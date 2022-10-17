WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 710 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Fairfield and northwest New Haven Counties through 800 PM EDT... At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sherman to Bethel. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Danbury, Southbury, Sherman, Newtown, Ridgefield, Bethel, Brookfield, New Fairfield, Middlebury and Oxford. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4149 7344 4151 7339 4151 7338 4149 7337 4147 7331 4149 7333 4151 7331 4151 7316 4144 7313 4134 7350 4142 7354 4162 7352 4164 7350 TIME...MOT...LOC 2309Z 235DEG 20KT 4160 7351 4136 7342 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather