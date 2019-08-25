Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;27;23;Sunshine and nice;27;23;WSW;16;84%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;31;Sunny and very warm;41;31;NE;12;41%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and very warm;38;21;W;23;34%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;27;22;Becoming cloudy;28;20;NE;15;72%;61%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with clearing;30;16;Mostly sunny;31;18;NE;9;64%;13%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clearing and smoky;20;10;Partly sunny;19;9;WSW;10;60%;15%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;20;Sunny and very warm;37;21;WSW;13;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;27;14;Sunlit and very warm;31;13;WNW;16;34%;58%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;A shower or two;28;18;ENE;12;50%;60%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;Plenty of sun;33;25;N;17;44%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;12;A shower or two;15;10;WSW;24;73%;65%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;48;30;Sunshine and hot;48;31;NNW;13;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;37;22;Cloudy;34;23;S;7;62%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;WSW;19;73%;79%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;12;73%;77%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;E;12;69%;10%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny, warm and nice;30;20;Mostly cloudy;29;19;ESE;9;65%;27%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;33;21;A t-storm in spots;34;19;SSE;12;47%;73%;6

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;31;19;Periods of sun;32;20;E;10;42%;62%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;8;Variable cloudiness;19;9;SE;14;65%;42%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;Mostly cloudy;29;15;E;19;43%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A shower or t-storm;30;19;ESE;10;64%;81%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;Lots of sun, warm;31;18;NE;6;58%;14%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;35;20;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;E;13;39%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;31;20;A shower or t-storm;31;20;ENE;8;58%;80%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;17;13;Turning cloudy;21;14;ENE;9;76%;14%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;29;20;Partly sunny;28;20;W;11;35%;40%;12

Busan, South Korea;Brief a.m. showers;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;23;S;11;64%;68%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;25;Sunny and hot;38;24;NNE;10;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, not as warm;18;10;Mostly cloudy;15;8;SSW;11;58%;32%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;6;57%;62%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;35;28;A t-storm around;35;28;SW;17;67%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;24;20;A shower or t-storm;25;21;SSE;14;79%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;29;25;S;15;80%;86%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;24;16;Mostly sunny;24;16;ESE;10;68%;3%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;26;WNW;15;85%;80%;7

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;36;27;Mostly sunny and hot;39;27;S;16;54%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;21;Clouds breaking;29;21;SE;18;81%;44%;9

Delhi, India;Cloudy;32;27;Some sun, a t-storm;33;27;E;9;79%;63%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;36;15;Cooler with sunshine;28;13;E;10;34%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;14;69%;55%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;36;20;Not as warm;29;20;SSE;9;57%;1%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;21;12;Periods of sun;20;12;WSW;9;78%;8%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;36;17;Sunny and hot;36;18;NE;11;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of sun;26;21;A t-storm in spots;25;19;WSW;11;85%;42%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;34;26;ESE;9;73%;64%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;ENE;8;43%;6%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSE;7;71%;57%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;22;12;WNW;16;76%;37%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;16;79%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Occasional rain;31;26;Brief a.m. showers;31;27;ESE;13;80%;83%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;32;26;Some sun, a shower;32;25;NE;26;53%;75%;11

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;Decreasing clouds;29;21;W;15;65%;13%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;36;25;A strong t-storm;33;24;NW;10;70%;52%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;30;24;Sunny, breezy, humid;31;23;NE;21;64%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;32;24;Variable cloudiness;32;24;N;12;62%;56%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Sunshine and nice;36;30;N;17;56%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;WNW;8;17%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;Mostly sunny;34;18;NNW;9;30%;10%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;32;27;Inc. clouds;33;28;W;12;65%;14%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;28;19;Afternoon t-storms;30;19;S;9;75%;80%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;37;26;Mostly sunny, nice;38;26;S;17;41%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;28;13;E;10;43%;1%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;29;58%;41%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;29;21;Decreasing clouds;30;21;WSW;12;54%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;12;79%;78%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a downpour;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;7;79%;81%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;15;-6;Plenty of sun;14;-3;E;13;20%;16%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;28;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;SW;12;79%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;14;Partly sunny;17;14;S;12;77%;3%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;26;17;Partly sunny;27;18;NNW;10;61%;3%;8

London, United Kingdom;Warm with sunshine;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;SE;9;51%;19%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;S;9;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;25;21;Turning sunny, nice;26;19;W;11;75%;29%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;35;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;SE;9;48%;79%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Mostly cloudy;33;28;SSW;12;62%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;SSE;7;71%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;11;76%;79%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;12;5;Mostly sunny;14;6;WNW;9;68%;53%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;W;8;60%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;10;76%;54%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunshine and nice;24;12;Mostly sunny;25;13;W;8;63%;3%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;SSW;18;72%;37%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;18;13;Clouds and sun;19;12;NE;9;67%;25%;4

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;ESE;3;55%;1%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;21;11;Becoming cloudy;22;15;W;10;53%;26%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers around;30;27;A shower;31;27;SW;15;76%;81%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;25;13;Clouds and sun;25;13;E;15;53%;29%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;23;16;Decreasing clouds;23;17;E;11;57%;8%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;37;23;W;14;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with some sun;23;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;ESE;8;63%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A heavy p.m. shower;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;NNE;11;56%;6%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Sunshine and nice;24;12;SSE;10;73%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Partly sunny;27;12;ESE;10;54%;2%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;Partly sunny;29;26;E;23;68%;14%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;9;80%;77%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;E;10;69%;7%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;33;17;Partly sunny;33;18;E;8;46%;5%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;E;11;50%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A morning shower;32;25;NW;11;67%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;28;23;Cloudy;28;23;SSE;26;79%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;8;53%;7%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;28;18;A shower or t-storm;30;18;E;8;69%;80%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;30;17;Clouds and sun, nice;30;18;WNW;7;58%;23%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;25;11;Clouds and sun;26;12;SSE;15;35%;31%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;Nice with some sun;25;16;W;13;69%;5%;7

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;27;23;A morning shower;27;23;SE;19;77%;85%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;13;11;A little a.m. rain;14;10;S;22;78%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;23;15;Sun and some clouds;25;14;NE;6;63%;4%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;21;17;A morning shower;23;17;ENE;12;69%;42%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;Sunny and seasonable;44;26;SSE;11;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;NW;9;59%;18%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;20;13;Mostly cloudy;21;12;WNW;18;68%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;WSW;14;64%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;A thunderstorm;27;18;ENE;11;71%;66%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;E;15;68%;4%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ENE;7;91%;73%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;27;15;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;N;13;28%;28%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Mostly cloudy;21;9;SSE;7;47%;5%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny;32;23;E;8;70%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;24;14;A t-storm in spots;28;15;NW;8;58%;45%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;NNE;11;60%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mainly cloudy;30;20;NW;5;64%;57%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;33;27;Clouds and sun, hot;35;28;S;15;69%;43%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;ESE;7;71%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;32;17;A t-storm in spots;31;16;SSE;16;45%;46%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ENE;19;71%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;23;14;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;SSW;9;63%;2%;4

Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;20;12;A shower or two;16;12;ESE;17;76%;86%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;32;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSE;8;70%;46%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Partly sunny;22;14;W;17;78%;16%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Sunny and hot;36;21;ESE;11;26%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;E;13;36%;18%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;10;13%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;32;24;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;NNE;12;51%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;37;23;Very hot;38;22;NE;6;37%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower or t-storm;27;22;ENE;13;72%;81%;8

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;22;17;Nice with some sun;23;18;ESE;17;70%;27%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;23;E;13;61%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ESE;11;52%;8%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;20;5;Partly sunny;16;5;NW;12;60%;33%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;21;12;Sunshine and nice;23;15;N;8;61%;3%;5

Vienna, Austria;A thunderstorm;28;18;A thunderstorm;31;20;ESE;8;62%;80%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;S;9;77%;89%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and nice;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;S;6;63%;6%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and warm;29;16;Warm with some sun;30;17;ESE;15;48%;13%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;14;12;An afternoon shower;14;7;SSW;34;74%;84%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;WSW;11;82%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;NNE;7;31%;15%;8

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather