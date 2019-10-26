Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 26, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;SW;19;84%;69%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;38;26;Sunny and hot;37;25;ENE;12;37%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Sun and some clouds;25;14;N;8;48%;78%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;20;14;An afternoon shower;20;13;ENE;10;73%;69%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Cooler;12;7;WNW;20;69%;1%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;5;ESE;14;74%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;23;10;Some sun;23;9;SE;8;25%;7%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, mild;11;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;7;SW;27;70%;30%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;37;26;Sunshine, summerlike;38;27;NE;20;38%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny and nice;26;14;NNE;12;57%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;17;12;Sunshine and nice;21;13;WNW;13;68%;5%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;26;16;SSW;12;67%;71%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, some heavy;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;SSE;7;83%;87%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Showers and t-storms;28;20;E;8;79%;91%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A t-storm around;35;27;ENE;9;63%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;NNW;10;75%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny;16;3;Mostly sunny;18;5;W;9;46%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and warm;22;7;Sunny and warm;23;6;SSW;3;62%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;18;13;Spotty showers;15;6;W;17;65%;63%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;20;8;Variable cloudiness;19;8;SE;10;68%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;19;Periods of sun, nice;30;19;SSE;12;62%;26%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog to sun;17;7;Sunny and mild;20;10;WNW;5;77%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mild with some sun;19;8;Cooler;10;5;NW;9;81%;25%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;20;7;Sunny and mild;21;7;SSW;6;75%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;20;7;Sunny and mild;21;9;NW;5;77%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;28;16;Some brightening;25;19;E;14;68%;56%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;NE;10;40%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;19;7;More sun than clouds;19;7;NW;9;46%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;18;NNE;11;62%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;13;Afternoon showers;17;10;WSW;33;74%;100%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSE;6;64%;48%;8

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NE;9;79%;86%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain this afternoon;11;8;Partly sunny;15;7;SW;15;69%;10%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;30;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;NNE;8;89%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;15;8;A passing shower;11;7;WSW;19;75%;80%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very humid;31;26;Sunny and very warm;33;26;NNE;17;68%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Breezy with sunshine;19;9;Sunny and warmer;24;11;SSE;15;53%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;SSE;14;75%;65%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;30;19;Hazy sun;32;19;NW;11;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and delightful;22;-4;A little snow;-1;-9;NE;12;88%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;27;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;N;8;69%;30%;4

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine and nice;32;21;A morning shower;32;22;S;7;59%;52%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;8;1;Partly sunny;10;1;NW;14;78%;1%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NE;11;36%;55%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;22;17;Nice with some sun;21;17;ENE;13;72%;27%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;29;23;A shower or two;27;23;ESE;10;80%;76%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;34;20;NE;13;23%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a t-storm;30;23;A shower or t-storm;31;23;ESE;9;71%;81%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;8;1;A snow shower;4;-1;NW;10;93%;89%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;9;68%;56%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;23;Some sun, pleasant;28;23;E;12;64%;29%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;31;22;ENE;21;57%;30%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;30;21;Showers and t-storms;28;20;SW;8;84%;84%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNW;10;42%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;17;14;Rain and drizzle;19;13;ENE;14;71%;54%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;34;24;Showers around;33;25;NW;11;64%;100%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;33;26;Sunny and nice;34;25;N;16;39%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;29;16;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;WNW;16;26%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;22;9;Cloudy;22;8;NE;5;35%;13%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot with sunshine;38;25;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NE;22;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Warmer with sunshine;23;10;Partly sunny;25;13;SSW;8;59%;6%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;36;22;Nice with some sun;36;23;NNW;22;18%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;14;7;Sunny and warm;18;8;WSW;12;79%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;29;25;Spotty showers;32;25;NE;13;67%;83%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;WSW;10;76%;79%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;28;22;Sun and clouds;29;22;N;9;72%;43%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm or two;32;24;NW;6;80%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a shower;17;2;Periods of sun, warm;19;3;E;15;38%;13%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;SW;9;83%;58%;5

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;18;15;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;13;77%;7%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;23;14;Periods of sun;20;17;SSW;8;86%;44%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with rain;17;5;Clouds and sun;11;3;NNW;12;70%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Partly sunny, cooler;23;12;ENE;15;57%;26%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;12;72%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Partly sunny;21;10;WSW;5;65%;11%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;Showers and t-storms;31;27;NE;9;70%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;E;8;75%;55%;12

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;25;Clouds and sun;34;26;ENE;10;56%;44%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;15;8;Becoming cloudy;17;10;WSW;13;57%;26%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;21;14;A t-storm in spots;22;14;WNW;7;66%;79%;8

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;31;26;Clouds and sun;31;27;ESE;12;73%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;15;9;Rather cloudy, warm;17;5;WNW;18;78%;26%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;14;73%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;27;16;Rather cloudy;25;18;E;11;65%;66%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Rain, some heavy;10;9;S;12;84%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and mild;12;10;Cloudy and mild;14;6;WSW;22;73%;41%;0

Mumbai, India;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SE;18;60%;47%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;22;14;A stray t-shower;25;16;ESE;11;61%;79%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;17;13;Downpours, breezy;20;14;WNW;31;77%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;28;16;Showers around;26;16;E;10;64%;76%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;1;-2;Snow, then rain;7;5;SW;27;92%;89%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;22;15;Partly sunny;22;11;NNE;9;58%;25%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Clouds and sun;5;-1;N;5;85%;32%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Rain;11;6;WSW;22;93%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;24;A t-storm around;30;25;ESE;11;74%;83%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;NW;7;80%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;11;72%;44%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;11;Spotty showers;14;5;NE;11;82%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;29;17;Sunny and very warm;32;16;S;15;26%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;S;9;65%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;ENE;15;80%;74%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A passing shower;33;23;SE;9;52%;80%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;19;10;A passing shower;19;6;NNE;12;59%;84%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;17;-1;Partly sunny;17;5;SSE;9;62%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;12;A few showers;21;12;SW;16;59%;73%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;28;14;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;SSW;10;62%;68%;4

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;29;25;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;17;69%;79%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and chilly;2;-3;Partly sunny;4;2;NW;8;63%;59%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;14;12;Spotty showers;13;5;W;24;86%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A thunderstorm;28;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;NE;12;69%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Sunny and hot;36;21;WSW;8;12%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;26;12;Sunny and delightful;25;11;WNW;8;71%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;11;4;A little p.m. rain;7;1;NW;9;77%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and cooler;21;12;Partly sunny, windy;21;11;NE;31;28%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Showers and t-storms;26;16;ENE;8;76%;83%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;25;Some sun, a shower;30;25;E;15;71%;73%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;ESE;8;99%;88%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;ESE;8;24%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;24;9;Partly sunny;22;9;SSW;8;44%;39%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;31;23;A shower;31;23;N;9;74%;80%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Clouds and sun;22;13;SE;9;62%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;12;3;Partly sunny;12;2;NE;10;54%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler;15;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;SW;8;57%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Clouds and sun;20;16;ESE;10;51%;18%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy thunderstorms;29;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;N;6;78%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;24;3;Plenty of sunshine;23;3;S;5;48%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;24;A shower in spots;31;25;ENE;14;73%;76%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with rain;8;4;A snow shower;6;0;NW;10;86%;83%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, windy;31;14;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;14;NNW;18;32%;10%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;26;21;A shower or t-storm;29;22;E;17;55%;80%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;13;6;Spotty showers;7;2;NW;12;86%;91%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;Mostly cloudy;21;10;E;7;34%;15%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;22;8;Sunshine and mild;20;10;NE;6;59%;13%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;17;11;Becoming cloudy;18;10;SE;8;53%;55%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;24;21;An afternoon shower;27;20;WNW;13;59%;62%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Sunny and warm;28;11;ESE;6;45%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;22;17;Rain and drizzle;21;14;NE;9;68%;85%;2

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;11;9;Showers around;15;7;W;33;85%;75%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;A t-storm or two;24;19;SSW;8;76%;75%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;22;15;Mostly cloudy;23;16;SSE;7;67%;55%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;8;-8;Cloudy and colder;0;-16;WNW;17;59%;56%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Sunny;12;2;ENE;6;50%;4%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;19;8;Sunny and mild;21;11;WNW;5;74%;62%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;34;23;Hot with some sun;34;22;NW;7;52%;27%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, mild;15;10;A shower;15;4;W;23;79%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;19;9;A passing shower;19;6;WNW;18;69%;82%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;17;13;Periods of sun;17;13;NNW;46;82%;55%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;WNW;8;77%;67%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;19;4;Mostly sunny;18;3;NE;4;50%;10%;3

