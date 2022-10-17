WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 914 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Middlesex and north central New Haven Counties through 945 PM EDT... At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middlefield, or over Durham, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, East Hampton, Durham, Cheshire, North Branford, Cromwell, Portland, East Haddam, Haddam, Killingworth, Middlefield, Lake Pocotopaug--East Hampton and Higganum. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4152 7243 4142 7260 4142 7265 4143 7264 4144 7266 4141 7278 4149 7288 4158 7280 4158 7275 4159 7275 4159 7273 4163 7271 4164 7263 4163 7262 4165 7250 TIME...MOT...LOC 0114Z 225DEG 29KT 4149 7273 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather