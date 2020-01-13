Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 13, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A downpour;30;25;S;7;81%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warmer;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;WNW;18;53%;65%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;13;1;Sunshine;12;2;ENE;5;52%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;13;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;SE;7;61%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;9;8;A little rain;11;9;SSW;27;89%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, very cold;-10;-17;Partly sunny;-12;-19;NNE;3;75%;7%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;7;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;SE;7;54%;15%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with low clouds;-15;-16;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-9;SSW;27;51%;88%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Some sun, a t-storm;33;25;NE;17;77%;70%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;14;5;Cloudy;13;8;NNE;5;67%;39%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;23;15;Spotty showers;20;15;E;14;71%;85%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;An afternoon shower;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;NW;17;60%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a shower;32;23;Cloudy with a shower;33;23;SE;11;64%;48%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;28;16;Hazy sun;29;13;E;7;58%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny, humid;33;24;S;8;65%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;W;15;63%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;2;-8;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;WSW;8;31%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;E;5;80%;4%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;8;4;Cloudy and mild;10;8;SSW;20;64%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;Sun and clouds;22;8;SE;10;62%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;SSE;9;54%;30%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;E;14;88%;1%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;10;9;A little rain;10;8;SSW;28;71%;68%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;7;-2;Freezing fog;7;-2;SW;7;85%;1%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;E;7;85%;3%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;15;67%;88%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;A t-storm around;30;20;NNE;8;45%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;7;-1;A shower in the a.m.;6;-3;NW;7;56%;58%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;19;11;Variable cloudiness;21;11;SSE;15;55%;4%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;27;20;Clouding up, humid;28;21;SSE;22;72%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;26;19;Partial sunshine;26;19;SE;8;59%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;21;Hazy sunshine;30;20;ENE;8;61%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Partly sunny, breezy;6;-3;WNW;26;71%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny intervals;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;NNE;13;53%;0%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;6;4;Rain in the morning;7;5;SSW;17;85%;89%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;16;45%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;16;12;Partly sunny, milder;20;15;S;9;76%;56%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;32;26;A shower or two;33;27;NNE;26;69%;74%;5

Delhi, India;Low clouds and fog;21;10;Hazy sun;17;8;NW;6;90%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;7;-4;Partly sunny, milder;12;-4;WSW;12;28%;10%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;23;13;Hazy sunshine;26;15;NW;6;65%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;SE;7;78%;100%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;9;2;Rain tapering off;7;2;SW;18;87%;69%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;-2;-5;Not as cold;4;-5;W;8;47%;27%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;11;Clouds and sun;17;11;NW;14;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;20;18;A morning shower;25;19;SSE;13;78%;62%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;25;17;A shower or t-storm;24;17;ENE;10;80%;81%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;19;E;17;65%;25%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;1;0;Afternoon rain;4;2;SSW;27;93%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;34;21;Sunny and nice;32;21;SE;7;55%;3%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;E;14;64%;7%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;23;A morning shower;28;23;ENE;30;65%;72%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;15;Hazy sun;30;16;SE;7;49%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;10;4;Hazy sun;14;4;N;9;73%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Areas of low clouds;8;2;More sun than clouds;10;4;NE;8;79%;4%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty showers;30;25;A shower;31;24;NW;13;76%;70%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;26;17;Sunny and nice;29;20;NE;12;32%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;27;15;A thunderstorm;24;15;NE;8;72%;62%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Overcast and chilly;2;-9;Turning cloudy;1;-9;SSW;8;51%;12%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;21;7;Hazy sun;21;9;NE;9;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;6;Hazy sun;21;6;W;7;63%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Plenty of sun;33;16;NNE;17;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;4;2;Partly sunny;6;-1;S;8;81%;8%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NE;14;60%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, warm;33;23;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;S;9;65%;57%;11

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;22;10;Hazy sun;25;12;WNW;7;60%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;33;24;A morning shower;34;24;NE;6;66%;76%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with showers;14;5;A touch of rain;15;4;ENE;14;62%;67%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;Mostly sunny, humid;32;24;SSW;9;77%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;21;SSE;10;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;13;11;A shower or two;16;14;SSW;20;80%;83%;1

London, United Kingdom;A few showers;10;7;Becoming very windy;13;9;SSW;38;84%;92%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;17;7;NE;7;69%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;31;24;Variable clouds;31;25;SSW;10;72%;33%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds breaking;8;-4;Clouds and sun;7;3;SW;7;82%;14%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;Partly sunny;31;27;ENE;13;62%;6%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;9;74%;75%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;30;24;Partly sunny;32;23;ESE;10;62%;30%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Hazy and hot;32;18;Warm with hazy sun;32;21;NE;12;49%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;9;Nice with some sun;24;9;WNW;8;45%;9%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny;26;20;E;18;70%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy with a shower;2;1;A morning shower;4;0;SSW;10;78%;51%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;25;66%;32%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;26;19;Warmer;32;22;NE;16;56%;87%;9

Montreal, Canada;A few flurries;-7;-14;Turning cloudy;-5;-8;N;4;79%;79%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;Low clouds;1;-1;SW;9;66%;8%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;21;Hazy sun;28;20;N;14;65%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;22;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NE;17;70%;70%;11

New York, United States;Cooler;9;4;An afternoon shower;9;6;WSW;9;66%;57%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;7;Increasing clouds;16;9;ESE;10;73%;27%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-11;-16;Low clouds;-12;-13;SSW;21;89%;63%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;11;0;Showers around;10;4;S;6;57%;92%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;2;0;Snow, then rain;6;2;S;16;76%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A few flurries;-8;-13;Mostly cloudy;-5;-8;N;14;82%;70%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;25;Showers around;28;26;N;16;83%;94%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;18;65%;30%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;E;12;82%;57%;7

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;10;9;A little a.m. rain;12;8;SSW;26;50%;57%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;35;20;Sunny;32;21;ESE;22;50%;13%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;E;8;51%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Thunderstorms;28;23;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;N;24;87%;90%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;ESE;9;46%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;S;9;67%;15%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;-1;-14;Hazy sunshine;-2;-15;NNW;6;47%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sunshine;23;11;A little p.m. rain;23;11;NNW;15;53%;81%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;19;6;High clouds;17;7;SE;8;72%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;32;25;ESE;16;56%;27%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;0;0;Low clouds;3;0;NNE;28;70%;9%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;5;1;Afternoon rain;4;4;SSW;17;88%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Variable cloudiness;27;22;E;13;64%;33%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;17;7;Plenty of sun;18;5;NNW;16;35%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;14;1;NNE;6;66%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny intervals;4;1;Partly sunny;3;2;SSW;12;79%;60%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;9;A morning shower;12;6;WNW;14;70%;47%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;26;18;Winds subsiding;26;18;ENE;29;64%;4%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy;28;24;Spotty showers;27;24;E;25;76%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;N;17;67%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;23;5;Sunny and pleasant;23;3;NE;10;35%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;33;16;Mostly sunny;33;16;SW;11;30%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;20;A shower in places;27;20;N;17;79%;69%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun returning;12;7;A shower or two;13;11;SSE;15;85%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-3;A snow shower;-2;-4;NE;9;68%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;1;-7;Hazy sun;2;-8;WNW;6;48%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;5;Periods of sun;9;4;N;31;53%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;NNE;18;65%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;5;-3;Freezing fog;8;-3;SW;6;81%;11%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;22;Spotty showers;28;22;E;24;73%;84%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;4;1;Rain in the morning;6;4;SW;20;81%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;ESE;16;63%;8%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the a.m.;19;16;Occasional rain;19;16;ENE;14;78%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;3;2;Afternoon rain;4;3;SW;19;80%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A little snow, cold;0;-4;Decreasing clouds;2;-4;ENE;6;80%;32%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;8;-2;Mild with sunshine;8;-3;NE;13;53%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;7;1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;ENE;11;39%;13%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;19;11;Clouds and sun;19;11;ESE;9;67%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warmer;16;3;Sunshine, pleasant;17;2;ENE;5;49%;5%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, milder;12;6;Clouds and sun;12;6;N;11;57%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;2;-2;Mainly cloudy;4;0;SW;19;89%;20%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;15;9;Periods of rain;15;12;N;17;76%;90%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds breaking;14;6;Clouds and sun;16;5;SE;7;77%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-16;-30;Plenty of sunshine;-15;-28;SSE;7;84%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;An a.m. snow shower;-3;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-9;ENE;5;56%;72%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;ESE;9;69%;0%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;36;18;Warm with sunshine;32;17;N;6;56%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a shower;4;0;Partly sunny;4;1;SSW;15;74%;29%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;6;0;Sunny intervals;6;2;SSW;14;81%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler, morning rain;15;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;11;SE;30;62%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;34;16;Plenty of sun;33;17;W;6;57%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;3;-8;Plenty of sun;1;-8;NE;3;42%;0%;3

