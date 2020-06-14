Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 14, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;28;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;12;83%;64%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;31;Sunny and very warm;41;32;WNW;14;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;Hazy sunshine;32;19;WNW;19;35%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;23;15;Hazy sunshine;25;16;WSW;12;42%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;24;14;Morning rain;22;14;NW;13;70%;85%;7

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;19;9;Variable cloudiness;19;10;WSW;9;55%;64%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;42;24;Sunny and very hot;42;24;SE;11;13%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;21;9;Partly sunny;20;11;NE;21;28%;58%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;20;12;Sunny and warmer;29;18;ENE;13;64%;6%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;31;20;Sunshine, pleasant;31;18;WSW;11;31%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;14;10;Partly sunny;16;11;N;13;66%;18%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;Hot with hazy sun;44;27;ENE;7;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;S;6;72%;56%;4

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;30;22;WSW;19;67%;70%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;11;74%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;23;18;E;16;71%;42%;11

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Very hot;36;22;SSW;10;15%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;29;17;Showers and t-storms;24;16;NW;12;78%;85%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;24;14;Nice with sunshine;24;13;NE;10;45%;12%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, a t-storm;17;9;A shower or t-storm;18;9;SE;13;71%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;ESE;20;57%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;25;16;Breezy with rain;24;15;NW;25;67%;87%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;SW;8;66%;66%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;29;19;Thunderstorms;23;17;E;8;87%;88%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;27;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;16;WNW;7;79%;91%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;13;7;Clouds and sun;15;12;NNE;15;63%;57%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;27;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;18;NE;10;42%;38%;9

Busan, South Korea;Morning t-storms;28;19;Partly sunny;29;19;W;13;54%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;34;20;Sunny and pleasant;35;21;NE;13;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;18;10;Sunny;17;6;SE;15;72%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;20;SSE;7;69%;81%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;39;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;28;SSW;16;50%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;19;13;Partly sunny;21;15;NE;13;46%;5%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;28;A thunderstorm;32;28;SW;13;75%;75%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and breezy;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;WNW;12;50%;14%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of clouds;30;25;Hazy sunshine;30;26;WSW;11;78%;24%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;24;SE;10;45%;5%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;30;21;Partly sunny;30;21;S;18;59%;3%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;29;Hazy and very warm;41;30;ESE;10;40%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Increasingly windy;33;14;Clouds and sun, hot;34;17;SSW;12;17%;7%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;34;28;S;16;74%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;23;A morning shower;31;24;SSE;7;70%;62%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;18;11;A shower or t-storm;19;10;SW;13;75%;60%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;34;18;Sunny and very warm;35;19;NNE;11;18%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;17;Mostly sunny;25;18;W;22;61%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;SSE;12;80%;71%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mainly cloudy;19;8;Mostly sunny;21;6;ESE;8;47%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;7;80%;76%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;24;11;Mostly sunny;21;15;E;19;55%;34%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;SE;11;81%;77%;3

Hong Kong, China;Thunderstorms;32;26;A shower or t-storm;33;27;SSW;14;77%;86%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;25;52%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;14;73%;73%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;39;23;Sunny and very warm;39;24;NW;16;24%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;23;20;A t-storm in spots;27;19;NE;11;74%;55%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ESE;13;72%;71%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;40;29;Hazy and very warm;37;28;N;16;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;14;0;Hazy sun;15;3;SE;9;30%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;34;16;Warm with hazy sun;34;16;NNW;16;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;29;Warm with hazy sun;37;29;WSW;19;52%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A touch of rain;28;20;A heavy a.m. t-storm;28;21;S;8;78%;86%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;29;Hazy sunshine;41;29;S;25;30%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A t-storm, warmer;28;18;SSE;10;57%;66%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;ENE;20;62%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Hazy sun;32;22;SW;9;63%;24%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;S;12;76%;86%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;Showers around;34;25;E;8;76%;86%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Decreasing clouds;14;-2;Mild with some sun;16;-1;E;12;42%;16%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;11;75%;65%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Clouds and sun;19;16;SSE;16;79%;9%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NNW;12;61%;11%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;A shower or t-storm;22;14;SSW;8;60%;80%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;26;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;S;11;53%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;28;20;Decreasing clouds;27;20;SE;11;75%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Partly sunny;28;14;WNW;9;39%;9%;11

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;31;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;WNW;16;68%;79%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;31;23;Variable cloudiness;32;23;NE;6;70%;21%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;ENE;10;67%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;15;12;A shower in spots;18;13;NNW;20;65%;64%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;26;10;Hazy sun;26;10;NNE;11;30%;13%;14

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSE;9;79%;81%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;16;15;A t-storm, warmer;24;16;W;14;87%;81%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;26;Nice with some sun;29;26;SW;25;71%;72%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;Clouds and sun;14;12;NNE;12;65%;63%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mainly cloudy;21;11;Mostly cloudy;23;14;N;3;39%;0%;10

Moscow, Russia;Turning out cloudy;21;14;Partly sunny;24;16;SE;16;53%;29%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;S;13;80%;92%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;WSW;12;70%;44%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Partly sunny;24;16;ESE;12;45%;1%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;W;12;44%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as warm;20;7;Becoming cloudy;15;7;NW;15;59%;9%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this morning;28;24;Partly sunny;29;20;SW;19;65%;4%;10

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and very warm;28;15;NNW;6;33%;4%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Mostly sunny;24;8;NNE;8;42%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;27;25;A t-storm around;28;25;ESE;36;77%;81%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;WNW;7;82%;86%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;ENE;8;78%;93%;10

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;23;14;SSW;12;56%;70%;9

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;20;12;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;N;8;75%;57%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;14;74%;68%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;20;80%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;8;55%;73%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Heavy thunderstorms;21;16;Variable clouds;23;14;N;9;61%;7%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;30;15;Hazy sun;29;16;NW;15;43%;1%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;21;9;A little p.m. rain;21;11;SE;12;52%;79%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Turning sunny;24;15;NE;16;64%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;29;24;Spotty showers;29;24;SSE;13;79%;100%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;8;Low clouds;11;7;S;20;71%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;21;13;A shower or t-storm;21;13;ENE;13;84%;69%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;25;21;A little rain;23;20;E;12;68%;63%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;Hazy sun and hot;44;29;SE;11;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;25;15;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;WSW;12;63%;33%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Clouds and sun;26;16;ENE;11;48%;44%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;WNW;26;60%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;27;18;NNE;9;82%;88%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;31;26;Clouds and sun;32;26;ESE;23;70%;42%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;E;8;98%;86%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;30;15;Hazy sun;29;15;NE;17;14%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;22;3;Cooler;14;4;ENE;4;54%;28%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;23;A morning shower;31;23;NNE;9;72%;79%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;NW;12;61%;26%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;A couple of showers;16;10;SW;14;72%;72%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;30;16;Sun and clouds;28;16;SW;13;52%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;24;Heavy afternoon rain;29;22;ENE;11;87%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;A shower or two;31;26;SSW;10;79%;85%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;Showers and t-storms;24;15;S;11;68%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;20;64%;63%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Spotty showers;23;14;NNE;14;38%;84%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Mostly sunny;20;10;WNW;14;63%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon t-storms;33;26;A t-storm around;36;26;WSW;12;63%;51%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;22;16;E;16;55%;66%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and hot;37;23;ESE;11;16%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;36;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;NNW;13;38%;27%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;39;24;Hazy and very warm;37;24;NNW;12;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny;27;20;N;14;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Variable cloudiness;28;18;ESE;8;52%;44%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy with showers;27;23;Humid and warmer;31;21;NE;14;62%;6%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;11;Sunshine;20;12;NNE;16;59%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and not as hot;30;20;Sunny and nice;25;19;W;18;63%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;18;WNW;25;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;8;Warm with hazy sun;30;11;ENE;12;18%;0%;10

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;17;10;Periods of rain;17;10;SE;8;71%;81%;2

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;23;16;Periods of rain;21;16;W;23;79%;88%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SE;9;81%;85%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;15;12;Partly sunny;20;13;WNW;8;72%;11%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;22;12;Periods of sun, nice;23;13;WNW;7;57%;9%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny, but cool;10;5;Windy;15;12;NNW;36;85%;80%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;11;82%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;14;Partly sunny;30;15;NE;7;28%;27%;12

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather