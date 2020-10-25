Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 25, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;15;84%;56%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Plenty of sun;33;22;NNE;12;41%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds and warm;31;16;Partly sunny;31;16;ESE;5;21%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;24;15;Rain and drizzle;21;13;W;21;58%;90%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;13;8;Partly sunny;13;8;SSW;25;78%;66%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;4;0;A little a.m. rain;5;-3;NE;11;85%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;27;11;Mostly cloudy;27;12;W;10;18%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow showers;6;4;Rain and drizzle;8;0;SSW;33;80%;82%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Severe thunderstorms;39;22;Brief a.m. showers;29;17;SSW;23;65%;80%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;SSE;9;49%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;14;Mainly cloudy;21;14;NW;13;68%;8%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;34;15;Warm with hazy sun;34;15;NNE;4;25%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;SSW;8;76%;73%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;27;20;Hazy sun;29;19;ENE;8;61%;38%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;25;E;8;56%;37%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;22;13;Mostly sunny;18;10;NNW;15;50%;27%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;21;7;NNW;20;49%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;8;SE;7;75%;2%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;17;10;Spotty showers;15;8;WSW;10;76%;88%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;20;10;A t-storm in spots;20;11;WSW;7;68%;78%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;WNW;15;82%;60%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Mostly cloudy;19;9;S;23;74%;43%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;12;8;Periods of sun;12;8;SW;17;66%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers around;20;13;Partly sunny;19;9;SW;7;81%;33%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rain tapering off;14;11;Partial sunshine;18;9;S;13;73%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;NNE;12;43%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;31;22;A t-storm around;28;21;NNE;8;45%;64%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;21;8;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNW;7;56%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;NNE;9;50%;5%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;20;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;14;SE;14;65%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;E;6;61%;49%;6

Chennai, India;Rather cloudy;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;25;NNE;12;68%;21%;8

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and chilly;9;4;Spotty showers;6;3;N;19;76%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;W;9;75%;71%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Showers around;12;7;WSW;8;77%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;32;28;Hazy sunshine;33;27;N;9;67%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Warmer;22;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;7;N;16;96%;86%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;15;69%;58%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;32;19;Hazy sun;32;16;W;8;36%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;-8;-13;Cloudy and cold;-8;-15;SW;8;79%;50%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun;31;24;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NNE;7;65%;21%;6

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;37;23;Spotty showers;32;24;E;8;67%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;11;7;A couple of showers;12;5;WSW;31;78%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;18;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;NNE;7;29%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;21;14;Mostly sunny;19;12;WNW;18;60%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;25;21;Rain and drizzle;25;22;NW;11;72%;68%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;ENE;13;31%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SE;18;86%;85%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;8;8;Periods of sun;11;9;S;23;88%;69%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning showers;31;25;A t-storm around;32;24;W;10;75%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;29;22;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;ENE;12;62%;23%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NNE;8;69%;84%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;20;Hazy sun;29;19;NE;9;61%;7%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;25;13;Hazy sun;28;12;NNW;11;47%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;14;Hazy sun;22;14;NE;11;79%;26%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A couple of t-storms;33;23;S;12;75%;81%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;Hazy sun;34;27;NNE;11;59%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;32;17;Mainly cloudy;29;17;NNE;13;25%;29%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;23;1;Sunny and pleasant;22;3;SSW;7;16%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Hazy sun;34;19;NNW;8;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;27;15;A t-storm around;26;14;S;8;66%;44%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;24;Warm with hazy sun;39;26;NNW;20;22%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;14;8;Partly sunny;15;8;ESE;12;71%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;24;72%;49%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;W;9;70%;73%;6

Kolkata, India;Sun and clouds;33;23;Hazy sun;33;23;WNW;7;62%;10%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;WNW;8;71%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;17;3;Showers around;18;4;N;14;41%;83%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;25;SW;8;81%;72%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;19;15;Sun and clouds;19;16;SSE;13;79%;23%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;10;NW;10;60%;28%;3

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;11;8;Spotty showers;13;7;WSW;17;76%;62%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy, mist;20;13;Very windy;22;11;N;44;26%;7%;4

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds may break;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;11;73%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;Occasional rain;15;7;Mostly sunny;14;4;WNW;16;50%;9%;3

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;30;28;Clearing;31;28;WNW;13;69%;55%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;6;76%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;An a.m. thunderstorm;29;26;Tropical storm;29;26;ESE;74;83%;89%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy, windy;16;8;Partly sunny;17;9;ESE;22;54%;30%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;24;9;Clouds and sun;26;10;NW;6;25%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;28;26;A t-storm around;29;27;ESE;19;77%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;12;7;Partly sunny;12;7;SE;14;74%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;29;26;Inc. clouds;30;24;SSE;13;75%;67%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Severe thunderstorms;25;15;Cooler;17;9;NE;20;63%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;6;2;Rain and drizzle;6;0;WNW;1;82%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;10;4;Turning cloudy, mild;10;5;SSE;8;74%;25%;2

Mumbai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm around;33;27;E;8;76%;43%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;16;Mostly cloudy;25;16;NNE;13;59%;60%;4

New York, United States;Cooler;12;10;Damp in the morning;16;12;NW;9;74%;57%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;Clouds and sun, warm;33;17;WNW;10;35%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;0;-1;Showers of rain/snow;4;3;S;21;92%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;19;10;Sunshine and nice;21;10;N;8;56%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain;11;6;Spotty showers;10;7;ESE;8;88%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;6;0;Cold with rain;3;-2;NW;12;94%;73%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;28;25;Morning showers;28;25;SW;12;83%;96%;9

Panama City, Panama;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;E;11;83%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;ENE;11;72%;75%;7

Paris, France;Rain;13;8;Partly sunny;13;7;WSW;16;54%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and cooler;25;15;S;18;50%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;NW;10;64%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;19;74%;69%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;8;56%;49%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;16;8;Mostly cloudy;14;8;WNW;9;69%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;20;5;Hazy sunshine;20;6;SSW;6;70%;8%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;Cloudy, p.m. showers;21;12;E;14;62%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;22;12;Rain and drizzle;20;10;ENE;11;77%;58%;1

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;31;24;Nice with some sun;31;25;NE;11;62%;27%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Low clouds;7;4;E;14;71%;54%;0

Riga, Latvia;Some sun;12;8;Partly sunny;12;10;SSE;17;89%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;24;21;Rain and drizzle;25;20;E;13;74%;57%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;ESE;10;19%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;12;Mainly cloudy;21;13;S;14;71%;74%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;7;3;Variable cloudiness;11;8;SSE;11;91%;60%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Breezy with sunshine;22;13;WNW;26;22%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;Rain and a t-storm;25;17;ESE;8;85%;87%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;24;70%;65%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;24;19;Rain and a t-storm;24;19;WNW;6;99%;87%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;7;Mostly sunny, nice;24;6;NE;9;14%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;23;8;Hazy and warmer;28;8;SW;8;29%;15%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;13;77%;65%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;16;9;Mostly sunny;16;7;SSW;9;74%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Chilly with sunshine;9;1;Chilly with some sun;10;3;E;7;57%;8%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;20;7;Hazy sun;20;6;WSW;6;64%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;21;14;Clouds and sun;22;16;ESE;12;59%;5%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;31;27;WSW;12;72%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;13;7;Mostly sunny;17;4;SSW;8;76%;26%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;E;27;79%;78%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;13;10;Spotty showers;12;9;SSE;7;99%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;18;15;A little p.m. rain;16;13;SSW;44;74%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;28;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;E;23;59%;41%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;9;8;Partly sunny;12;10;S;17;87%;72%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;18;6;Clouds and sun;21;7;ENE;7;31%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;24;10;Turning sunny, warm;22;10;NNE;8;47%;5%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;Hazy sunshine;24;13;SW;8;21%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;SSE;9;45%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with t-storms;19;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;ESE;5;60%;17%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;20;12;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;NW;9;58%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;8;4;A little rain;8;3;N;13;85%;80%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;A morning shower;25;18;SE;9;65%;43%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;25;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;NW;11;45%;40%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-8;Much colder;-2;-14;WSW;13;44%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Chilly with hazy sun;9;3;E;4;54%;14%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;13;10;Mostly cloudy;18;10;WNW;9;72%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;30;22;A.M. showers, cloudy;26;22;NNW;7;85%;100%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;13;8;Periods of sun;13;9;SSE;18;80%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;14;9;Partly sunny;15;10;SSE;16;87%;37%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;18;15;Clouds and sun;19;12;WSW;41;82%;86%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SW;7;79%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up, warm;22;9;Partly sunny, warm;22;7;NE;4;36%;0%;3

