Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 17, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;28;25;WSW;18;88%;77%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;32;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;NW;21;44%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Breezy with hazy sun;33;20;WSW;30;29%;3%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;24;17;Mostly cloudy;27;20;ESE;18;46%;28%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Periods of rain;20;14;NW;12;85%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;19;10;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SSE;9;58%;72%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;21;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;ESE;12;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer with some sun;22;12;Clouds and sun;25;7;NNE;20;38%;70%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy with some sun;31;22;Turning cloudy;31;22;NE;18;48%;33%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Sunny and delightful;31;19;W;12;41%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;13;Occasional rain;16;9;WNW;16;82%;74%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;42;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;43;25;NW;26;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;23;A shower;32;23;SSW;7;75%;82%;6

Bangalore, India;A thick cloud cover;26;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;WSW;19;69%;64%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;9;82%;82%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;17;A heavy thunderstorm;22;18;NE;15;77%;80%;7

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;30;21;Cloudy and hot;33;22;SE;11;31%;27%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;22;17;Clearing, a t-storm;26;17;NNW;13;66%;80%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;Showers and t-storms;26;16;NNW;11;53%;86%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;18;10;Showers and t-storms;19;10;SE;10;73%;84%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Winds subsiding;24;14;Partly sunny;24;13;E;18;69%;2%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;26;17;Thunderstorms;21;16;WNW;28;77%;75%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;SSW;10;70%;80%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;25;17;Thunderstorms;26;18;W;7;81%;84%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy thunderstorm;25;17;Thunderstorms;21;16;WNW;13;89%;75%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;16;Partly sunny, cooler;18;9;NW;13;65%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NE;10;38%;25%;9

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy, nice;25;18;Rain and a t-storm;21;19;ENE;11;83%;92%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;41;21;Sunshine, not as hot;34;21;NW;15;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;Hazy sun;23;14;N;13;48%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;27;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;SE;7;76%;83%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;39;30;A t-storm around;38;30;SSW;15;51%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and warmer;27;17;Sunshine and warm;27;19;SE;13;55%;5%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;30;27;A t-storm in spots;31;28;SSW;12;76%;73%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;12;Periods of sun;22;14;NNE;11;64%;33%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;26;Hazy sun;30;26;SW;14;74%;6%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot with lots of sun;35;24;Sunny and hot;35;24;S;15;44%;9%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;30;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;SSE;18;63%;60%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Hazy sun and hot;42;29;ESE;14;41%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine, hot, smoky;34;12;A t-storm around;23;12;NNW;12;41%;67%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;31;28;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;SSE;13;81%;80%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Sunny and beautiful;31;23;SSE;9;63%;17%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Showers and t-storms;17;11;A passing shower;17;11;SSE;11;87%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partial sunshine;34;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;ENE;15;22%;5%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;WSW;11;62%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;Clouds and sun;35;25;SE;11;58%;61%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;6;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;SE;11;61%;15%;5

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;8;80%;67%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;WSW;12;74%;30%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;34;25;Decreasing clouds;33;25;SSW;8;71%;71%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;33;27;A shower;33;27;SSW;14;72%;76%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;24;Breezy with some sun;31;24;ENE;27;56%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Cloudy;30;24;W;15;71%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;41;25;Mostly sunny, warm;40;26;NNE;15;24%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;27;19;Showers around;26;18;ESE;10;78%;93%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;25;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;11;69%;86%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Hazy sun;36;27;N;18;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, cool;12;1;Partly sunny;14;2;ESE;8;62%;15%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;16;Hazy and very warm;34;17;N;12;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;36;30;Hazy and very warm;37;29;WSW;22;53%;9%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;21;Showers and t-storms;25;21;WNW;7;85%;90%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;29;Hazy sun;41;28;SW;19;22%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;29;18;E;12;60%;44%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;20;65%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;19;Partly sunny;30;20;WNW;9;64%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;33;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;S;10;79%;79%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;7;83%;72%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;17;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-3;N;11;10%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;28;23;A couple of t-storms;28;23;SW;9;84%;76%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;16;Clouds and sunshine;19;16;S;8;78%;6%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;23;14;Partly sunny;23;15;NNW;16;55%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Thunderstorms;20;13;SSW;9;80%;84%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;24;15;Low clouds, then sun;25;16;SSW;11;61%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partial sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;ESE;10;73%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;Sunny and beautiful;29;16;NNE;9;36%;5%;11

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;31;28;A shower or two;32;27;WSW;10;70%;90%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;An afternoon shower;31;25;E;6;76%;59%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;E;10;66%;81%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;13;4;Partly sunny;17;11;NNE;17;66%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Showers and t-storms;28;13;NNE;11;38%;84%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;26;E;15;82%;75%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;A shower or t-storm;27;17;ESE;15;68%;80%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;29;26;Cloudy with a shower;29;25;SSW;23;71%;74%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Downpours;16;8;WNW;19;82%;74%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunny and very warm;32;19;SW;9;36%;0%;10

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;An afternoon shower;30;19;ESE;11;62%;75%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;28;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;SW;24;83%;85%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;22;11;Hazy sun;23;12;S;11;63%;36%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine and nice;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;SE;10;71%;39%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and warm;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;WSW;20;43%;1%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Cloudy;20;9;SSW;8;75%;67%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;30;20;Rain and a t-storm;25;19;E;12;73%;97%;4

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;24;14;Warm with sunshine;27;16;SW;8;45%;13%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Sunny and very warm;32;16;WSW;12;44%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;28;26;Partly sunny;28;26;ESE;29;70%;44%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;NW;8;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;ENE;9;79%;96%;9

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;21;12;A shower or t-storm;22;12;WSW;12;62%;80%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy;23;12;Showers around;17;7;SE;22;62%;66%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm or two;34;25;N;9;69%;85%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy and humid;29;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;SE;26;79%;79%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;8;57%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;24;17;Thunderstorms;22;14;W;12;80%;89%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;31;16;High clouds;30;17;NNE;9;55%;65%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;21;9;A little p.m. rain;21;9;SW;13;56%;73%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;24;16;Sunshine and nice;24;15;WNW;16;71%;8%;12

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;23;A morning shower;29;24;SE;16;67%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;13;9;Cloudy and breezy;12;9;SE;28;60%;15%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun;25;16;Showers and t-storms;29;18;SE;8;64%;82%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;7;63%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;44;25;Mostly sunny, warm;43;24;NNW;14;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;S;13;60%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable clouds;28;19;Some sun, very warm;31;19;W;11;60%;37%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warm;24;13;Sunny and warm;25;14;SW;13;49%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;27;18;NE;12;76%;86%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;31;26;A passing shower;31;26;ESE;21;69%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy thunderstorms;23;19;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;100%;84%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny;30;15;Partly sunny;30;16;NNW;10;19%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;Morning downpours;12;3;Cloudy;14;6;SSW;3;49%;92%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;9;74%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny;22;11;NNW;14;60%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Partly sunny;23;13;NNE;9;57%;6%;7

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;30;20;Not as warm;25;19;NW;7;59%;23%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;25;Rain and drizzle;33;22;NNW;20;63%;89%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;28;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;N;5;79%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;23;14;Showers and t-storms;22;14;WSW;15;78%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;26;A passing shower;31;26;E;21;64%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers/thunderstorm;18;10;Pleasant and warmer;24;12;ESE;8;60%;7%;6

Sydney, Australia;Winds subsiding;17;13;Plenty of clouds;17;10;N;13;67%;17%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;26;Very hot;37;26;WSW;16;51%;12%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Showers and t-storms;23;14;SW;11;74%;82%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;NNE;11;22%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;31;17;A morning shower;28;18;NNW;15;55%;76%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;ESE;12;13%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;32;23;Sunshine and nice;28;23;WNW;16;56%;3%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;22;17;Showers and t-storms;29;17;ESE;8;54%;60%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Cloudy;28;19;S;14;60%;85%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Nice with sunshine;25;16;NNW;10;63%;14%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;31;24;Hazy sun;31;23;E;12;43%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;31;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;S;13;42%;26%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;26;9;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;SSW;13;34%;43%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;20;12;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;ESE;6;60%;41%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;23;16;Thunderstorms;19;16;W;26;88%;74%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SW;10;80%;55%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Heavy thunderstorms;30;17;A shower or t-storm;27;17;ESE;15;66%;80%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;28;18;Thunderstorms;27;17;ESE;14;74%;84%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;15;11;Windy;13;11;S;37;92%;99%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;Showers around;28;24;S;9;90%;85%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;32;15;Partly sunny;31;15;NNE;6;42%;55%;12

