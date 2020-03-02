Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;13;81%;53%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;31;20;Sunny, not as warm;25;19;WNW;26;58%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;17;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;ENE;2;67%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;21;10;Mostly cloudy;15;13;W;20;52%;30%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;9;3;A passing shower;8;3;SSW;23;78%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;-4;-16;Mostly cloudy;-11;-20;N;11;64%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Spotty p.m. showers;17;7;A little a.m. rain;9;5;WNW;15;80%;94%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-2;-12;Mostly sunny;-4;-12;WSW;9;85%;2%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Abundant sunshine;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;ESE;11;42%;3%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;11;Cloudy;19;13;SE;17;65%;65%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;23;20;Decreasing clouds;25;21;NNE;17;74%;67%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;20;7;Hazy sunshine;21;8;NW;14;46%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Partly sunny, nice;34;21;ESE;13;61%;28%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;30;19;Sun and some clouds;32;20;SSW;8;51%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;27;S;15;62%;18%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;17;8;Periods of sun;15;10;WNW;34;54%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;11;-1;Sunny and breezy;10;-2;N;24;26%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;19;13;Spotty showers;18;7;E;15;58%;71%;1

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;9;3;Periods of rain;8;1;W;14;81%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;21;10;Rain and drizzle;22;10;SE;8;67%;80%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;26;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;NW;14;82%;78%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cool;15;8;Cooler, morning rain;10;3;NW;22;72%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;7;1;A passing shower;8;2;WSW;17;70%;80%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;16;4;Mostly cloudy;23;10;S;6;55%;19%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;14;8;Showers around;15;4;NW;14;70%;83%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;ENE;12;58%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;27;20;Cloudy;28;21;NE;8;51%;59%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;12;5;Mostly cloudy;11;5;NE;15;60%;23%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;22;11;Hazy sunshine;25;10;NE;15;31%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;16;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NNW;11;59%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;17;Sunshine and nice;29;17;E;5;49%;1%;11

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;31;24;Hazy sun;33;24;SE;11;60%;5%;10

Chicago, United States;Some sun returning;7;0;Partly sunny;10;1;W;21;57%;11%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;24;Hazy sun;31;23;SE;9;63%;30%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Brief showers;6;1;Periods of rain;6;2;NW;8;91%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Abundant sunshine;28;21;Hazy sunshine;29;21;NNW;16;47%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Morning mist, cloudy;24;12;Cloudy and cooler;18;11;NE;13;64%;78%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;13;78%;74%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NE;9;57%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Some sun returning;7;-4;Mostly sunny;12;-3;SSW;10;41%;5%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;20;Hazy sun;32;20;SSW;8;45%;31%;7

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;Showers, some heavy;31;24;SW;10;77%;80%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;7;1;Some sun;7;0;WSW;20;72%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;19;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;8;NNE;14;29%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;19;12;Partly sunny;18;14;W;24;63%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;26;21;Spotty showers;26;20;ESE;18;78%;89%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Spotty showers;25;16;A shower or t-storm;22;14;ENE;7;76%;68%;6

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;13;58%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;5;1;A bit of rain;3;0;E;22;91%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;36;26;Lots of sun, nice;35;25;SE;13;48%;14%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;17;Sun and some clouds;23;18;E;17;75%;44%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;21;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;21;65%;44%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;32;20;Hazy sunshine;34;20;SSW;9;42%;5%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;10;Hazy sunshine;25;12;NNE;11;49%;3%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mild with some sun;15;9;Sunny and pleasant;19;8;S;14;66%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;12;81%;77%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;31;21;Hazy sunshine;30;21;N;14;51%;1%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;20;12;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NNE;7;46%;66%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Hazy sun and mild;18;3;NE;7;30%;62%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;31;19;Hazy sun;30;21;WSW;17;38%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;20;8;A t-storm in spots;21;9;NE;8;62%;45%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;Warm with hazy sun;36;19;NNW;17;10%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;7;4;Mostly cloudy;14;6;SSE;13;55%;37%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;30;23;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;17;62%;68%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;E;8;66%;44%;13

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;31;19;A t-storm around;31;20;SSW;9;58%;42%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;35;26;Warm with some sun;36;25;NNE;7;59%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;14;5;Showers around;13;4;E;11;75%;71%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;34;26;Sun and some clouds;33;27;SSW;12;71%;40%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;26;22;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;SSE;15;73%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;16;9;A little p.m. rain;18;13;W;15;78%;55%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;8;2;Partly sunny;8;0;W;16;69%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;22;12;Plenty of sunshine;25;10;SE;14;31%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SSW;11;68%;23%;13

Madrid, Spain;Windy;13;3;Partly sunny;13;10;WSW;20;60%;44%;4

Male, Maldives;Some sunshine;31;28;Mostly cloudy;32;28;NE;12;65%;28%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;30;24;Showers around;31;24;SE;8;79%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;E;13;57%;10%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with some sun;21;12;Cloudy;21;13;S;18;56%;14%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;SSW;14;26%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;25;22;Partly sunny;27;23;SSE;21;65%;29%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;7;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;5;SE;11;75%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouding up, cooler;31;26;High clouds;31;26;E;18;65%;0%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;Sunny and nice;29;19;NE;14;56%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Milder with rain;4;0;Partly sunny;3;-1;NE;1;69%;81%;3

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;4;2;Rain and drizzle;4;3;SSW;13;78%;79%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;31;19;Hazy sunshine;31;20;WNW;10;57%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;26;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;N;12;60%;65%;7

New York, United States;Not as cool;13;9;Showers around;15;8;S;10;67%;86%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;19;9;E;11;70%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;4;-5;Partly sunny;-1;-7;WSW;11;86%;16%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;15;5;Partly sunny;13;4;NNE;12;47%;5%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;4;0;Bit of rain, snow;3;-1;NE;12;89%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;5;-4;Turning cloudy;3;-2;ENE;10;69%;62%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Sun and clouds, nice;30;26;ENE;9;75%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;19;62%;12%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;23;A passing shower;30;23;ENE;13;73%;59%;7

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;9;2;A passing shower;9;0;WNW;11;58%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;SE;17;39%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;More sun than clouds;36;25;SSE;8;49%;7%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;NNE;17;73%;76%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;30;22;A shower or two;31;22;ESE;8;58%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;11;5;Rain in the morning;7;0;W;17;73%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;9;-7;Hazy sun;10;0;SSW;11;57%;45%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;23;14;Showers around;22;14;SSW;16;63%;91%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;20;12;Clearing;21;8;ENE;11;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;E;12;66%;74%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;4;-2;Snow;1;-2;SE;15;65%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy, mild;8;4;A little a.m. rain;8;5;ESE;6;86%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain at times;24;22;Showers and t-storms;28;23;WNW;8;82%;89%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and cooler;23;9;Hazy sun;25;9;NE;8;20%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;9;Spotty showers;13;4;NNE;18;58%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;5;0;An afternoon shower;4;1;ENE;13;74%;64%;0

San Francisco, United States;Winds subsiding;20;10;Sunny;19;9;SW;13;54%;0%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;ENE;13;58%;12%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;26;23;Spotty showers;27;22;E;20;79%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, humid;25;16;WSW;9;80%;27%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;10;Hazy sunshine;26;9;SE;9;34%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;31;15;Hazy sun;33;15;SSW;9;37%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;28;20;Spotty showers;27;20;N;10;81%;73%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A bit of rain;14;6;A little p.m. rain;16;12;WSW;13;87%;66%;1

Seattle, United States;Showers around;10;8;Spotty showers;12;6;SSW;14;80%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;8;-2;Partly sunny;11;2;W;9;56%;46%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;12;7;Rain and drizzle;12;7;ENE;10;53%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;NE;18;69%;64%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;19;5;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;6;SSW;13;52%;65%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;21;A shower in places;28;22;ENE;18;69%;64%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;6;2;A little rain;4;2;E;14;93%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very windy;36;20;A few showers;23;20;SE;18;74%;91%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;20;17;Warmer;26;18;E;15;62%;74%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;6;1;A little rain;3;1;E;14;91%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;21;8;Mainly cloudy, mild;18;7;SSE;9;54%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;11;2;Partly sunny;17;2;N;10;54%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;11;3;Hazy sunshine;12;3;NE;14;37%;11%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;19;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;NNE;9;60%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;22;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;9;SSE;16;83%;95%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Partly sunny, warmer;16;7;E;16;47%;57%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, rain ending;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;WSW;13;79%;67%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;25;16;Spotty showers;19;11;NW;26;67%;64%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;27;12;Cooler with showers;15;11;WSW;31;56%;81%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with clearing;-10;-28;Hazy and very cold;-11;-26;ESE;8;65%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;7;5;Cloudy with showers;9;3;SSW;9;76%;91%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;15;8;Cooler, morning rain;10;3;WNW;24;68%;79%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;34;21;A t-storm in spots;33;21;NNE;9;54%;65%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;10;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;6;SE;12;75%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;8;1;Afternoon rain;12;2;W;12;83%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;21;18;Partly sunny, windy;22;15;NNW;38;75%;75%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;37;19;Mostly cloudy;35;18;W;10;40%;3%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy, mild;11;-1;Mild with sunshine;11;-1;NE;4;54%;1%;4

