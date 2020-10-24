Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 24, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SSW;16;80%;64%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Hazy sun;35;23;NE;13;24%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Turning out cloudy;32;18;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;NNW;1;18%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;SW;10;51%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower;16;12;Periods of rain;14;9;S;23;83%;73%;1

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;4;1;A little p.m. rain;4;1;NNE;17;83%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;ESE;13;25%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds rolling in;1;-1;A snow shower;6;4;SW;29;73%;81%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;36;24;Severe thunderstorms;39;22;NE;19;45%;89%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;27;14;Partly sunny;26;15;WNW;8;50%;25%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;15;Nice with some sun;21;14;N;15;70%;10%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;35;15;Hazy and very warm;34;15;SSW;5;22%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;SW;8;83%;79%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;26;19;A t-storm around;28;19;NNE;6;69%;56%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Hazy sun;33;23;ENE;8;57%;26%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;13;Sunny intervals;21;14;WNW;23;56%;25%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;20;7;N;8;46%;4%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mainly cloudy;18;13;Spotty showers;16;9;SW;8;84%;71%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;16;10;Clouds and sun, nice;17;10;SSE;12;70%;30%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;19;9;Periods of rain;19;10;ENE;8;63%;86%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;NW;19;83%;67%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;16;9;Partial sunshine;16;9;SE;6;81%;24%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;16;13;Periods of rain;14;8;SSW;18;76%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy, warm;20;10;Showers around;20;12;NNW;12;76%;97%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;15;12;Periods of sun;15;11;S;6;79%;41%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Rain and a t-storm;22;14;SSW;14;91%;89%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;21;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;ENE;10;41%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Partly sunny;21;8;NW;8;57%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;29;18;Hazy sun;29;19;NNE;10;45%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;14;Low clouds;19;15;SSE;21;73%;15%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A thunderstorm;28;20;SE;6;63%;59%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;26;Hazy sunshine;33;25;N;9;65%;36%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;8;6;Cloudy and chilly;9;4;NNE;19;58%;62%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;30;25;Cloudy with showers;31;25;SW;9;76%;93%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;13;9;Partly sunny;14;10;SSW;17;76%;100%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;32;28;Hazy, warm and humid;33;27;NNW;9;72%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;13;Warmer;26;12;ESE;16;68%;46%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;SE;16;63%;73%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;31;18;Hazy sun;32;19;ESE;4;38%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;19;-8;Colder with snow;-6;-14;NE;13;79%;91%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Spotty showers;31;24;NNW;7;73%;72%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;24;Brief p.m. showers;32;23;SSE;8;69%;81%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of rain;11;6;Spotty showers;11;7;SW;26;72%;70%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;15;5;Brilliant sunshine;18;4;NE;7;41%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;22;14;Partial sunshine;21;15;WSW;18;73%;48%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;28;19;Cloudy;25;20;N;10;53%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;30;14;Nice with sunshine;30;16;ENE;7;29%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SE;11;83%;90%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;6;2;Some sunshine;8;8;SSE;10;87%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;7;84%;65%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cooler this morning;27;22;Nice with some sun;27;22;E;20;60%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;W;8;68%;68%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;20;Hazy sunshine;29;19;ENE;9;64%;22%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;31;15;Not as warm;25;13;WNW;17;58%;5%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, warm;23;14;Hazy sun and warm;25;15;ENE;7;78%;7%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;S;10;74%;86%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;27;Hazy sun;35;27;ENE;11;58%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;33;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;18;ENE;9;27%;43%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;23;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;1;NW;7;24%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Hazy sun;32;18;N;9;42%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;26;15;Hazy sun;27;15;SSW;9;64%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;24;Hazy and very warm;39;24;NNW;19;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;18;7;Partly sunny;15;8;ESE;6;73%;15%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;29;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;E;25;77%;86%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;9;73%;74%;4

Kolkata, India;Heavy a.m. t-storms;33;24;Hazy sun;33;24;NW;9;65%;29%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;24;NW;8;76%;64%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;16;3;An afternoon shower;17;4;NNW;13;48%;63%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Afternoon showers;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;10;80%;77%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Clouds and sun;19;15;SSE;16;78%;24%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;16;Periods of rain;19;12;WNW;15;75%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;Strong winds;16;9;Spotty showers;13;8;SSW;21;77%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;22;16;Misty in the morning;20;14;SW;9;65%;49%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;24;Sun and some clouds;29;25;SW;11;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;16;10;Periods of rain;15;7;W;19;70%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;28;W;17;73%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;NW;6;74%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;N;6;84%;86%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;17;7;Becoming cloudy;13;8;SE;23;56%;10%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;Partly sunny;25;10;NNE;8;24%;0%;6

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;29;26;Heavy thunderstorms;29;26;S;15;83%;88%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Occasional rain;11;8;Some sun;12;6;SSE;10;84%;18%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;29;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;S;13;76%;73%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;21;17;Severe thunderstorms;24;16;WNW;13;78%;88%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with clearing;11;0;Partly sunny;6;1;ESE;1;51%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;11;7;Clouds and sun, mild;10;5;WNW;11;71%;41%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower, very humid;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;7;79%;65%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;NNE;13;65%;68%;5

New York, United States;Fog, then some sun;21;6;Cooler;11;10;NE;28;65%;69%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;W;10;31%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow, cloudy;0;-5;Becoming cloudy;1;0;S;20;58%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;19;9;Plenty of sun;19;10;E;10;51%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;6;5;Breezy with rain;12;5;S;25;88%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and cooler;7;-2;Partly sunny;6;0;ESE;9;58%;51%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;28;25;Spotty showers;28;25;N;12;80%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;S;10;84%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;ENE;11;72%;78%;9

Paris, France;A shower;16;12;Periods of rain;13;8;SW;17;66%;71%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;29;18;Sunny and very warm;32;18;NE;17;26%;4%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;23;NNW;7;65%;41%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;ENE;20;74%;73%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;E;11;55%;44%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;17;7;Partly sunny;16;8;SE;9;72%;13%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;17;-1;Hazy sunshine;19;5;ENE;6;66%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;Downpours;19;11;SE;13;71%;93%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;S;8;73%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Showers around;30;24;ENE;13;68%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rather cloudy;8;6;Mainly cloudy;8;2;NNE;22;70%;34%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain at times;12;7;Some sun;12;8;S;8;90%;25%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;27;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;21;SE;16;80%;54%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;Hazy sunshine;32;17;SSE;11;21%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;20;10;Partly sunny;21;12;S;7;75%;11%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;7;3;Rain and drizzle;7;2;SE;6;85%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;13;Partly sunny;19;12;NNE;10;63%;8%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;24;18;Rain and a t-storm;25;17;SE;9;82%;87%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;26;Winds subsiding;31;25;E;23;71%;75%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;Rain and a t-storm;24;19;ENE;7;100%;87%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;28;6;Sunny and nice;25;6;NE;9;13%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;25;10;Rain and drizzle;22;8;SW;10;56%;58%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;N;13;72%;76%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;14;Occasional rain;16;9;WNW;14;83%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Sunny and chilly;9;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;1;NNE;10;52%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;Increasing clouds;18;6;WNW;7;58%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;20;15;ESE;11;57%;4%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;W;10;73%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;20;8;Cooler with showers;13;7;SW;8;82%;86%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;31;25;A shower in spots;30;25;ENE;27;74%;68%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;10;3;Partly sunny;13;10;S;12;93%;75%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;Cooler with rain;16;14;SSE;35;80%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;24;21;Partly sunny, breezy;26;22;E;24;61%;24%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;8;6;Partly sunny;10;7;S;7;95%;42%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;16;4;Partly sunny;17;6;ENE;8;41%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;22;9;Rather cloudy, warm;24;10;N;5;46%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;24;12;Hazy sun;23;13;SSE;9;25%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;32;22;Hazy sun, less humid;29;20;S;10;51%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;22;14;Spotty showers;21;13;SE;6;71%;87%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partial sunshine;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;SW;10;50%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clearing and cooler;9;2;Clouds and sun;8;5;E;16;65%;47%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;26;20;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;9;65%;42%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;SSW;11;52%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;-7;Sunny and cooler;7;-8;WNW;13;42%;23%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny, but chilly;9;-2;Chilly with some sun;8;1;NE;6;41%;12%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;17;8;Partly sunny;15;10;SE;8;79%;9%;2

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;29;18;Clouds and sun;31;21;ESE;6;58%;62%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;12;8;Partly sunny;13;7;SSE;9;81%;29%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;16;7;Partly sunny;15;9;SE;12;86%;19%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;15;Windy with some sun;18;15;NNW;42;84%;4%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;8;76%;64%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;22;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;22;9;NE;5;40%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather