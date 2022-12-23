WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD WARNING Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 1122 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...One to two and a half feet, locally 3 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. The water will peak shortly and will subside by mid afternoon. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1\/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...3 to 5 ft breaking waves, particularly facing Central Long Island Sound, will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures and locally major inundation impacts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather