy sun;20;6;SSW;7;63%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;33;21;Hazy sunshine;34;21;N;19;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy;2;1;Periods of sun;5;1;W;14;68%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;29;25;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NNE;9;80%;81%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;8;73%;63%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;28;14;Hazy sun;26;14;N;10;42%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;7;80%;84%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;18;2;Some sunshine;20;1;E;16;31%;27%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;SSW;10;75%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Clouds and sun;22;17;SSE;15;67%;6%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Sunny intervals;18;11;E;9;73%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;11;5;Partly sunny;11;9;SW;10;78%;50%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;11;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;SE;8;67%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;29;24;SSW;10;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;15;4;Mostly sunny;15;4;E;4;60%;4%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A morning shower;30;27;NNW;10;71%;76%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NNW;7;81%;84%;4

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;15;66%;30%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;Partly sunny;23;11;SSW;24;63%;27%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and warmer;23;8;Mostly sunny;23;8;NE;6;35%;7%;6

Miami, United States;A shower;28;21;A shower in spots;28;22;NE;16;72%;56%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;1;1;A shower in spots;4;1;W;19;82%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;S;13;61%;12%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Turning sunny;28;20;NE;17;46%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;3;0;Morning rain, cloudy;5;-4;WNW;13;77%;75%;0

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;2;1;SW;11;93%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;33;25;Hazy sun;33;25;NNE;11;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;27;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;NNE;15;64%;65%;10

New York, United States;Cooler;10;9;Morning rain, cloudy;13;4;NW;29;62%;76%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;22;12;Sunny and delightful;22;11;S;9;57%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-12;Low clouds;-6;-11;NNE;8;88%;15%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;19;11;Partly sunny;15;5;NNE;17;60%;3%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;6;-1;Partly sunny;4;1;WNW;9;67%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-8;WNW;22;76%;31%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;29;26;Afternoon showers;30;26;W;17;77%;98%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NNW;4;80%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;E;9;81%;64%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Fog, then some sun;10;3;S;6;83%;18%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;28;17;Sunshine and hot;34;20;SSE;18;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;26;Clouds and sun;33;25;N;12;59%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;16;74%;69%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;31;22;Spotty showers;30;23;ESE;7;66%;76%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;6;4;A shower in spots;6;-1;W;11;77%;45%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;8;-7;Hazy sunshine;6;-6;NNW;9;45%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;11;Afternoon showers;21;10;S;12;60%;75%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;24;9;Sunlit and nice;22;10;S;7;60%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;26;Rain tapering off;29;26;SE;15;67%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;Some sun;2;-2;NE;13;58%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;8;5;Spotty showers;8;4;WNW;18;79%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;24;21;Partly sunny;25;21;E;14;71%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;27;14;Hazy sunshine;23;13;NNE;10;34%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;14;6;Mostly sunny;17;6;NNE;7;66%;5%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;5;1;A couple of showers;4;0;WSW;14;81%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sun, some clouds;15;10;Mostly sunny;15;8;NNE;12;62%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;22;18;A shower and t-storm;24;18;ENE;8;84%;81%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;30;24;A shower in spots;30;23;SSE;14;69%;52%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;N;10;94%;71%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;9;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;ENE;8;28%;8%;7

Santiago, Chile;Thickening clouds;32;10;Sunny and pleasant;29;10;SW;11;36%;13%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;24;Spotty showers;30;23;NNE;9;78%;100%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;20;7;Nice with some sun;18;7;ESE;5;72%;5%;2

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;8;6;A morning shower;10;7;SSE;9;74%;71%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Colder this morning;9;-3;Sunny, but chilly;7;-1;NW;8;41%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;15;11;Cloudy;15;11;NNE;15;46%;69%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;32;25;Thunderstorms;31;26;NNW;8;81%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;8;-2;Mostly sunny;10;0;W;5;76%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower in places;28;25;E;22;74%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;8;1;Mostly sunny;5;-1;WNW;18;60%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little p.m. rain;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;17;S;19;57%;74%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;27;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;20;ENE;20;78%;79%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;7;4;Spotty showers;6;2;WNW;22;71%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very cold;-3;-9;Sunny, but cold;2;-7;NE;8;67%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;13;3;Mostly sunny, windy;8;-1;NNW;29;54%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;11;6;A p.m. shower or two;10;4;NW;9;58%;80%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, warmer;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;11;NNE;11;70%;25%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;20;8;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;ESE;5;46%;20%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;19;12;Clouding up;15;7;E;15;50%;16%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain;3;1;Partial sunshine;5;-2;WNW;19;76%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;19;14;An afternoon shower;18;14;SW;2;76%;74%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy;17;14;Showers around;20;14;N;10;72%;91%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;-11;-22;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-17;WSW;9;51%;28%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;7;4;Clouds and sun;7;5;ESE;6;71%;77%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;8;2;A stray shower;8;0;NW;9;69%;45%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;33;23;Warm with sunshine;31;22;ENE;8;52%;15%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;3;1;A shower;4;-1;W;23;79%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;6;4;A shower in places;7;4;W;20;83%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;13;11;Showers around;14;10;NE;13;65%;84%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;24;Hazy and very warm;35;25;N;8;50%;26%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;10;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-2;E;3;39%;2%;3

_____

