Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 8, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;WSW;16;88%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Sunny and very warm;40;31;NNW;17;43%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;34;20;Sunny and breezy;34;19;WNW;25;33%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Overcast;26;19;A t-storm or two;25;19;W;8;67%;85%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;17;9;Partly sunny;18;8;N;12;68%;27%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;10;A p.m. shower or two;18;9;WSW;8;72%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun, pleasant;29;15;Partial sunshine;28;13;S;9;32%;21%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. rain;12;8;Showers around;17;9;N;10;74%;87%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, summerlike;36;27;Unseasonably hot;38;21;SSE;27;30%;8%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;NW;12;47%;2%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;15;12;Cloudy with showers;16;12;E;16;83%;97%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;39;24;Plenty of sunshine;39;23;WNW;21;23%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;S;6;69%;64%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Mostly cloudy;27;20;WSW;20;67%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;35;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;SW;12;69%;73%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;17;SSW;16;65%;73%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;35;22;Rain and drizzle;32;21;NNE;9;53%;91%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Strong thunderstorms;28;18;Strong thunderstorms;28;14;ENE;16;65%;71%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;21;13;Cooler with rain;16;12;W;10;91%;79%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;20;8;Clearing;20;8;ESE;13;61%;38%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;ENE;14;41%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;21;12;Strong thunderstorms;18;9;W;17;88%;69%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;17;6;Clouds and sun;17;8;SE;7;67%;16%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny;28;13;ESE;12;41%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;24;16;Strong thunderstorms;20;9;W;9;85%;65%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;18;13;Cooler with rain;15;11;S;17;90%;88%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;19;Decreasing clouds;29;19;NE;11;31%;35%;7

Busan, South Korea;Downpours;29;23;Spotty showers;31;25;ENE;9;75%;84%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunshine;35;23;NNW;13;35%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Cooler;21;14;SSE;13;75%;8%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;29;20;Partly sunny;28;19;SSE;6;57%;39%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;28;Turning cloudy, warm;36;28;S;13;60%;66%;7

Chicago, United States;Cooler, morning rain;19;17;Warmer with some sun;24;22;SSE;15;72%;55%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SW;13;72%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Afternoon rain;18;12;Spotty showers;17;14;N;9;76%;88%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;26;E;5;82%;65%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;SSE;14;49%;13%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;22;Spotty showers;28;22;SSE;24;81%;89%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Warm with hazy sun;37;29;S;5;61%;27%;9

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;27;13;Mostly sunny;30;13;NE;9;32%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Morning showers;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;S;13;77%;74%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;37;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;S;12;49%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;17;10;Spotty showers;15;7;NW;21;81%;70%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;31;17;An afternoon shower;30;16;ENE;10;19%;64%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;W;10;74%;8%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;SE;8;76%;81%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;21;4;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;E;8;31%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;E;15;67%;74%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Afternoon rain;17;14;Spotty showers;19;14;E;19;88%;66%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers, some heavy;31;24;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;18;83%;72%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;34;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;ESE;9;76%;75%;10

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;33;26;A shower or two;33;26;ENE;28;52%;66%;8

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;WSW;17;71%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;37;25;N;11;54%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, breezy;26;19;Turning sunny, nice;26;19;NNE;16;59%;44%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;33;22;Sunshine;33;23;ENE;13;59%;21%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, breezy;37;29;Decreasing clouds;35;27;NNE;18;54%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;22;7;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;SSE;11;28%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;34;15;Sunny and very warm;35;15;NE;8;13%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;35;28;Some sun, hot, humid;36;29;WSW;11;64%;7%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon rain;27;20;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;21;SSE;8;80%;92%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;Partly sunny;39;26;SSW;17;34%;30%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with some sun;30;13;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;SE;14;36%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;15;68%;73%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;30;21;Low clouds;31;22;W;12;61%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;11;74%;65%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;8;77%;74%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A passing shower;11;-2;Sunshine;13;-1;SE;19;41%;2%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;WSW;12;80%;82%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Low clouds;18;15;S;18;79%;26%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;25;16;NNW;13;59%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;18;10;A bit of rain;15;10;E;12;76%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;27;18;SSE;10;56%;3%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Sun and some clouds;27;22;SW;11;73%;53%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;14;WNW;10;35%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;28;A t-storm around;32;27;WSW;10;67%;55%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Some brightening;33;25;A morning shower;34;26;N;7;66%;61%;12

Manila, Philippines;A drenching t-storm;30;26;A t-storm or two;29;26;WSW;13;83%;81%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;Spotty showers;12;7;SW;26;59%;72%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A t-storm in spots;22;13;NNW;8;59%;74%;12

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;32;28;An afternoon shower;32;27;E;15;66%;58%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;24;14;Warm with some sun;26;15;ESE;14;49%;2%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SSW;18;76%;55%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;12;Rain and a t-storm;13;11;SSW;22;93%;77%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;18;9;Partly sunny;18;10;N;1;57%;6%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;23;12;Rather cloudy, warm;23;12;ENE;8;62%;7%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers;29;25;Cloudy with showers;29;26;SW;23;84%;96%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;22;12;Mostly cloudy;24;14;E;12;56%;58%;6

New York, United States;Periods of sun, nice;25;16;Periods of sun;23;17;ENE;10;56%;33%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;34;21;Warm with sunshine;34;21;WNW;11;48%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;21;7;Showers around;18;6;SSE;6;70%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;34;26;Showers around;34;25;WSW;14;63%;71%;5

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;14;9;A little a.m. rain;15;12;NNE;8;77%;85%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;18;5;Mostly sunny;18;6;NNE;9;59%;3%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;ESE;24;69%;41%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;9;81%;71%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;24;Nice with some sun;33;24;E;9;70%;44%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;19;10;W;9;49%;36%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Mostly sunny, warm;29;12;SSE;12;42%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;17;78%;62%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;30;19;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;SE;23;60%;2%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;8;62%;78%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;18;12;Occasional rain;15;9;WSW;14;74%;72%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;32;19;Partly sunny;30;20;NW;6;71%;65%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;25;10;Partly sunny;25;11;SE;15;33%;43%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;NW;12;70%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;27;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;SE;19;65%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;12;8;A p.m. shower or two;12;9;SE;9;71%;74%;2

Riga, Latvia;More clouds than sun;22;15;Partly sunny, warm;25;17;SE;12;72%;14%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;NE;9;62%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;27;Sunny and very warm;42;26;NNE;9;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;WSW;11;44%;3%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast;21;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;14;SSE;9;69%;35%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;15;Partly sunny;21;14;WNW;22;67%;8%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;8;78%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;SSE;4;75%;63%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;N;7;96%;78%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;29;15;Increasing clouds;28;16;SSE;10;28%;23%;12

Santiago, Chile;Occasional rain;17;6;Spotty showers;14;4;SSW;8;55%;83%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NNE;7;71%;76%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;12;Partly sunny, cooler;24;13;NNW;12;61%;1%;6

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;21;15;A shower or two;19;15;S;9;81%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;30;22;Spotty showers;28;22;ENE;6;74%;83%;3

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;31;23;Rain and drizzle;28;24;W;20;81%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;ESE;13;64%;33%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;29;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;S;13;56%;9%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;A stray shower;31;26;E;9;71%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Afternoon rain;19;13;A shower in the a.m.;20;14;E;8;81%;82%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;20;11;A shower;17;9;SW;37;42%;57%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ESE;11;57%;42%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;17;14;Cloudy and warmer;23;14;SE;13;81%;30%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Showers around;19;12;ESE;11;68%;70%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;20;13;A morning shower;18;13;E;10;66%;85%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;33;19;Sunny, not as warm;30;18;SSW;11;28%;20%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;29;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;W;13;53%;2%;8

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;32;19;A morning t-storm;31;18;ENE;7;54%;57%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;Downpours;33;26;SW;26;74%;99%;6

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;19;11;Mostly sunny;18;14;E;16;66%;3%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;28;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;ESE;18;56%;2%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;A morning t-storm;28;21;SE;10;66%;81%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;13;0;Mostly sunny;16;3;E;9;49%;5%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;20;14;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;ESE;7;68%;67%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;19;12;Showers and t-storms;18;9;W;17;72%;64%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;10;63%;84%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;24;14;Periods of sun, warm;26;15;SE;13;57%;6%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;19;14;Warmer;26;13;SE;17;58%;66%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Cloudy and chilly;10;7;ESE;29;62%;25%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSW;12;81%;81%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler;23;13;Showers around;19;12;NNE;8;56%;79%;6

