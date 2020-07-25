Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 25, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;28;23;Mostly cloudy;28;23;SW;15;79%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;42;33;Warm with hazy sun;42;33;NNW;13;36%;7%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Sunny and hot;40;24;WNW;14;29%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;28;21;Hazy sunshine;31;22;E;15;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;22;16;Thundershowers;20;15;SW;26;77%;70%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;10;Spotty showers;19;11;SSE;10;68%;70%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;Warm with hazy sun;40;29;NW;12;16%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Downpours;20;12;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;NNW;10;55%;90%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun;18;8;More clouds than sun;23;14;NE;11;51%;5%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Sunny and pleasant;33;22;W;10;41%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;13;9;Clouds and sun;15;7;SSW;14;66%;25%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;47;30;Hazy and hot;50;31;NNE;7;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;32;23;Showers around;31;23;S;7;82%;91%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;18;74%;58%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm around;33;27;S;12;69%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;29;22;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;ENE;13;71%;3%;9

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;35;26;A t-storm or two;32;23;SSE;15;44%;84%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;27;18;Thunderstorms;26;18;WSW;6;79%;74%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;26;18;Thunderstorms;25;15;W;14;71%;68%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, a t-storm;17;9;A shower or t-storm;18;8;SE;12;68%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;E;18;49%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;Partly sunny;30;18;NW;11;54%;55%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and a t-storm;25;15;Variable cloudiness;22;14;WSW;17;73%;33%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;Partly sunny;29;18;NE;8;46%;16%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;23;17;Humid and warmer;28;19;NW;7;73%;55%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;12;5;Partly sunny;16;6;NW;15;66%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;E;11;37%;14%;10

Busan, South Korea;Showers around;25;20;Nice with some sun;27;22;ESE;11;72%;83%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Sunny and very warm;37;23;N;13;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;Mostly sunny;16;8;SE;16;66%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;6;64%;67%;11

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;Increasing clouds;34;27;SSW;8;68%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;24;Clouds and sun, hot;33;24;SSW;14;61%;63%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;30;27;Afternoon showers;30;27;SW;14;80%;95%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;16;Occasional rain;20;12;WSW;15;82%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;30;26;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;WNW;22;79%;30%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;11;62%;63%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;32;21;Partly sunny;29;21;SSE;21;65%;30%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;26;Hazy sunshine;34;28;SSE;7;75%;66%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;17;Inc. clouds;27;16;NNW;11;47%;44%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;28;SSW;10;67%;64%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SSE;8;59%;3%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;17;11;A shower in the a.m.;18;12;WSW;23;69%;85%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;23;Hazy sun and warm;38;22;ENE;12;18%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;28;23;Sunny and humid;28;24;ENE;11;78%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;36;27;High clouds and warm;36;28;SSE;11;58%;46%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;20;5;Plenty of sun;20;5;E;8;47%;5%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;ESE;10;82%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;18;10;Periods of sun;21;13;ESE;15;69%;15%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;23;SW;9;76%;81%;12

Hong Kong, China;High clouds;34;27;A shower in the a.m.;35;27;SSW;14;66%;66%;10

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;31;25;Becoming very windy;31;25;E;37;67%;94%;5

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;WSW;10;69%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;25;A strong t-storm;34;25;SE;16;64%;65%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;NNE;15;61%;3%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;32;23;Hazy sun;32;22;E;12;55%;21%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Lots of sun, warm;40;30;Hazy sunshine;37;30;SW;11;54%;3%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;17;3;Hazy sun;19;4;S;12;40%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;38;20;Hazy sun and hot;36;22;N;11;24%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;29;A strong t-storm;35;27;SW;15;65%;89%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;27;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;WSW;7;84%;66%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy, warm;40;27;Mostly cloudy;37;26;SSW;26;39%;39%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;25;17;Thunderstorms;29;18;SSE;7;66%;72%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;32;27;A shower or t-storm;34;27;NE;26;59%;58%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;30;20;Low clouds may break;30;20;W;11;56%;20%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm around;35;29;SSW;12;68%;55%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;11;76%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;13;-3;Mild with sunshine;16;-3;N;11;26%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rather cloudy;29;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SW;13;78%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;15;Sun and some clouds;17;14;SSE;10;76%;0%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;N;18;50%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Periods of sun;21;15;SW;21;62%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;27;16;Partly sunny;28;16;SSW;9;58%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;28;20;Turning sunny, nice;26;20;SW;11;74%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;38;22;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;WSW;9;23%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Rainy times;30;26;Decreasing clouds;31;27;W;8;69%;30%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNE;7;63%;13%;9

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;NW;8;64%;72%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;16;5;Clearing;14;8;W;8;67%;16%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;S;6;51%;79%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;ESE;13;73%;63%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Afternoon t-storms;24;12;Partly sunny;26;15;SE;7;70%;44%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;25;An afternoon shower;28;25;SW;22;71%;73%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;5;Mostly cloudy;14;7;NW;16;74%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;30;21;Showers around;31;23;WSW;15;61%;86%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;22;13;An afternoon shower;23;15;S;10;57%;81%;2

Mumbai, India;Times of rain;32;26;Thunderstorms;31;26;SSW;13;84%;83%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;25;10;Nice with sunshine;25;10;SE;12;53%;23%;11

New York, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;31;24;Partly sunny;34;25;WSW;13;53%;4%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;21;Sunny and hot;37;21;WNW;11;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;19;12;Heavy showers;22;12;NNW;10;78%;75%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;E;10;81%;78%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny intervals;20;13;Cool with rain;17;13;SE;11;96%;75%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;31;20;Cloudy;32;22;W;21;60%;81%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;Brief p.m. showers;28;25;ESE;26;79%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;NW;8;83%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;Showers around;32;24;ENE;8;71%;71%;11

Paris, France;Rain and a t-storm;26;16;Sun and clouds;25;15;NNW;13;54%;33%;7

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;22;15;Rain and drizzle;22;14;NE;12;79%;59%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;11;73%;77%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SSE;22;79%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;Showers and t-storms;34;24;SE;9;54%;62%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;28;17;Showers and t-storms;26;16;W;14;51%;64%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;29;21;Clouding up;30;21;E;9;59%;41%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;SSE;12;56%;66%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;29;20;Sunny and nice;29;20;WSW;15;72%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;Spotty showers;28;22;SE;18;71%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;14;10;Cloudy;13;8;N;14;68%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;20;11;Sunshine and nice;24;14;ESE;8;58%;13%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;Cloudy and humid;26;19;NW;12;73%;44%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;42;31;Hazy sun;43;30;SSE;13;19%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;WNW;10;42%;1%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain, mainly early;18;13;Sunshine and nice;22;12;WNW;11;64%;6%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;17;65%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;8;74%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;31;27;A shower;32;25;E;22;76%;84%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A shower or t-storm;23;18;SSE;7;100%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;26;15;Showers around;24;13;N;11;64%;72%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;15;4;Cloudy;13;5;S;5;49%;44%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;32;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;N;13;73%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;15;Sunshine, pleasant;31;13;NNW;12;54%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Warmer with sunshine;24;14;Sunny and nice;28;16;NNE;11;50%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;22;A little a.m. rain;30;22;WSW;6;64%;76%;9

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Rain and drizzle;30;25;NNE;15;69%;91%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;30;27;Cloudy with showers;30;26;S;15;78%;94%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or t-storm;29;16;Thunderstorms;25;16;W;11;76%;74%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A passing shower;31;26;ENE;16;69%;57%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Mostly cloudy;22;16;SSE;14;52%;72%;4

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;18;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;13;S;18;88%;100%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm or two;33;28;A t-storm in spots;35;27;W;8;70%;61%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;13;ESE;10;65%;16%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;NW;13;21%;12%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;30;21;Hazy sun;32;21;NE;15;54%;34%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;40;28;Hazy sun, very warm;39;28;ENE;11;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;NNW;12;55%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;32;21;ENE;8;52%;27%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Thunderstorms;28;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;25;SSW;21;76%;36%;11

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;27;20;High clouds, humid;29;23;SW;19;70%;16%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;32;22;Sunny and nice;32;23;E;7;50%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;34;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;ENE;11;30%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Cloudy;19;13;NW;13;84%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sunshine;29;19;N;8;53%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;27;15;Periods of sun;27;18;WNW;10;52%;55%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm around;35;26;WSW;7;58%;55%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;23;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;ESE;7;59%;11%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;29;16;SSW;7;48%;67%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;11;5;Sunshine;14;6;NNE;3;72%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;WSW;9;77%;79%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;NE;8;36%;4%;10

_____

