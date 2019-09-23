Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 23, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;17;85%;64%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, very warm;40;28;Sunny, very warm;41;30;ENE;11;46%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, nice;31;15;Sunny, pleasant;31;15;WNW;15;41%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;WSW;11;72%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as warm;20;13;Afternoon rain;19;13;SSW;22;78%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;14;6;A little rain;11;5;E;9;73%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, pleasant;28;14;Sunshine, pleasant;29;15;ESE;9;33%;4%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;15;8;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;0;WSW;27;46%;2%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;31;18;Partly sunny;31;19;SE;10;49%;37%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;26;19;Showers and t-storms;27;20;N;9;72%;84%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;17;12;Morning rain;15;10;W;29;75%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, very warm;40;23;Sunny, very warm;40;23;N;14;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A heavy p.m. shower;32;23;S;7;69%;67%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Showers and t-storms;28;21;WSW;10;80%;92%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy thunderstorms;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;10;79%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;WSW;22;68%;21%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny, very warm;30;18;Sunny, very warm;31;15;S;10;33%;2%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Cooler, morning rain;17;12;SW;7;81%;76%;2

Berlin, Germany;Periods of sun, warm;23;12;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;8;72%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Spotty p.m. showers;18;10;ESE;9;77%;88%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;32;15;Sunshine, pleasant;31;17;E;20;47%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;22;14;SSW;8;65%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Not as warm;20;14;Rain at times;17;13;SW;18;75%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;26;13;Not as warm;20;13;ENE;14;59%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Partly sunny, warmer;22;10;SW;7;53%;53%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Sunny, warmer;24;12;N;8;58%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;NNE;11;31%;44%;13

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NE;8;65%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;20;NNE;12;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;19;13;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;SE;28;61%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;S;8;65%;66%;9

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;33;27;Thundershower;32;26;SSW;9;76%;83%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;Mostly sunny, warm;25;19;SSW;17;61%;30%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;28;26;Showers and t-storms;27;24;SE;19;85%;86%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;15;10;Partly sunny;16;10;SE;11;85%;70%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing, humid;30;27;Partly sunny, humid;30;27;WNW;14;83%;40%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;33;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;SSE;12;63%;40%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;SE;18;62%;36%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;31;25;Hazy sun;32;25;ESE;9;72%;44%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;28;12;Partly sunny;30;10;WNW;8;18%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Spotty showers;33;24;ENE;13;76%;91%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;Spotty p.m. showers;31;22;S;10;68%;68%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Tropical rainstorm;16;12;Rain and wind;18;11;N;26;84%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, not as hot;32;15;Sunny, hot;35;18;NE;9;24%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;21;W;10;65%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;N;10;49%;17%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;13;ESE;13;29%;12%;12

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A shower or t-storm;29;21;ENE;14;74%;80%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;10;2;Some sun, a shower;9;4;NE;8;68%;80%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;34;24;SE;7;70%;50%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, beautiful;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;E;11;62%;15%;9

Honolulu, United States;Brief showers;30;24;Periods of sun;30;22;ENE;19;59%;55%;9

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Couple of t-storms;29;23;SE;9;80%;88%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny, humid;33;24;ENE;10;63%;44%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;20;14;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;NE;12;64%;35%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;E;18;53%;21%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very warm;36;29;Sunshine, pleasant;35;29;WNW;12;64%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;10;Cooler;20;9;ENE;13;54%;55%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;13;Mostly sunny, hot;33;14;N;9;31%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, hot;38;27;Mostly sunny, humid;35;27;W;9;64%;44%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;18;S;6;81%;89%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;39;28;Mostly sunny;40;28;SW;12;26%;4%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;13;0;Partly sunny;15;2;E;9;49%;15%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;W;8;74%;83%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;33;23;Low clouds;32;23;W;12;60%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SE;14;84%;86%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;ENE;7;67%;84%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A brief shower;17;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;16;0;ENE;14;40%;19%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;WSW;10;82%;75%;6

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;18;16;Mostly cloudy;18;15;SSE;15;81%;28%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;23;16;Periods of sun;24;16;N;10;79%;9%;4

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;20;15;Tropical rainstorm;19;14;SSW;20;84%;91%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as hot;29;18;Plenty of sun, warm;32;20;SSE;9;48%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;28;22;Rather cloudy;27;22;WSW;11;74%;57%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, beautiful;23;12;Mostly sunny;26;15;W;8;58%;8%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;27;WNW;15;77%;89%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;9;70%;50%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;8;74%;53%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;14;6;A shower in the a.m.;14;6;WSW;11;66%;63%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, beautiful;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;SSW;8;54%;80%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;14;57%;2%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, chilly;10;-3;Partly sunny, cool;10;-1;SE;6;68%;24%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;18;69%;7%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;20;11;NNW;9;70%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;13;A shower or two;18;11;NNW;5;76%;67%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;7;0;A stray a.m. shower;7;-1;WNW;13;66%;48%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NW;6;81%;87%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;15;A thundershower;27;14;ENE;11;58%;63%;12

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;31;19;Not as warm;25;15;NW;14;52%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun, nice;32;18;Sunny, pleasant;31;18;WNW;10;49%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty p.m. showers;13;7;Mostly cloudy, windy;17;3;W;31;55%;10%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;26;20;Partial sunshine;27;16;N;12;64%;14%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;12;7;Partly sunny;14;9;NNE;5;79%;35%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, warm and humid;23;12;A shower or two;18;7;WNW;20;77%;55%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;28;25;A shower or t-storm;29;26;ESE;23;79%;92%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSE;13;80%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;11;69%;49%;12

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;22;14;Rain tapering off;20;13;WSW;18;69%;90%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;26;14;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;SW;18;40%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;30;25;Episodes of sunshine;33;24;NNW;12;64%;30%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;Inc. clouds;31;24;SSE;24;75%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;SSE;9;72%;82%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;SSW;4;68%;67%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;27;10;Sunny, pleasant;25;11;W;7;67%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Rather cloudy;23;12;Showers and t-storms;22;13;NW;13;54%;86%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;WSW;11;63%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;SE;19;66%;72%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Rain and drizzle;13;11;ENE;13;83%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;11;4;Partly sunny;11;3;SE;3;66%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;22;16;A shower in spots;24;17;E;13;54%;80%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Sunny, very warm;42;26;ESE;10;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NW;10;67%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;8;2;Inc. clouds;8;0;NW;12;52%;14%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;Sunny, very warm;29;16;SW;9;48%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;SSW;10;78%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sunshine;32;26;Wind and rain;31;26;WSW;37;83%;89%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;WNW;7;98%;85%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;16;20%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;Sunny, pleasant;26;11;SW;7;38%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;10;73%;80%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;13;Sunny intervals;21;12;NNW;8;85%;26%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;14;A shower or two;19;12;ENE;8;69%;60%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;26;13;Hazy sunshine;25;13;WSW;7;68%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;ENE;12;58%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;27;Spotty showers;32;25;E;11;74%;86%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;21;12;A t-storm, cooler;17;12;ENE;8;84%;83%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and wind;31;26;Rain and wind;31;26;SSE;30;79%;84%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;13;6;Clouds and sun;13;6;S;11;64%;36%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;9;Plenty of sun;20;10;SW;16;49%;5%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;28;22;Partly sunny;28;21;E;14;65%;27%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy, cool;10;5;Sun and clouds, cool;10;4;SSW;8;53%;61%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cooler;24;16;Sunshine, pleasant;28;17;NW;11;40%;26%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice;22;8;Sunny, pleasant;24;11;ENE;11;43%;17%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny, very warm;33;22;Sunny, very warm;34;21;W;12;16%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, pleasant;30;21;Sunny, pleasant;29;21;NNE;12;54%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;26;20;Heavy thunderstorms;26;16;SE;6;75%;76%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;30;23;Some sun, humid;29;20;NE;13;60%;59%;6

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;23;13;Partly sunny;20;12;NW;18;70%;6%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sun, some clouds;34;26;Mostly sunny, humid;30;23;NE;9;68%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing, humid;31;22;Mostly cloudy;30;20;W;16;57%;25%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, very warm;25;4;Sunny, very warm;25;4;ESE;11;29%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;12;A little rain;18;11;SSW;8;68%;60%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;Partly sunny;22;14;S;9;58%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy;31;21;Sun and some clouds;32;20;E;8;53%;13%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;11;-2;Clouds and sun;12;1;SE;6;64%;12%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing, cooler;15;5;Partly sunny;18;8;ESE;8;64%;4%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;15;11;A little a.m. rain;13;8;WNW;18;78%;69%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Spotty a.m. showers;33;24;SW;10;70%;73%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, nice;25;9;Sunny, pleasant;26;10;NE;5;30%;1%;5

