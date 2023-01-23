WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 252 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 A band of light to locally moderate snow will continue into early this evening. Visibilities will likely be reduced to one half to one mile at times this afternoon. With temperatures dropping to around freezing and sunset approaching, untreated roads may become slushy or snow covered. Up to an inch of snowfall is possible across the area, particularly across the highest elevations, before ending from west to east by 7pm. Be prepared for snow and slush covered roads, particularly secondary and elevated roadways for the afternoon commute. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather