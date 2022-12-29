WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

727 AM EST Thu Dec 29 2022

...PATCHY BLACK ICE THIS MORNING...

Near to below freezing temperatures will remain across most

areas before 930 AM this morning. With low level moisture in

place, patches of black ice can form on untreated surfaces,

including walkways and some roadways.

Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear

only wet. Please exercise caution and drive extra slowly and

carefully when encountering these conditions.

